Brittany Snow’s Husband Tyler Stanaland’s Relationship With ‘Selling the OC’ Costar Kayla Cardona: What to Know

Brittany Snow didn't appear on Selling the OC , but her marriage was front and center on season 1 amid questions about husband Tyler Stanaland 's relationships with his female costars.

The first season of the Selling Sunset spinoff started streaming on Netflix on August 24. One of the main story lines follows the backlash Kayla Cardona , a single mother at the agency, receives for drunkenly trying to kiss Tyler, who married the actress in 2020.

"One night, Kayla did try and kiss me. And then it happened another night as well. And so on the show, out of respect for her, I am just kind of trying to minimize it and brush past it so that there isn't drama," Tyler recalled on the “Reality Life With Kate Casey” podcast. "We can all focus on what we should be doing. But that was something where I had to kind of set some hard lines and some boundaries and reconsider the social environment a bit. Nothing happened. It was just … something that, you know, you don't do to somebody who is married."

While Tyler tried to downplay the incident during production, fellow agents Polly Brindle and Alex Hall weren’t shy about expressing their issues with Kayla’s actions.

"Obviously, the whole Tyler thing, her trying to lure him into her car at the end of every night, that whole thing was very, very unsettling to me," Alex told Entertainment Tonight after the show started streaming. "And it put a huge rift in our work relationship, unfortunately. And on top of that, she became very entitled and it's hard enough to work with somebody in this business — and then having cameras in your face, and just getting to know each other — it's very difficult."

Some viewers, however, have suggested Alex’s “nosey” — putting your mouth over someone’s nose and exhaling — with Tyler was also inappropriate.

“You are entitled to your opinion but there is nothing sexual to do with a nosey,” Alex wrote via Instagram Stories on August 26.

When asked about Polly stripping down naked in front of her married costars for a bet on the same beach day, Alex added, “I come from a European background and nudity is NOT offensive. The moment Polly owned up to her lost bet I think I love her even more. After if anybody on that beach at that moment was actually offended they could’ve closed their eyes. No one forced them to watch. But everyone wanted to.”

She further opened up about the dynamic between the group when a fan asked whether she would be “mad if a girl acted around your husband the way Polly does with T,” writing, “I love Polly’s relationship energy and I love the relationship that we share with our friends and in our group. We are all confident, fun loving adults and have a mutual respect for each other.”

While Tyler insisted things were good with Snow at the time, less than one month after the show premiered, the spouses announced their split.

“After time and consideration, Britt and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” he wrote via Instagram. “This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives. We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter.”

