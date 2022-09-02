Read full article on original website
Related
He's seen Hillary Clinton's emails. Here's why he says Trump's situation doesn't compare
Former CIA lawyer Brian Greer, who saw the contents of Hillary Clinton’s emails while working for the agency, weighs in on how that situation differs from former President Trump keeping classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.
See Melania Trump text message that left former Trump press secretary 'sickened'
Former Trump White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham has revealed a text exchange between her and former first lady Melania Trump asking to release a statement condemning any violence on January 6.
A Louisville corrections officer is terminated after mocking the city police department's 2020 killing of Breonna Taylor
A Louisville, Kentucky, corrections officer has been terminated after "disparaging" the Louisville Metro Police Department and referencing the death of Breonna Taylor in a video, the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections said in a statement.
The Walmart Labor Day Sale Is Coming Soon—Here’s What We Know
Ready or not, summer is coming to a close. And while it’s always bittersweet to say goodbye to long, lazy days at the lake and our favorite summer desserts, the lead-up to fall includes a lot to look forward to. Walmart’s back-to-school sale is already on, but at the top of our list—after pumpkin spice everything, of course!—is Walmart’s Labor Day sale. It’s one of the best Labor Day sales of the season, and we have a preview of the top deals.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here Are the Best Labor Day Deals of 2022 — Don't Miss Out
Labor Day, which has traditionally been a major sale day for U.S. retailers for years, is again a time to score discounts on certain products in 2022. Many sales are even being offered days or weeks early this year, as retailers struggle with supply demands and aim to reach consumers dealing with inflated prices. Here’s a rundown of some of the best Labor Day sales this year.
Amazon Labor Day Sale 2022: 26 Deals to Shop Before the Holiday Weekend
All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Love a good bargain? You're in luck! The Amazon Labor Day sale 2022 is officially here, with major discounts dropping way before the long holiday. The online retailer is just one of the few places we're scouring for the best Labor Day deals of 2022, along with Target, Walmart, Best Buy, and Dyson. It's the perfect time to shop if you missed your choice during Amazon Prime Day (and don't want to wait around for Black Friday and Cyber Monday to stock up on some sweet deals).
'Why didn't they give him the respect?' Black teen feels he has to leave school after refusing to cut his hair, parents say
A Black South Dakota teen feels he has no choice but to switch schools after refusing to cut his hair, his mother said.
Apparent assassination attempt on Argentine VP is caught on video
A man has been arrested after attempting to shoot Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, Argentina’s vice-president and former president, at point blank range outside her home in Buenos Aires.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Fast Facts
Read CNN's Fast Facts on the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Look of the Week: Serena Williams' bedazzled US Open outfit
Serena Williams knew all eyes would be on her at the US Open this week. The sports star chose to mark the occasion with a Nike custom-made tennis dress with hidden symbolism.
Black town manager's contract has been terminated weeks after entire police force resigned
The North Carolina town of Kenly voted 3-2 to terminate the contract of its Black town manager who was at the center of an independent investigation.
Justice Department says classified documents at Mar-a-Lago were likely 'concealed and removed' to block investigation
More than 320 classified documents have now been recovered from Mar-a-Lago, the Justice Department said
Keilar asks mayor who's to blame for water crisis. Hear his response
Chokwe Antar Lumumba, the mayor of Jackson, Mississippi, tells New Day anchor Brianna Keilar that his city’s ongoing water crisis is the result of “years and years of accumulated problems.”
George Conway says DOJ filing has Trump 'dead to rights'
Conservative attorney George Conway says the Department of Justice filing that contains new information about the FBI search at Mar-a-Lago has former President Donald Trump “dead to rights.”
Judge Aileen Cannon: Trump's request for 'special master' puts one of his judicial appointees in the spotlight
Former President Donald Trump's request for a "special master" to oversee the review of evidence gathered in the FBI's search of his Mar-a-Lago estate has thrust one of his own judicial appointees into the middle of his latest legal and political drama.
Saudi Arabia is becoming the drug capital of the Middle East
Experts say Saudi Arabia is one of the largest and most lucrative regional destinations for drugs, and that status is only intensifying.
This California school district punished Black students more severely, feds say. Now they have agreed to make changes.
A California school district is vowing to reform its discipline practices after a federal investigation revealed it was giving harsher punishment to Black students compared to White students who displayed similar behavior.
CNET
Bed Bath & Beyond Labor Day Sale: Get Up to 80% Off Home Essentials
Bed Bath & Beyond is back with its Labor Day sale, with up to 80% off, which runs through Monday, Sept. 5. A sale like this is a fabulous opportunity to stock up on home essential gear to keep you snuggly and warm through the winter. The essential home gear...
Body camera video shows a Columbus, Ohio, police officer fatally shooting an unarmed 20-year-old Black man in bed
Police in Columbus, Ohio, have released body camera video that shows a police officer serving a felony warrant fatally shooting an unarmed Black man in bed.
thezoereport.com
Labor Day Home Sales Have Already Started & This Is What’s Worth Shopping
There are a few times a year you just know you can score great deals on home goods, and one of those is Labor Day weekend. The decor sales during this holiday are often hard to beat — they fall at the end of the season, meaning retailers slash prices big time in order to make way for the new collections rolling out. And fortunately, that time has almost arrived. Labor Day this year falls on Sept. 5, and the savings events surrounding it are starting soon. In fact, a few have already begun, so there’s no time to waste in creating your shopping plan for making the most of this season’s discounts.
CNN
1M+
Followers
164K+
Post
949M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0