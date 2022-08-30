Denver heading toward a new third place on list of all-time 90 degree days 01:11

A late summer heat wave is on the way to Colorado and places like Denver could see several days in a row with highs in the 90s. The typical high for late August and early September in the Mile High City is in the middle 80s.

Denver has recorded 55 days with a high of 90 degree or higher so far this year. The current forecast calls for the potential to see 90 degree highs starting Tuesday and lasting through at least Labor Day.

Along with the hot weather conditions will be mostly dry as the monsoon takes a break. To tie the current third place on the list of all-time 90 degree days in Denver we need 6 more days where the high hits 90.

The current forecast has that happening with the potential to see 7 or 8 days in a row.