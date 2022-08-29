Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Annual Beloved Benefit Raises $6M to support underserved communities in the city of Atlanta - Recap from June 7, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Is Walden University withholding diplomas from black students? One former doctoral candidate says "Give me my degree"Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
SBA Georgia District Office Enters Strategic Alliance Memorandum with Southern Crescent Women in Business, IncSouthern Crescent WomenHenry County, GA
WellStar announces the closure of its Atlanta Medical Center, downtown location November 1, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Walmart Re-Opening Called “Problematic” Due to FireJoel Eisenberg
Troup County’s offense firing on all cylinders
LaGrange, Ga (WRBL) – The PrepZone Game of the Week will feature two powerhouse programs in the Chattahoochee Valley. The Callaway Cavaliers will square off against the Troup County Tigers.Troup’s offense has looked unstoppable in the first two weeks of the season. The Tigers have scored a total of 82 points in their first two […]
Carrollton, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Rome High School football team will have a game with Carrollton High School on September 02, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
LOOK: Georgia's Jerseys for Oregon Game Revealed
Georgia's gameday threads for their matchup against Oregon in the Chick-fil-A kickoff game have been revealed.
wgac.com
Remembering Georgia’s Larry Munson and The Call You May Never Have Heard
Larry Munson spent 42 years as the voice of the Georgia Bulldogs football teams. He was more than a just a play-by-play announcer. Mr. Munson shared his special gift of bringing the Dawgs best moments into living rooms, on road trips, and to fans who may have had to work during Georgia games.
Clayton News Daily
Georgia Military College opens satellite campus in Conyers
CONYERS — A partnership years in the planning culminated Aug. 30 in the grand opening and ribbon-cutting for a Georgia Military College satellite campus in Conyers. Rockdale County Public Schools partnered with GMC to develop a new campus of the junior college in a renovated portion of the former RCPS Central Office on Rosser Street in Olde Town. Under a memorandum of understanding between the two entities, any student attending Rockdale County public, private and home schools and its surrounding areas with a general, college preparatory, or technical diploma is guaranteed admission into GMC provided that the student completes the following requirements:
No, The Varsity is not closing down for redevelopment purposes
ATLANTA — The rumors on social media are swirling this week regarding one of Atlanta's most iconic and beloved establishments. A viral social media post on Facebook claims that The Varsity on North Avenue in Atlanta is shutting its doors due to the land being sold to a "foreign conglomerate" that will be building a multi-use facility.
Herschel Walker Blasts 'Scaredy Cat' Raphael Warnock Over Georgia Debates
The Republican and Democratic candidates in Georgia have pledged to attend rival debates but have yet to confirm a face-to-face confrontation.
atlantaonthecheap.com
National Cinema Day — get $3 tickets at most theaters this Saturday only
This Labor Day Weekend, you can enjoy a summer blockbuster in an air-conditioned theater, on the cheap. How does a $3 movie ticket sound?. That super-cheap, $3 price tag is a reality on Saturday, September 3rd, 2022 — which has been designated as National Cinema Day. On this one...
6 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
What is your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a good, nice steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. If you live in Georgia, I have put together a list of six amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit in case you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
AccessAtlanta
Saucy, crispy and flavorful: 10 of the best wing spots in metro Atlanta
Drums or flats? No matter which one you prefer, chicken wings in the city of Atlanta are unlike anywhere else in the world. We take our wings very seriously and there are many incredible spots to discover and visit around town. Although there are many options and extraordinary varieties to...
Thousands traveling to Atlanta for kickoff of Atlanta Black Gay Pride
ATLANTA — Thousands of people across the country will be traveling to Atlanta for the kickoff of Atlanta Black Gay Pride. Festivities kick off Wednesday, with dozens of events and festivals happening through the holiday weekend. However, organizers are facing mounting concern about the spread of monkeypox. On Wednesday,...
FOX Carolina
‘I freaked out,’ Atlanta man wins lottery while visiting friends in Upstate
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery announced that someone recently won $300,000 while visiting friends in the Upstate. The winner said he stopped at the Lil Cricket on Chesnee Highway in Spartanburg to buy a bottle of water and a $10 lottery ticket. According to the...
Are you ready for the 2022 North Georgia State Fair?
September is here, which means it is fair season in Georgia. The North Georgia State Fair will kickoff Sept. 22 in Cobb County. As the largest fair in metro Atlanta, the North Georgia State Fair, presented by Superior Plumbing attracts more than 350,000 people every year from north Georgia and neighboring states.
AccessAtlanta
5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week
This is going to be a great week for Atlanta concerts – but what’s new? So many amazing artists are coming to the city this week. I had to be sure to give you the scoop at the top of the week so you can plan accordingly!. Imagine...
21-year-old man drowns while swimming in Lake Lanier, deputies say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Missouri man has died after drowning while swimming in Lake Lanier with two friends, sheriff’s deputies say. Deputies say 21-year-old Adelso Enrique Barillas of Kansas City, Missouri and two of his friends were swimming in the lake at the Old Federal Campground in Flowery Branch on Sunday morning.
fox5atlanta.com
Two women robbed at gun point leaving popular Atlanta night club
ATLANTA - Two women say they are thankful to be alive after they were robbed at gunpoint while leaving a popular late night club. Atlanta police confirm they are looking into the incident. "I just don’t feel safe. I just don’t know what to trust after this," one of the...
Atlanta Daily World
Event to Strengthen Tenants’ Rights in Georgia Planned for Aug. 31
A decade of underbuilding residential real estate and increased demand on multiple fronts has driven supply to record lows and rental rates and home prices to record highs. Weak eviction protections, habitability concerns, and market activity have renters, housing advocates, community activists, and researchers calling for stronger tenant protections in Georgia.
MISSING: Atlanta woman believed to be abducted may be in the Columbus area
ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) — The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who went missing from the Midtown Apartment Complex on July 30. The family of the possibly abducted woman believes that she may be in the area of Columbus, Georgia, or Upson, Georgia. According to the Atlanta Police […]
Part of Highway 42 bridge closed due to tractor trailer fire
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A tractor trailer fire has closed part of the Highway 42 bridge in Clayton County Tuesday morning. This is directly over I-675. Right now, there are no details on how the fire started but crews have been working the scene since at least 6 a.m.
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 8/31/22
The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says a woman's 2-year-old was inside the home when she was stabbed to death. Deputies arrested 35-year-old Idris Alaka.
