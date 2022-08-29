Alligator delays flight on runway at Charleston Airport
CHARLESTON, S.C. ( WCBD ) – A Charleston International Airport flight ran into an unusual delay on the taxiway over the weekend.
Delta passenger John Moroney said his flight from Atlanta landed in Charleston, South Carolina, around 7 p.m. Saturday, shortly after which the pilot announced a delay.
An alligator was passing across the taxiway.
The pilot briefly held the plane to let the gator pass.
According to the University of Georgia’s Savannah River Ecology Laboratory , alligators move around the most when they are breeding, typically in spring and summer.
"If you see an alligator on the move, leave it alone and let it pass on through," the lab advises.
