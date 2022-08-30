ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver heading toward a new third place on list of all-time 90 degree days

By Chris Spears
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3snwQF_0hZq4eJg00

Denver heading toward a new third place on list of all-time 90 degree days 01:11

A late summer heat wave is on the way to Colorado and places like Denver could see several days in a row with highs in the 90s. The typical high for late August and early September in the Mile High City is in the middle 80s.

Denver has recorded 55 days with a high of 90 degree or higher so far this year. The current forecast calls for the potential to see 90 degree highs starting Tuesday and lasting through at least Labor Day.

CBS

Along with the hot weather conditions will be mostly dry as the monsoon takes a break. To tie the current third place on the list of all-time 90 degree days in Denver we need 6 more days  where the high hits 90.

The current forecast has that happening with the potential to see 7 or 8 days in a row.

Comments / 1

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Drying and warming trend heading into Labor Day weekend and beyond

DENVER(CBS)-  After a drenching Friday night cold front it is back to more hot and dry weather heading into Labor Day weekend. The big southwestern high pressure dome will slide back over the Rockies boosting temperatures and bring in drier conditions overall.There will be a few thunderstorms that get going for Saturday afternoon but, most will be confined to mountain areas. With the best chance for showers and thunderstorms south of I-70 into southern Colorado. Park county into western Jefferson and western Douglas counties may pick up a storm or two but, most of the northern Front Range and Denver metro area will stay dry.Come Sunday, the warming and drying trend continues as almost all of the state will be storm free with just a few afternoon clouds.The Denver metro area will stay in the 90s thru the holiday. Each day getting hotter and hotter.Mountain temps thru Monday will range from the upper 70s to low 80s in most spots with a chance of storm on Saturday and again on Sunday on an isolated basis.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Severe storms drenches Denver metro area Friday night

DENVER(CBS)-  A quick moving cold front helped spark severe thunderstorms across Denver and the Front Range on Friday night. The combination of heavy rain, dangerous lightning and damaging winds made for a wild night. Wind gusts up to 40 to 60 mph blasted thru with the thunderstorms. Prompting the National Weather Service to issue a rare nighttime severe thunderstorm warning for wind across the metro area. Enough wind to blow a tree down in SW Denver.Heavy rain produced some minor street flooding in some areas. As spots here and there around the greater Denver metro area received a half inch to an inch of rain in a very short period of time. Our CBS4 Weather Watchers sent in reports of significant rainfall on Friday night.
CBS Denver

September starts just like August ended in Denver with more toasty weather

After one of the warmest August's on record in Denver, September also starts hot and mostly dry.The official high temperature in the city on Wednesday was 94 degrees which contributed to the average temperature in August reaching 76.1 degrees. That's 3.2 degrees above normal which is significant from a climate standpoint.There have only been three years in Denver's recorded history with a higher average temperature in August: 2020, 2011, and 1937. Therefore August 2022 is now officially the fourth hottest August on record.Temperatures will be just as hot on Thursday with at least 93 degrees in the Denver, Boulder, and...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
CBS Denver

Fire agencies hope hot temperatures, holiday activities don't spark next wildfire

Summer may be nearing its end, but the so called "fire season" isn't over."It's kind of a year-round thing now, that we're always kind of watching and seeing what's going on," said Lauren Ono, the South Metro Fire Rescue public information officer. This week, Denver and some surrounding areas are expected to see temperatures in the 90s, each day getting hotter and hotter. And with those high temps continuing to stick around, fire danger is a concern."Anytime there's going to be high temperatures, low humidity, high winds, we tend to worry a little bit more, especially along the Front Range," Ono...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#8 Days#Heat Wave#Labor Day#Hot Weather#Mile High#Cbs Along
CBS Denver

