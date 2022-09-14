ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Brittany Snow’s Husband Tyler Stanaland’s Relationship With ‘Selling the OC’ Costar Kayla Cardona: What to Know

By Sarah Hearon
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gMZpW_0hZjo7RK00

Brittany Snow didn't appear on Selling the OC , but her marriage was front and center on season 1 amid questions about husband Tyler Stanaland 's relationships with his female costars.

The first season of the Selling Sunset spinoff started streaming on Netflix on August 24. One of the main story lines follows the backlash Kayla Cardona , a single mother at the agency, receives for drunkenly trying to kiss Tyler, who married the actress in 2020.

"One night, Kayla did try and kiss me. And then it happened another night as well. And so on the show, out of respect for her, I am just kind of trying to minimize it and brush past it so that there isn't drama," Tyler recalled on the “Reality Life With Kate Casey” podcast. "We can all focus on what we should be doing. But that was something where I had to kind of set some hard lines and some boundaries and reconsider the social environment a bit. Nothing happened. It was just … something that, you know, you don't do to somebody who is married."

While Tyler tried to downplay the incident during production, fellow agents Polly Brindle and Alex Hall weren’t shy about expressing their issues with Kayla’s actions.

"Obviously, the whole Tyler thing, her trying to lure him into her car at the end of every night, that whole thing was very, very unsettling to me," Alex told Entertainment Tonight after the show started streaming. "And it put a huge rift in our work relationship, unfortunately. And on top of that, she became very entitled and it's hard enough to work with somebody in this business — and then having cameras in your face, and just getting to know each other — it's very difficult."

Some viewers, however, have suggested Alex’s “nosey” — putting your mouth over someone’s nose and exhaling — with Tyler was also inappropriate.

“You are entitled to your opinion but there is nothing sexual to do with a nosey,” Alex wrote via Instagram Stories on August 26.

When asked about Polly stripping down naked in front of her married costars for a bet on the same beach day, Alex added, “I come from a European background and nudity is NOT offensive. The moment Polly owned up to her lost bet I think I love her even more. After if anybody on that beach at that moment was actually offended they could’ve closed their eyes. No one forced them to watch. But everyone wanted to.”

She further opened up about the dynamic between the group when a fan asked whether she would be “mad if a girl acted around your husband the way Polly does with T,” writing, “I love Polly’s relationship energy and I love the relationship that we share with our friends and in our group. We are all confident, fun loving adults and have a mutual respect for each other.”

While Tyler insisted things were good with Snow at the time, less than one month after the show premiered, the spouses announced their split.

“After time and consideration, Britt and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” he wrote via Instagram. “This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives. We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter.”

Selling the OC is streaming on Netflix. Scroll through for more from Kayla and Tyler on their drama:

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Family At Odds: 'Sister Wives' Stars Kody & Robyn Brown Get Into Heated Argument In Season 17 Clip

Sister Wives is back for Season 17 — and tensions within the Brown family are at an all-time high. In a preview for the highly anticipated season, premiering Sunday, September 11, Kody Brown and his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, are struggling in their marriage as the patriarch's other relationships crumble. “Sometimes you just can’t sleep in the same bed with your spouse because you’re struggling. Maybe she just needs a break,” Robyn admits in the preview regarding his rift with third wife Christine Brown. “He doesn’t need to not be there. In fact, it should be the other way around....
TV SERIES
E! News

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: See the Shocking Texts Sent After Kathy Hilton's "Meltdown"

Watch: Why Kathy Hilton Would "NEVER" Join the RHOBH Cast Full Time. A cold front has hit Aspen. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' cast trip in the snowy Colorado locale continued on the Sept. 14 episode of the Bravo series, and just when fans thought they were going to have to wait another week to see the much-teased fallout between Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton, an ominous message appeared on the screen.
TV & VIDEOS
People

Bachelorette Gabby Windey Calls Her Situation with Remaining Suitor Erich a 'Big Fat Dumpster Fire'

Gabby and co-Bachelorette Rachel Recchia each ended Tuesday's episode of The Bachelorette with only one man who might propose in next week's finale Warning: This post contains spoilers from Tuesday's episode of The Bachelorette. Night one of the Bachelorette finale kicked off with host Jesse Palmer bringing Bachelorettes Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey out to the studio. Then Jesse threw it back to Mexico to show how Rachel and Zach's conversation before the rose ceremony ended. "I'm sure you feel that the Fantasy Suite felt a little off with us," Zach, 25, said to Rachel....
TV & VIDEOS
StyleCaster

Brittany Snow & Her Husband Are Divorcing After He Accused His ‘Selling the O.C.’ of Trying to Kiss Him

