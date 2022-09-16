How to watch college football on ESPN Plus

Saturdays are for college football and there are a variety of options to make sure that you can see as many games as possible each week, including live streaming college football on ESPN Plus . The cable sports leader’s streaming service is once again providing exclusive college football games to its subscribers for the 2022 season.

Whether you’ve cut the cord and have opted to watch college football online exclusively or just want to be sure you don’t miss any of your favorite school’s games, then ESPN Plus is an important service to have this college football season.

Here’s everything that you need to know about how to sign up for ESPN Plus to start watching college football and what games are available on the sports streaming service.

ESPN Plus is a subscription streaming service, so those who want to watch any of the live college football action it has is going to need to sign up. The good news is that ESPN Plus works on a wide variety of platforms, including on a computer, Apple or Android mobile device/tablet, Roku , Amazon Fire TV , Vizio TV , Samsung TV, Android TV, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S | X, Chromecast and Xfinity.

While you can sign up for ESPN Plus as a standalone service, it can also be combined with Disney Plus and Hulu by signing up for the Disney Bundle , which provides all three streaming services for a single, discounted monthly fee. ESPN Plus is also included as a standard feature of Hulu with Live TV .

ESPN Plus is only available for US consumers.

ESPN Plus' exclusive set of college football games for week 3 feature three teams ranked in the top 15 — No. 8 Oklahoma State, No. 10 Arkansas and No. 15 Tennessee — highlighting the lineup.

Here's the full schedule for this week's college football on ESPN Plus offerings:

Saturday, September 17