Taste of Colorado festival starts on Saturday in Denver's Civic Center Park

Civic Center Park is preparing to welcome back Taste of Colorado for the first time since 2019. The huge Labor Day Weekend food festival was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 outbreak, and last year it was held on the 16th Street Mall in downtown Denver. That was because organizers hoped to spread the event out due to pandemic-related health concerns.This year it starts on Saturday and continues through Monday, with great local food offerings as well as drinks, bands and kids' activities. On Friday morning Copter4 captured video of the fences going up and tables being assembled in...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver hires first chief urban designer

Now there's a first for the city, to help plan the vision for what's to come, Denver has hired its first chief urban designer. The city created this position to emphasize the importance of design in development."How do we think about our city? From a design standpoint, from the buildings, the streets, the parks, how does that all come together to represent what we are as Denver?" asks Laura Aldrete, executive director of Community Planning and Development for the city of Denver.It's a question that Denver is hoping Eugenia Di Girolamo can answer. Italian-born Di Girolamo is Denver's first-ever chief...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
denverite.com

Aurora says no new grass, Colorado wants to help replace lawns — where’s Denver in all of this?

That’s the question being debated as the state and its cities explore how to get people to stop planting water-hungry turf. Lawns suck up precious water, a resource already in short supply. Drought, exacerbated by climate change, threatens the future of cities, suburbs and agriculture. So naturally, high-water-use lawns in the high plains desert are viewed as foolhardy landscaping making the water situation worse.
AURORA, CO
OutThere Colorado

Skyrocketing elk numbers bring approved hunting to popular Colorado park

A weekly Monday through Wednesday closure is about to get put in place at a Boulder County park and it's for a fairly atypical reason – hunting. Starting September 19 and lasting through January 25, Ron Stewart Preserve at Rabbit Mountain will be closed three days of the week to allow specially permitted hunters access to the land as part of an elk management program. According to Boulder County officials, the program is "solely and specifically permitted as a resource management tool."
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Avs D-man Erik Johnson invites Coloradans to meet him with Stanley Cup

It's getting closer to hockey season, and our Colorado Avalanche are still the keepers of the Stanley Cup. As the excitement builds up for our favorite players to step out on the ice, there's another opportunity for Avs fans to get closer to Stanley than one might normally. Stanley Cup champion Avs defenseman Erik Johnson tweeted he will be accompanying the Cup on Saturday at the Avalanche practice facility in Centennial. He had initially said he would hold the gathering at a park in Cherry Hills Village.Johnson made it known he wants to continue the celebration as the Cup champs with fans who can join him in the Denver metro area.  He tweeted the meetup is set to go from 12-12:30 p.m. at the Family Sports Center, located at 6901 South Peoria Street.  Further details about this whim celebration were not available in the tweet or, after checking, on the Colorado Avalanche website. As with any player's day with the Cup, we expect Stanley's longtime keeper, Phil Pritchard, will also be present, along with possible friends and family of Johnson. RELATED: Where is it now? Follow the Stanley Cup as it travels the world with Colorado Avalanche players
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

TCU cruises by Colorado 38-13 to kick off Sonny Dykes era

Associated Press — Derius Davis scored on a 60-yard punt return and a 27-yard reverse to help TCU open the Sonny Dykes era with a 38-13 win over Colorado on Friday night.Dykes took over for longtime TCU coach Gary Patterson after spending the last four seasons at SMU, where he revived the program.Maybe it was the delayed start — about 35 minutes due to lightning in the area — but the Horned Frogs couldn't get much going early. Once they did, the Buffaloes couldn't stop their speed. The Horned Frogs outscored Colorado 31-7 after halftime to turn a close game...
BOULDER, CO
The Denver Gazette

2022 Taste of Colorado: 6 things to know

The annual Taste of Colorado, a free festival, is this weekend in Denver at Civic Center Park. This year's festival is said to be 'twice as big' with visitors expecting to see new attractions all around. Here are 6 things to know before you go:. The annual Taste of Colorado...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
59K+
Followers
27K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy