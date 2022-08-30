ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

CBS News

Snap laying off 20% of its staff in hopes of reducing costs

The parent company of social media platform Snapchat is laying off 20% of its staff as it tries to reduce costs in the face of declining sales, the company said Wednesday. CEO Evan Spiegel said in a letter to staff posted on Snap's website that sales were not keeping up with projections.
CNN

The best Labor Day appliance sales happening now

Labor Day sales make for perfect hunting grounds when you’re on the lookout for new appliances. And whether you’re hoping to simply replace an old machine that’s no longer working or are ready to take the plunge and go for a full kitchen or laundry room remodel, you can score great deals over the next week or two.
Digital Trends

The Pokémon Company sues 6 companies over copycat mobile game

The Pokémon Company is suing six Chinese mobile gaming companies for copyright infringement and unfair competition over Pocket Monster Reissue (Koudaiyaoguai Fuke in Chinese), a game it says bears a striking resemblance to the popular IP. According to a South China Morning Post report, The Pokémon Company, which is...
TechCrunch

AngelList, Calendly and Reddit hone product market fit at Disrupt

If customers are ripping products out of your hands, congratulations — you have PMF. But that definition does not necessarily apply to every startup’s product or service. Murky PMF definitions muddy challenging waters, but things become even more interesting during a changing market. Getting PMF right determines the...
CNN

20 Amazon products our readers loved in August

This month saw readers shopping for products to keep their pearly whites pearly and white, survive the late summer humidity and clean the bathroom without the elbow grease. From dishcloths to desiccants, check out the 20 products Underscored readers loved most in August.
Digital Trends

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X vs. Intel Core i9-12900K: spec comparison

When the Intel Core i9-12900K came out in late 2021, it was Intel’s first true flagship CPU since its 2018 Core i9-9900K. It actually beat AMD’s flagship Ryzen 9 5950X in both single- and multi-threaded performance, and the 12900K remains the fastest mainstream desktop CPU to this day and one of the best CPUs in general.
TechCrunch

Topi raises $45M to power hardware subscriptions for B2B merchants

While companies such as Klarna and Affirm have been pushing payment services that help consumers procure goods without having to pay for everything up front, Berlin-based startup Topi launched out of stealth last December with $4.5 million in funding to do something similar for B2B transactions. At the time, Topi was somewhat vague in terms of what its actual product would be, but the company today announced its first product in partnership with German electronics retailer Gravis, and unveiled a fresh $45 million in equity and debt financing.
