Benzinga

Now That Tesla Split Its Stock, Are You Buying It? Almost 60% Say...

Benzinga regularly conducts surveys to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to Benzinga readers: Will you be buying Tesla Inc TSLA shares in 2022 following the split?
Benzinga

A Bullish Sign Appears On Motorola Solns's Chart

If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of Motorola Solns MSI. A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions.
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 122 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Sony Group SONY was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Reshape Lifesciences RSLS. PolyPid PYPD was the biggest loser, trading down 77.01% to...
Benzinga

Dividend Cuts Could Be Right Around The Corner For These 3 REITs

Orchid Island Capital Corp. ORC is a finance company that acquires, invests in and offers financing from U.S. residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The Florida mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) initiated an IPO in March 2013 at a price of $14.50. Its monthly dividend of $0.135 returned an approximate annual yield of 11%.
Benzinga

BNY Mellon High Yield's Ex-Dividend Date Is Wednesday, Here's What You Need To Know

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from BNY Mellon High Yield DHF. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 1.85 cents per share. On Wednesday, BNY Mellon High Yield will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 1.85 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga

When Will The Amazon, Microsoft And Nike Bounce End? What The Charts Say

Amazon.com, Inc AMZN, Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Nike, Inc NKE were all trading slightly higher on Friday after printing bullish reversal candlesticks on Thursday, which suggested a bounce was likely to come. A hammer candlestick pattern forms when a red or green candlestick prints, with a long lower wick and...
Benzinga

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley Agree — Now Is The Time To Buy Oil

As recession fears continue to circle the broader markets and stocks remain volatile amid Fed uncertainty, analysts from Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have highlighted an opportunity in oil. Goldman Sachs Thesis: Fears of an impending recession have grown "excessive," according to Goldman Sachs. As a result, the firm sees...
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Utilities Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
Benzinga

