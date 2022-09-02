ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taste Of Home

The Walmart Labor Day Sale Is Coming Soon—Here’s What We Know

Ready or not, summer is coming to a close. And while it’s always bittersweet to say goodbye to long, lazy days at the lake and our favorite summer desserts, the lead-up to fall includes a lot to look forward to. Walmart’s back-to-school sale is already on, but at the top of our list—after pumpkin spice everything, of course!—is Walmart’s Labor Day sale. It’s one of the best Labor Day sales of the season, and we have a preview of the top deals.
MarketRealist

Here Are the Best Labor Day Deals of 2022 — Don't Miss Out

Labor Day, which has traditionally been a major sale day for U.S. retailers for years, is again a time to score discounts on certain products in 2022. Many sales are even being offered days or weeks early this year, as retailers struggle with supply demands and aim to reach consumers dealing with inflated prices. Here’s a rundown of some of the best Labor Day sales this year.
Glamour

Amazon Labor Day Sale 2022: 26 Deals to Shop Before the Holiday Weekend

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Love a good bargain? You're in luck! The Amazon Labor Day sale 2022 is officially here, with major discounts dropping way before the long holiday. The online retailer is just one of the few places we're scouring for the best Labor Day deals of 2022, along with Target, Walmart, Best Buy, and Dyson. It's the perfect time to shop if you missed your choice during Amazon Prime Day (and don't want to wait around for Black Friday and Cyber Monday to stock up on some sweet deals).
thezoereport.com

Labor Day Home Sales Have Already Started & This Is What’s Worth Shopping

There are a few times a year you just know you can score great deals on home goods, and one of those is Labor Day weekend. The decor sales during this holiday are often hard to beat — they fall at the end of the season, meaning retailers slash prices big time in order to make way for the new collections rolling out. And fortunately, that time has almost arrived. Labor Day this year falls on Sept. 5, and the savings events surrounding it are starting soon. In fact, a few have already begun, so there’s no time to waste in creating your shopping plan for making the most of this season’s discounts.
CNN

CNN

