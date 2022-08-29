Read full article on original website
Related
You’d Swear This House in Saginaw is the One From ‘Home Alone’
Talk about a doppelganger. You'd swear this home recently listed for sale in Saginaw belongs to the McCallister family from 'Home Alone.'. Wait a second. Take a look at the picture above. (And then check out the pics below.) This home on Michigan Avenue in Saginaw went on the market roughly 90 days ago according to the Zillow listing. That puts us at about the beginning of the summer of 2022, give or take, right? But the photo shows a large front yard covered with a thin layer of snow. Clearly, this photo wasn't taken in June.
Instant messaging murder & more Michigan horror stories covered in new book
Could your hometown be the site of a ghastly haunting?
1051thebounce.com
4 Michigan Cities Inside the Top 30 Murder Capitals of America
Michigan is a great state, in my opinion, but we have some areas where you have to be extra careful. As it turns out, a whopping four of our cities are considered among the biggest murder capitals of America. Considering there are only 30 on the upcoming list, that’s a pretty big chunk from the Mitten.
Enjoy Lapeer’s Ultimate Classic Rock Channel A To Z Weekend
Celebrate the upcoming holiday with our LABOR d-A-y To Z Weekend. Beginning this Saturday, September 3rd, at 10:00 AM, Maggie Meadows kicks off the party. We will be playing every song in our music library in alphabetical order, from A to Z throughout Labor Day Weekend. Will we play two...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bay City man pleads to felony years after viral YouTube video showed him meeting with suspected minor
CARO, MI — A Bay City man and former chaplain charged with two felonies after a YouTube vigilante published a video of him trying to meet up with what he thought was a minor has accepted a plea deal. Jeffery L. Bader, 50, in late July appeared in Tuscola...
You Could Be Eligible for a Bill Credit From Consumers Energy or DTE
If your home was recently without power because of the latest round of storms to hit Michigan, you may be eligible for a refund from Consumers Energy or DTE Energy. Thousands of Consumers Energy customers are still in the dark after power was knocked out for hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Michigan. As of 4 pm today (Tuesday 8/30) more than a quarter of a million DTE Energy customers were without power.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch covering Detroit, Ann Arbor, Flint, Saginaw, Bay City, Thumb for good reason
A line of severe thunderstorms with no significant breaks in the line is moving east into the eastern and southeastern part of Lower Michigan between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. The severe thunderstorm watch covers the entire Saginaw Valley and Thumb, south to Ann Arbor and the entire Detroit area.
Enjoy a Movie at These Local Theaters for Just $3 on National Cinema Day
With just about everything costing more these days wouldn't it be nice to catch a break and enjoy some fun without breaking the bank? Well, thousands of movie theaters across the country feel your pain and have the perfect solution. On September 3rd movie tickets will cost just $3 for...
RELATED PEOPLE
Man who scared woman to death seeks clemency in 1984 Beecher murder
FLINT, MI – A Mt. Morris Township man serving life in prison without the possibility of parole for scaring a woman to death during a 1984 home invasion may have a chance to see the light of day outside a state prison after all. John Eric Aslin, who has...
Michigan Cops Charged in Beating of Handcuffed Motorist
Two Michigan state troopers and a pair of local cops have been hit with criminal charges over the alleged beating of a handcuffed man they had pulled over. Bram L. Schroeder of the Michigan State Police is facing charges including aggravated assault, a felony. Zachary Tebedo, also of the Michigan State Police, and Jordan Engelhart and Dominic Vasquez of the Saginaw PD, face one count each of willful neglect of duty, a misdemeanor. The charges were filed after video footage emerged of Vance D. Martin, 48, being punched repeatedly during the March traffic stop by Schroeder, who knocked Martin unconscious, according to MLive.com. Martin, who was stopped by the police on suspicion of drunk driving, also accused one of the officers of tasing him after he was taken to a local hospital. Martin has not been charged with any crime.Read it at MLive.com
Saginaw girl found slain hours after being reported missing
SAGINAW, MI — Hours after being reported missing, a Saginaw girl has been found dead on the city’s East Side, the victim of an apparent homicide. The girl was reported missing about 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, from a home in the 800 block of South 12th Street, said Michigan State Police Lt. Kimberly Vetter. During a search of the area, police found the girl’s body in an abandoned, overgrown lot on the same block, near the corner of South 12th and Annesley streets, Vetter said.
abc12.com
74-year-old accused of exposing himself outside bowling alley
REESE, Mich. (WJRT) - A Tuscola County man is accused of exposing himself outside a bowling alley and restaurant in Reese over the weekend. Michigan State Police say 74-year-old, Alex James Dewald of Fairgrove was outside the Rocket Bowling Bar & Grill at 9746 Saginaw St. around 8:25 p.m. when he exposed and fondled himself in view of others.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Morgan Messenger
State police arrest Michigan man on drug charges; seize marijuana
West Virginia State Police arrested a Michigan man on drug distribution charges following a traffic stop on Valley Road at Kyne Lane last Friday, August 26 at about 1 p.m. According to a criminal complaint filed in Morgan County Magistrate Court by Trooper S.M. Ward, officers observed a silver Nissan Altima with unknown and obscured temporary tags traveling south along U.S. 522, and initiated a traffic stop.
WNEM
Two Saginaw police officers arraigned following traffic stop caught on camera
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Attorney General’s Office is charging two Saginaw police officers in connection to a traffic stop that happened earlier this year. In a video obtained by TV5 of the alleged incident that happened on March 28, a state police trooper is shown hitting a handcuffed suspect. Two Saginaw police officers helped with the traffic stop that was conducted by Michigan State Police.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Water issues plague Lapeer, St. Clair Counties following water main break and potential lead contamination
Due to a needed part of pipe failing to meet specifications, the Great Lake Water Authority (GLWA) reports that the broken water main project has been extended again. The break, which occurred on August 13 and resulted in 23 communities across four counties, including Lapeer and St. Clair, being under a boil advisory, with seven communities remaining under the advisory until Saturday, August 20.
WNEM
Fairgrove man arrested for indecent exposure
REESE, Mich. (WNEM) – A Fairgrove man has been arraigned after police say he exposed himself in public. On Aug. 22, 74-year-old Alex James Dewald was arraigned in the 73B District Court in Tuscola County and issued a $4,000 personal recognizance bond. Michigan State Police (MSP) investigated an indecent...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNEM
Police investigating homicide after missing girl’s body found in Saginaw
Clare County Animal Control is asking for help to rescue a dog who is stuck on an island. Here are the top stories we're following this Evening, August 30th. Suspect arraigned in death of 16-month-old boy found in ditch. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The suspect accused of murdering a...
US 103.1
Burton, MI
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
US 103.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0