15 times Taylor Swift has broken records throughout her career

Taylor Swift has been nominated for song of the year more times than any other female artist in Grammys history. Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Taylor Swift has set and broken numerous records throughout her career.

Taylor Swift was once the youngest artist ever to receive the album of the year Grammy in 2010.

Taylor Swift in 2008. Scott Gries/Getty Images

After Swift released her single "Our Song" in 2006, she became the youngest artist in history to have written and performed a No. 1 song on the Hot Country Songs chart.

Swift was just 17 years old when the song charted, making her the youngest artist in history to achieve the top spot on the country charts.

"Our Song" peaked at No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, becoming the third consecutive Hot 100 top-forty single from Swift's debut album "Taylor Swift."

Taylor Swift accepts the award for Entertainer of the Year onstage during the 43rd Annual CMA Awards at the Sommet Center on November 11, 2009. Rick Diamond/Getty Images

In 2009, Swift became the youngest person to ever win entertainer of the year at the Country Music Association Awards.

"I will never forget this moment because in this moment everything I have ever wanted has just happened to me," she said as she accepted the award .

Taylor Swift accepts the album of the year award during the 2010 Grammys. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In 2010, Swift became the youngest artist ever to receive the album of the year award with "Fearless."

"Country music is my home," 20-year-old Swift later told reporters in the Grammys press room . "Country music is my love. But to have it organically crossover this year? It's just been fantastic. I think the healthiest thing you can do when making music is [to] remove stereotypes from it."

Billie Eilish, then 18, later beat Swift's record as the youngest recipient of the album of the year award.

Singer Taylor Swift poses backstage with her awards at the 2016 Grammys. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

When Taylor Swift took home the Grammy for album of the year for "1989" in 2016, she became the first woman to ever win the coveted award twice.

"I want to say to all the young women out there, there are going to be people along the way who are going to try to undercut your success or take credit for your accomplishments or your fame," Swift said in her acceptance speech , possibly addressing the controversy she had that year after Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, released a song in which he claimed he "made her famous."

"But if you just focus on the work and you don't let those people sidetrack you, someday, when you get where you're going you'll look around and you'll know it was you and the people who love you who put you there and that will be the greatest feeling in the world. Thank you for this moment!"

Swift also won the award for best music video for "Bad Blood" and best pop vocal album for "1989."

Taylor Swift onstage at her American Music Awards performance. JC Olivera/Getty Images

Swift has won the most American Music Awards in history. She holds a whopping 34 awards.

Swift surpassed Michael Jackson, who holds 26 awards, and Whitney Houston, who holds 22. Swift was also recognized with the "Artist of the Decade" award at the 2019 AMAs and performed a medley of some of her most popular songs.

Taylor Swift performing on stage. Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Taylor Swift holds the record for most No. 1 hits on Billboard's US Digital Song Sales chart.

Swift broke the record with 24 hits that included recent releases like "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)" and "Question...?" as well as classics like "Mine" and "Bad Blood."

Taylor Swift at the 2021 Grammy Awards. Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

At the 2021 Grammy Awards, Swift became the first woman to win album of the year three times.

At the 2021 Grammy Awards, Swift was awarded the coveted album of the year award for "Folklore," her ninth studio album that the songstress wrote and produced entirely during quarantine. The album is regarded as one of Swift's best works and became the best-selling album of 2020 .

The only other artists who have won album of the year three times are Stevie Wonder, Frank Sinatra, and Paul Simon.

Taylor Swift performs at the NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards. Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Swift has been nominated for song of the year more times than any other female artist in Grammys history.

Taylor Swift was nominated for four Grammys this year , including song of the year for "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)."

This marks Swift's sixth nomination for song of the year. She has never won the award, but was previously nominated for "You Belong With Me," "Shake It Off," "Blank Space," "Lover," and "Cardigan."

She is tied with Paul McCartney and Lionel Richie for the most-nominated artist in the song of the year category.

Taylor Swift performs during her "Red" tour. Christie Goodwin/TAS/Getty Images for TAS

Following the release of "Red (Taylor's Version)," Swift broke Shania Twain's record for the most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart.

Swift earned a combined 98 weeks atop the coveted chart, surpassing Shania Twain's 97-week run on the chart.

"Let's Go Girls!!!! Proud of you @taylorswift13 ," Twain tweeted in response to the news. "Historical records are meant to be made and then broken. The baton is meant to be passed on to new generations."

Taylor Swift performs "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)" on Saturday Night Live. NBC/Getty Images

Taylor Swift's "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)" is the longest song in history to go No. 1.

The song, which clocks in at just over 10 minutes long, beat out longtime record holder Don McLean, whose eight-minute track "American Pie" held the top position for four weeks in 1972.

Swift's "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)" is an extended version of her original song "All Too Well," which was released on "Red" in 2012.

Taylor Swift accepts the video of the year award at the 2022 VMAs. MTV/Paramount Global/Getty Images

Swift broke the record for most video of the year wins at the 2022 VMAs.

"I know with every second of this moment that we wouldn't have been able to make this short film if it weren't for you, the fans," she said in her acceptance speech. "Because I wouldn't be able to re-record my albums if it weren't for you. You embolden me to do that."

In the same speech, Swift also announced that her newest studio album "Midnights" would be released on October 21, 2022.

Taylor Swift. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Taylor Swift is also the highest-earning female musician of the past decade.

Forbes reported that Swift brought in a whopping $825 million between 2010 and 2019, beating out Beyoncé who earned a respectable $685 million. According to Insider, Swift owns at least $84 million in real estate across four states .

Her "Reputation" tour was a huge source of income for the star, as Forbes reported it was the highest-grossing tour in the US as of 2018, grossing $266.1 million.

Taylor Swift attends the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival. Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Swift broke the record for the most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify history.

Swift broke the record for the most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify history upon the release of "Midnights" with 184.7 million streams.

"Red (Taylor's Version)" previously broke Spotify's record for the most-streamed album in a day by a female artist on the day it was released, according to a previous report by Insider , with 122.9 million streams.

Taylor Swift performs at the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony. Kevin Kane/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Swift also broke a Spotify record as the most-streamed artist in a single day on the platform.

Swift previously broke the record for most streams in a single day by a female artist. According to Insider , streams of Swift's catalog totaled over 122.9 million on the day "Red (Taylor's Version)" was released, approximately three-quarters of which came from the new album.

Taylor Swift during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on October 24, 2022. Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty Images

Swift is the only artist in history to claim all top ten entries on the Billboard Hot 100 in a single week.

All ten entries were from Swift's latest album "Midnights." At the top of the list the week that Swift broke the record was "Anti-Hero," the lead single off of the album.

Taylor Swift's "Midnights" artwork. Beth Garrabrant

HONORABLE MENTION: Spotify temporarily crashed when Taylor Swift dropped her latest album "Midnights."

When Swift's latest album "Midnights" dropped at — you guessed it — midnight on October 21, thousands of Spotify outages were reported as the singer's fans attempted to stream the new release.

According to Downdetector.com , Spotify saw thousands of outages reported across the world between midnight and 1 a.m., coinciding with the release of Swift's album. Users reported errors saying there was an internet outage when internet was available.

While this isn't technically a broken record, it's certainly indicative of just how popular Swift's releases are and their ability to "break the internet."