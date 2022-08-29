ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bad Axe, MI

US 103.1

You’d Swear This House in Saginaw is the One From ‘Home Alone’

Talk about a doppelganger. You'd swear this home recently listed for sale in Saginaw belongs to the McCallister family from 'Home Alone.'. Wait a second. Take a look at the picture above. (And then check out the pics below.) This home on Michigan Avenue in Saginaw went on the market roughly 90 days ago according to the Zillow listing. That puts us at about the beginning of the summer of 2022, give or take, right? But the photo shows a large front yard covered with a thin layer of snow. Clearly, this photo wasn't taken in June.
SAGINAW, MI
1051thebounce.com

4 Michigan Cities Inside the Top 30 Murder Capitals of America

Michigan is a great state, in my opinion, but we have some areas where you have to be extra careful. As it turns out, a whopping four of our cities are considered among the biggest murder capitals of America. Considering there are only 30 on the upcoming list, that’s a pretty big chunk from the Mitten.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Enjoy Lapeer’s Ultimate Classic Rock Channel A To Z Weekend

Celebrate the upcoming holiday with our LABOR d-A-y To Z Weekend. Beginning this Saturday, September 3rd, at 10:00 AM, Maggie Meadows kicks off the party. We will be playing every song in our music library in alphabetical order, from A to Z throughout Labor Day Weekend. Will we play two...
LAPEER, MI
City
Bad Axe, MI
Local
Michigan Entertainment
County
Huron County, MI
US 103.1

You Could Be Eligible for a Bill Credit From Consumers Energy or DTE

If your home was recently without power because of the latest round of storms to hit Michigan, you may be eligible for a refund from Consumers Energy or DTE Energy. Thousands of Consumers Energy customers are still in the dark after power was knocked out for hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Michigan. As of 4 pm today (Tuesday 8/30) more than a quarter of a million DTE Energy customers were without power.
MICHIGAN STATE
Person
Bob Seger
TheDailyBeast

Michigan Cops Charged in Beating of Handcuffed Motorist

Two Michigan state troopers and a pair of local cops have been hit with criminal charges over the alleged beating of a handcuffed man they had pulled over. Bram L. Schroeder of the Michigan State Police is facing charges including aggravated assault, a felony. Zachary Tebedo, also of the Michigan State Police, and Jordan Engelhart and Dominic Vasquez of the Saginaw PD, face one count each of willful neglect of duty, a misdemeanor. The charges were filed after video footage emerged of Vance D. Martin, 48, being punched repeatedly during the March traffic stop by Schroeder, who knocked Martin unconscious, according to MLive.com. Martin, who was stopped by the police on suspicion of drunk driving, also accused one of the officers of tasing him after he was taken to a local hospital. Martin has not been charged with any crime.Read it at MLive.com
MICHIGAN STATE
The Saginaw News

Saginaw girl found slain hours after being reported missing

SAGINAW, MI — Hours after being reported missing, a Saginaw girl has been found dead on the city’s East Side, the victim of an apparent homicide. The girl was reported missing about 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, from a home in the 800 block of South 12th Street, said Michigan State Police Lt. Kimberly Vetter. During a search of the area, police found the girl’s body in an abandoned, overgrown lot on the same block, near the corner of South 12th and Annesley streets, Vetter said.
abc12.com

74-year-old accused of exposing himself outside bowling alley

REESE, Mich. (WJRT) - A Tuscola County man is accused of exposing himself outside a bowling alley and restaurant in Reese over the weekend. Michigan State Police say 74-year-old, Alex James Dewald of Fairgrove was outside the Rocket Bowling Bar & Grill at 9746 Saginaw St. around 8:25 p.m. when he exposed and fondled himself in view of others.
REESE, MI
Morgan Messenger

State police arrest Michigan man on drug charges; seize marijuana

West Virginia State Police arrested a Michigan man on drug distribution charges following a traffic stop on Valley Road at Kyne Lane last Friday, August 26 at about 1 p.m. According to a criminal complaint filed in Morgan County Magistrate Court by Trooper S.M. Ward, officers observed a silver Nissan Altima with unknown and obscured temporary tags traveling south along U.S. 522, and initiated a traffic stop.
ESSEXVILLE, MI
WNEM

Two Saginaw police officers arraigned following traffic stop caught on camera

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Attorney General’s Office is charging two Saginaw police officers in connection to a traffic stop that happened earlier this year. In a video obtained by TV5 of the alleged incident that happened on March 28, a state police trooper is shown hitting a handcuffed suspect. Two Saginaw police officers helped with the traffic stop that was conducted by Michigan State Police.
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Water issues plague Lapeer, St. Clair Counties following water main break and potential lead contamination

Due to a needed part of pipe failing to meet specifications, the Great Lake Water Authority (GLWA) reports that the broken water main project has been extended again. The break, which occurred on August 13 and resulted in 23 communities across four counties, including Lapeer and St. Clair, being under a boil advisory, with seven communities remaining under the advisory until Saturday, August 20.
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Fairgrove man arrested for indecent exposure

REESE, Mich. (WNEM) – A Fairgrove man has been arraigned after police say he exposed himself in public. On Aug. 22, 74-year-old Alex James Dewald was arraigned in the 73B District Court in Tuscola County and issued a $4,000 personal recognizance bond. Michigan State Police (MSP) investigated an indecent...
REESE, MI
US 103.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