The end of the road. The celebrity breakups of 2022 include Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet and more stars who have decided to call it quits on their relationships this year. As many know, the celebrity breakups of 2022 come after a year of splits and divorces in 2021 from celebrity couples like Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello; Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid; and Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. In a statement on April 15, 2021, J-Lo (who is back together with her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck) and A-Rod announced that they had ended their engagement after four years together. “We have realized...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brittany Snow
RadarOnline

'Silence Is Golden:' Lisa Rinna Shamelessly Leaks Private Texts From Kathy Hilton Begging Her To Stay Quiet After Explosive Tequila Fight

Lisa Rinna is stirring the pot on the heels of catching backlash over her bombshell blowout with Kathy Hilton in the next episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In anticipation of TequilaGate, the longtime diamond holder exposed text messages allegedly from Kathy in January meant for her eyes only, RadarOnline.com has learned.Wednesday's show ended with a preview showing an aggravated Kathy storming out of a bar in Aspen during a trip with the ladies. The Hilton monarch grew frustrated when the cast failed to try the tequila brand she and her famous daughters invested in — but her...
CELEBRITIES
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrates 'Football Is Back' By Sharing Her and Sterling's Outfits

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will welcome a baby brother for 18-month-old daughter Sterling Skye early next year Patrick Mahomes's wife and daughter are serious about their game-day fashion. The family celebrated the first Sunday of the NFL season with Patrick taking the field for the Kansas City Chiefs and his wife and 18-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye, cheering him on. Brittany Mahomes, who is currently pregnant with the couple's second baby, shared some photos cradling her bump in a mustard-colored maxi dress with a white, short-sleeved button down over it...
NFL
HollywoodLife

Josh Duhamel Marries Audri Mari In Fargo: 1st Photos Of Her Dress

Congratulations to Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari! The When In Rome actor, 49, got secretly hitched to his fiancé and former Miss World America, 29, on Saturday (September 10) in Fargo, North Dakota, a source confirms to HollywoodLife. The gorgeous couple said “I do” during a scenic ceremony on the rooftop of the Jasper Hotel, according to a source for the outlet. Afterwards, Josh and Audra, decked out in their finest wedding ensembles, hopped in the back of a vintage red convertible to cruise around town in celebration, as seen in snaps below.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Celebrities Gossip#Costar
Reality Tea

Katie Maloney Reportedly Caught Screaming At Tom Schwartz And Raquel Leviss For Making Out During Scheana Shay’s Wedding Weekend

The gloves are off. Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have both maintained that their pending divorce has been harmonious and chill. But that might not be the case anymore. The Vanderpump Rules stars are allegedly fighting over Tom’s (also unconfirmed) hookup with castmate Raquel Leviss. Hollywood Life is reporting that a source at Scheana Shay’s […] The post Katie Maloney Reportedly Caught Screaming At Tom Schwartz And Raquel Leviss For Making Out During Scheana Shay’s Wedding Weekend appeared first on Reality Tea.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno’s Relationship Timeline: Inside Their Contentious Divorce

Calling it quits. 90 Day Fiancé stars Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno‘s split may be just as dramatic as their time on reality TV. Audiences first met the twosome on season 4 of the TLC reality series, after they met in Pedro’s native Dominican Republic and secretly became engaged. After relocating to the United States, the former couple chronicled their ups and downs — including the tense relationship between him and the registered nurse’s family — on 90 Day Fiance and their spinoff series, The Family Chantel.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert’s Husband Speaks Out About Her Upcoming Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas Residency

Miranda Lambert had an adventurous and fulfilling summer off. She packed up an Airstream and took her husband and her best friend out west to explore to the world she painted in Palomino. They visited Montana, Utah and Wyoming, among other scenic Western locales, over a couple of weeks. She also hung out with her husband at PBR Nashville at Bridgestone Arena. And on August 24, she received the Triple Crown Award at the ACM Honors. Her longtime tour mates Little Big Town paid tribute to their friend with a performance of “The House That Built Me.” The show will air on FOX on September 13.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Variety

‘The Bachelorette’ Nears Finale as Rachel and Gabby Are Each Left With One Man — Plus, Which Heartbroken Suitor Got His ‘Bachelor’ Edit?

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead, if you have not watched the first part of “The Bachelorette” Season 19 finale, which aired on Sept. 13 on ABC. In an episode so dramatic that ABC had to unexpectedly extend its two-hour runtime, “The Bachelorette” began the conclusion of Season 19, airing the first part of its live finale on Tuesday evening. Leading ladies, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey, have both dwindled down their suitors to one man each. But will next week’s big finale see an engagement for either woman? Both women face similar situations with men who say they love them, but...
TV SHOWS
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

207K+
Followers
22K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy