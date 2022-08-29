ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Francis, WI

wuwm.com

Milwaukee restaurants we are saying hello to and others goodbye

With the many options for outside dining, on rooftops, or in gardens, Milwaukee summers are a great time to try new food. But while this summer has brought many new restaurants to town, there have also been some major closings. A number of restaurants have also moved to new locations.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee church cashes in spare change to renovate kitchen

MILWAUKEE — Parishioners at Redeemer Lutheran Church at 19th Street and Wisconsin Avenue are working to replace the kitchen, so they asked anyone with change in their pockets to drop it off in jars. The end result: $615.23. That money is being added to the church's online campaign which...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Campus stop sign surprise causes danger for students

MILWAUKEE — On the first week back on campus for Marquette University students, there was already an added danger. Planned utility work blacked out the stop lights at 19th Street and Wisconsin Avenue for much of the day. Despite a half dozen stop signs in each direction, many drivers...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Harley-Davidson celebrates 119th anniversary this Labor Day weekend

MILWAUKEE — The party begins Thursday for Harley-Davidson riders. The company is celebrating its 119th anniversary this weekend. While the Harley-Davidson Museum is the center of the Hometown Rally and a celebration of all things Harley-Davidson, there are events at dealerships across the area. LIST OF ALL THE EVENTS...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee Bakery in National Spotlight

MILWAUKEE — A local bakery is getting a taste of the national spotlight. "Good Morning America" featuredHoneypie Cafe in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood. It's part of a segment called "Sweetest Spots in America." The restaurant uses Wisconsin ingredients in its deliciously sweet pies. "The Door County cherries we use...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

A ‘first’ for David Stearns and family

Thursday was a big day for David Stearns and his family. “We are on our way to school right now,” the Brewers President of Baseball Operation told Wis. Morning News on Thursday. Stearns’ oldest child is entering 4K this year. He wasn’t worried about any nerves or tears....
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Transitioning back to school in southeastern Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — Thousands of children and teens across southeastern Wisconsin return to the classroom Thursday. It's an exciting time for students and families, but it can also come with first-day jitters. 12 News spoke with expert Dr. Shilagh Mirgain, a UW Health Psychologist, about transitioning to school smoothly. She...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Two-car crash sends five to hospital

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police responded to a two-car crash at Teutonia Avenue and Mill Road Wednesday afternoon. Officers at the scene told WISN 12 News Hillary Mintz that five people were injured in the crash and had to be taken to area hospitals. Police said a car ignored a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Beloved Kenosha coffee shop closing its doors after 22 years

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- It's the end of an era for a Kenosha coffee shop, and that's leaving longtime customers with a bittersweet taste. Common Grounds is closing its doors for good on Wednesday, Aug. 31. We're along the lakefront in this neighborhood known as Harbor Side, historically a...
KENOSHA, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Where you can see $3 movies in Wisconsin on Saturday

WISCONSIN — For one day, movie tickets will be just $3 in the vast majority of American theaters as part of a newly launched “National Cinema Day” to lure moviegoers during a quiet spell at the box office. The Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit arm of the National...
WISCONSIN STATE
communityjournal.net

A New Youth Prison Site

The State of Wisconsin has been trying to close and relocate the youth prison site in Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake for some time now. It is located 30 miles north of Wausau right now. Governor Evers recently announced a site on the northwest side of Milwaukee would be the next location. The Common Council has to vote on the new location and approve it. $42 million dollars has been set a side for the new facility. The new location would be at 7930 W. Clinton Ave, a light industrial area. “The city of Milwaukee recognizes the incredible importance of not allowing delays in this project and the end goal of bringing kids closer to home,” Common Council President Jose Perez said in a press release.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Summerfest 2023 will again take place over three weekends

Big Gig will be June 22-24, June 29-July1 and July 6-8. MILWAUKEE — Summerfest 2023 will once again take place over three weekends -- Thursday through Saturday. Milwaukee World Festival Inc. announced Tuesday the dates for next year's Big Gig will be June 22-24, June 29-July1 and July 6-8. Summerfest...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Man shot in bed in Brown Deer at 62nd and Tower, family says

BROWN DEER, Wis. - A man, 18, was found dead in Brown Deer Thursday, Sept. 1, identified by family as Marion Brown. They say he was shot to death in his bed. The medical examiner confirmed they were called to the scene near 62nd and Tower for the death of one person. Brown Deer police and the Wisconsin Department of Justice responded, as well.
BROWN DEER, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Remembering Richard Zelm | By Rex Melius

Slinger, Wi – I can still remember that warm summer day when my oldest brother told me a friend from Slinger school was coming to play “scrub baseball” with us. Scrub baseball is where you tag up and bat in the order you tag home plate… it’s not a game just keep playing (and batting) as long as you keep getting hits.
SLINGER, WI
WISN

ALS patient's 'last wish' was to visit the Mitchell Park Domes

MILWAUKEE — "ALS came as a surprise to me," Mary Heese said. "It's an unforgiving disease." The 58-year-old Wauwatosa woman was an active runner who loved nature when, suddenly in 2020, she was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, commonly known as Lou Gehrig's Disease. The disease, for which there is no cure, has left Heese paralyzed and straining to breathe and speak.
MILWAUKEE, WI

