Now That Tesla Split Its Stock, Are You Buying It? Almost 60% Say...
Benzinga regularly conducts surveys to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to Benzinga readers: Will you be buying Tesla Inc TSLA shares in 2022 following the split?
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Monster Beverage Stock In The Last 10 Years
Monster Beverage MNST has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 5.85% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.66%. Currently, Monster Beverage has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion. Buying $100 In MNST: If an investor had bought $100 of MNST stock 10 years...
Jim Cramer Warns Investors These 2 Stocks Are 'Too Dangerous, Too Risky'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. LICY is "too dangerous, too risky. Not the right thing for this environment." Cramer recommended selling AT&T Inc. T. The "Mad Money" host said he likes EPAM Systems, Inc. EPAM as it is a "very fast grower."
Meet A Man On A Quest To Find About $180 Million In Bitcoin Buried In A Landfill
James Howells, a resident of Newport, South Wales, claims to have accidentally thrown away his hard drive containing 8,000 Bitcoin BTC/USD in 2013 while cleaning his office. About a decade later, Howells is determined to do whatever it takes to get the piece of hardware back. What happened: In 2013,...
Cathie Wood Sells $41M In Tesla Shares And Loads Up On This Chip Stock Amid Thursday's Plunge
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 297,818 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $41.5 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 27th largest holding in the firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK with a weight of 0.94%,...
Cowen & Co. Maintains Outperform Rating for Ciena: Here's What You Need To Know
Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain its Outperform rating of Ciena CIEN and lower its price target from $82.00 to $71.00. Shares of Ciena are trading down 0.09% over the last 24 hours, at $45.44 per share. A move to $71.00 would account for a 56.25% increase from the...
Truist Securities Maintains Buy Rating for Ncino: Here's What You Need To Know
Truist Securities has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Ncino NCNO and lower its price target from $70.00 to $45.00. Shares of Ncino are trading up 8.87% over the last 24 hours, at $31.96 per share. A move to $45.00 would account for a 40.78% increase from the current...
If You Invested $1,000 In The S&P 500 ETF When Jerome Powell Was Appointed, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Jerome Powell was sworn in as chairman of the Federal Reserve in 2018. The current leader of the Fed was appointed by former President Donald Trump and was chosen for a second term by President Joe Biden. Here’s a look at how the S&P 500 has performed since he took...
A Bullish Sign Appears On Motorola Solns's Chart
If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of Motorola Solns MSI. A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
On Friday, 122 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Sony Group SONY was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Reshape Lifesciences RSLS. PolyPid PYPD was the biggest loser, trading down 77.01% to...
Dividend Cuts Could Be Right Around The Corner For These 3 REITs
Orchid Island Capital Corp. ORC is a finance company that acquires, invests in and offers financing from U.S. residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The Florida mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) initiated an IPO in March 2013 at a price of $14.50. Its monthly dividend of $0.135 returned an approximate annual yield of 11%.
BNY Mellon High Yield's Ex-Dividend Date Is Wednesday, Here's What You Need To Know
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from BNY Mellon High Yield DHF. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 1.85 cents per share. On Wednesday, BNY Mellon High Yield will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 1.85 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Goldman Sachs Sees Opportunity In Commodities, But The Greatest Long-Term Gains Likely In Farmland
Last week, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell swayed the market again after making remarks about inflation. Powell confirmed that lowering inflation would be a costly fight in terms of jobs and economic growth. The blunt message may be ominous, but the honesty could be interpreted as refreshing. Powell shared that...
When Will The Amazon, Microsoft And Nike Bounce End? What The Charts Say
Amazon.com, Inc AMZN, Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Nike, Inc NKE were all trading slightly higher on Friday after printing bullish reversal candlesticks on Thursday, which suggested a bounce was likely to come. A hammer candlestick pattern forms when a red or green candlestick prints, with a long lower wick and...
Ethereum Drops Below $1,600 Mark, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, traded lower, but still managed to remain above the $20,000 level this morning on Thursday. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, however, fell below the $1,600 mark. Other popular crypto coins, including Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Solana SOL/USD, also traded in red this morning.
Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley Agree — Now Is The Time To Buy Oil
As recession fears continue to circle the broader markets and stocks remain volatile amid Fed uncertainty, analysts from Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have highlighted an opportunity in oil. Goldman Sachs Thesis: Fears of an impending recession have grown "excessive," according to Goldman Sachs. As a result, the firm sees...
Growth Is Back In Favor With Hedge Funds With Big Tech While Energy Is Out
The widespread rotation from growth to value has been well-publicized over the last two years, but it seems the trend was short-lived. Analysis of the 13F filings from the largest hedge funds reveals a rotation from value back to growth. However, funds remain more tilted toward value than they have on average over the last several years.
'Stand-Out Is An Understatement,' Morgan Stanley Comments On Lululemon Athletica's Q2 Performance
Morgan Stanley analyst Alex Straton reiterated an Overweight rating on the shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU and raised the price target to $343 from $315. The company's Q2 earnings and Q3 guidance both were above Street expectations. Straton said the company's performance demonstrates its ability to outperform in a...
Why Lululemon Athletica Is Trading Higher By 11%, Here Are 36 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
NewAge, Inc. NBEV shares climbed 61.3% to $0.1972 on continued volatility after the company recently announced it filed a voluntary petition for relief under chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code. The stock is rebounding after trading lower on Thursday. PaxMedica, Inc. PXMD surged 44.8% to $5.07. PaxMedica Executive...
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Utilities Sector
A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
