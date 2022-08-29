ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lovejoy, GA

WRBL News 3

Troup County’s offense firing on all cylinders

LaGrange, Ga (WRBL) – The PrepZone Game of the Week will feature two powerhouse programs in the Chattahoochee Valley. The Callaway Cavaliers will square off against the Troup County Tigers.Troup’s offense has looked unstoppable in the first two weeks of the season. The Tigers have scored a total of 82 points in their first two […]
TROUP COUNTY, GA
Clayton News Daily

Georgia Military College opens satellite campus in Conyers

CONYERS — A partnership years in the planning culminated Aug. 30 in the grand opening and ribbon-cutting for a Georgia Military College satellite campus in Conyers. Rockdale County Public Schools partnered with GMC to develop a new campus of the junior college in a renovated portion of the former RCPS Central Office on Rosser Street in Olde Town. Under a memorandum of understanding between the two entities, any student attending Rockdale County public, private and home schools and its surrounding areas with a general, college preparatory, or technical diploma is guaranteed admission into GMC provided that the student completes the following requirements:
CONYERS, GA
11Alive

No, The Varsity is not closing down for redevelopment purposes

ATLANTA — The rumors on social media are swirling this week regarding one of Atlanta's most iconic and beloved establishments. A viral social media post on Facebook claims that The Varsity on North Avenue in Atlanta is shutting its doors due to the land being sold to a "foreign conglomerate" that will be building a multi-use facility.
Alina Andras

6 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

What is your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a good, nice steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. If you live in Georgia, I have put together a list of six amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit in case you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Are you ready for the 2022 North Georgia State Fair?

September is here, which means it is fair season in Georgia. The North Georgia State Fair will kickoff Sept. 22 in Cobb County. As the largest fair in metro Atlanta, the North Georgia State Fair, presented by Superior Plumbing attracts more than 350,000 people every year from north Georgia and neighboring states.
COBB COUNTY, GA
AccessAtlanta

5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week

This is going to be a great week for Atlanta concerts – but what’s new? So many amazing artists are coming to the city this week. I had to be sure to give you the scoop at the top of the week so you can plan accordingly!. Imagine...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Two women robbed at gun point leaving popular Atlanta night club

ATLANTA - Two women say they are thankful to be alive after they were robbed at gunpoint while leaving a popular late night club. Atlanta police confirm they are looking into the incident. "I just don’t feel safe. I just don’t know what to trust after this," one of the...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Daily World

Event to Strengthen Tenants’ Rights in Georgia Planned for Aug. 31

A decade of underbuilding residential real estate and increased demand on multiple fronts has driven supply to record lows and rental rates and home prices to record highs. Weak eviction protections, habitability concerns, and market activity have renters, housing advocates, community activists, and researchers calling for stronger tenant protections in Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE

