DCPA Broadway's 2023/24 season schedule unveiled

By CBSColorado.com Staff
 4 days ago

DCPA Broadway and Cabaret's 2023/2024 season schedule unveiled, includes 'Beetlejuice', 'SIX' 00:53

Denver Center for the Performing Arts Broadway and Cabaret's 2023/2024 season schedule was unveiled on Monday morning. It includes the shows "MJ," "SIX" and "Company." The theme for the season is "bigger, brighter and bolder" and it includes comedic shows, biographical musicals, Denver favorites and more.

"We have a big lineup coming in March of '23 all the way through the summer of '24," said John Ekeberg executive director of DCPA's Broadway and Cabaret division.

Here's the calendar:

March 21 - April 2, 2023: 1776

April 14 - 16, 2023: Anastasia

May 10 - 21, 2023: Les Misérables

June 13 - 18, 2023: Disney's Aladdin

June 21 - July 2, 2023: The Book of Mormon

August 16 - 27, 2023: Jagged Little Pill

September 5 - 17, 2023: Beetlejuice

A Beetlejuice billboard is seen in the Theater District in Manhattan on May 6, 2021 in New York City. Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images

"I think folks are really going to enjoy Beetlejuice, the musical. It's on Broadway right now. It's about the film of the same name. It is so funny and just over the top hilarious," Ekeberg said. "Everybody loves a good comedy."

October 18 - 29, 2023: TINA - The Tina Turner Musical

"It's about the life of Tina Turner. 'What's Love Got To Do With It,' 'Proud Mary' ... all these great songs, and a great story of her life and perseverence," Ekeberg said.

November 21 - 26, 2023: Annie

December 5 - 24, 2023: SIX

"It's a big hit in New York right now. It's about the six wives of Henry VIII and it's just a high-energy pop music musical. Just really fun," Ekeberg said.

February 13 - 25, 2024: Message In A Bottle

April 10 - 28, 2024: MJ

May/June 2024: Company

July 24 - August 25, 2024: Wicked

For more information and to buy tickets, visit denvercenter.org .

