Target is bringing its A-game this Labor Day sale — here are 20 of the best deals
Target is always here to help us get our home decorated, kitchen set up and wardrobe filled out — and, well, also to show us a ton of things we never knew we needed (but we do). Right now, the retailer is having a huge Labor Day sale, with pieces for the home, wardrobe, kitchen, outdoor area and more all nicely discounted.
Microsoft takeover of Activision Blizzard raises concerns at UK regulator
The UK’s competition regulator has raised concerns about Microsoft’s $68.7bn (£59.6bn) deal to buy the Call of Duty publisher, Activision Blizzard, and given the two companies five days to offer solutions. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) warned that the Xbox owner’s proposed takeover of the company...
Snap laying off 20% of its staff in hopes of reducing costs
The parent company of social media platform Snapchat is laying off 20% of its staff as it tries to reduce costs in the face of declining sales, the company said Wednesday. CEO Evan Spiegel said in a letter to staff posted on Snap's website that sales were not keeping up with projections.
Valve once again insists that it 'has a lot of games in development,' wants to continue exploring Half-Life
Longtime Valve employee Greg Coomer said that making games remains "very important" to Valve, but I feel like I've heard that before.
The best Labor Day appliance sales happening now
Labor Day sales make for perfect hunting grounds when you’re on the lookout for new appliances. And whether you’re hoping to simply replace an old machine that’s no longer working or are ready to take the plunge and go for a full kitchen or laundry room remodel, you can score great deals over the next week or two.
Digital Trends
The Pokémon Company sues 6 companies over copycat mobile game
The Pokémon Company is suing six Chinese mobile gaming companies for copyright infringement and unfair competition over Pocket Monster Reissue (Koudaiyaoguai Fuke in Chinese), a game it says bears a striking resemblance to the popular IP. According to a South China Morning Post report, The Pokémon Company, which is...
TechCrunch
AngelList, Calendly and Reddit hone product market fit at Disrupt
If customers are ripping products out of your hands, congratulations — you have PMF. But that definition does not necessarily apply to every startup’s product or service. Murky PMF definitions muddy challenging waters, but things become even more interesting during a changing market. Getting PMF right determines the...
Parler will rejoin the Google Play Store following changes to its content moderation
Parler, the social media platform frequented by many conservatives, is being restored to Google's app store following what Google said were substantial changes to the app's content moderation practices.
20 Amazon products our readers loved in August
This month saw readers shopping for products to keep their pearly whites pearly and white, survive the late summer humidity and clean the bathroom without the elbow grease. From dishcloths to desiccants, check out the 20 products Underscored readers loved most in August.
Digital Trends
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X vs. Intel Core i9-12900K: spec comparison
When the Intel Core i9-12900K came out in late 2021, it was Intel’s first true flagship CPU since its 2018 Core i9-9900K. It actually beat AMD’s flagship Ryzen 9 5950X in both single- and multi-threaded performance, and the 12900K remains the fastest mainstream desktop CPU to this day and one of the best CPUs in general.
TechCrunch
Topi raises $45M to power hardware subscriptions for B2B merchants
While companies such as Klarna and Affirm have been pushing payment services that help consumers procure goods without having to pay for everything up front, Berlin-based startup Topi launched out of stealth last December with $4.5 million in funding to do something similar for B2B transactions. At the time, Topi was somewhat vague in terms of what its actual product would be, but the company today announced its first product in partnership with German electronics retailer Gravis, and unveiled a fresh $45 million in equity and debt financing.
CNN
Comments / 0