wuwm.com
Milwaukee restaurants we are saying hello to and others goodbye
With the many options for outside dining, on rooftops, or in gardens, Milwaukee summers are a great time to try new food. But while this summer has brought many new restaurants to town, there have also been some major closings. A number of restaurants have also moved to new locations.
WISN
Milwaukee church cashes in spare change to renovate kitchen
MILWAUKEE — Parishioners at Redeemer Lutheran Church at 19th Street and Wisconsin Avenue are working to replace the kitchen, so they asked anyone with change in their pockets to drop it off in jars. The end result: $615.23. That money is being added to the church's online campaign which...
Bavarian Bierhaus brings back Milwaukee's Original Oktoberfest this week
Milwaukee's Original Oktoberfest will return to The Bavarian Bierhaus this week. The season will kick off with a free keg tapping at 6 p.m. on Friday.
WISN
Campus stop sign surprise causes danger for students
MILWAUKEE — On the first week back on campus for Marquette University students, there was already an added danger. Planned utility work blacked out the stop lights at 19th Street and Wisconsin Avenue for much of the day. Despite a half dozen stop signs in each direction, many drivers...
WISN
Harley-Davidson celebrates 119th anniversary this Labor Day weekend
MILWAUKEE — The party begins Thursday for Harley-Davidson riders. The company is celebrating its 119th anniversary this weekend. While the Harley-Davidson Museum is the center of the Hometown Rally and a celebration of all things Harley-Davidson, there are events at dealerships across the area. LIST OF ALL THE EVENTS...
WISN
Milwaukee Bakery in National Spotlight
MILWAUKEE — A local bakery is getting a taste of the national spotlight. "Good Morning America" featuredHoneypie Cafe in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood. It's part of a segment called "Sweetest Spots in America." The restaurant uses Wisconsin ingredients in its deliciously sweet pies. "The Door County cherries we use...
wtmj.com
A ‘first’ for David Stearns and family
Thursday was a big day for David Stearns and his family. “We are on our way to school right now,” the Brewers President of Baseball Operation told Wis. Morning News on Thursday. Stearns’ oldest child is entering 4K this year. He wasn’t worried about any nerves or tears....
Plane-spotting near Mitchell Airport, Milwaukee's underrated activity
There are several places near Mitchell Airport to go plane spotting and see planes fly just a few hundred feet above your head.
Milwaukee Christkindlmarket will not return to Deer District this winter
German American Events announced it will not host a Milwaukee Christkindlmarket this winter in Deer District for the second consecutive year.
Old Fashioned Hall of Fame opening in Milwaukee
Central Standard Craft Distillery is embracing its Wisconsin roots and opening a Wisconsin Brandy Old Fashioned Hall of Fame, according to our partners at OnMilwaukee.
WISN
Transitioning back to school in southeastern Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — Thousands of children and teens across southeastern Wisconsin return to the classroom Thursday. It's an exciting time for students and families, but it can also come with first-day jitters. 12 News spoke with expert Dr. Shilagh Mirgain, a UW Health Psychologist, about transitioning to school smoothly. She...
WISN
Two-car crash sends five to hospital
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police responded to a two-car crash at Teutonia Avenue and Mill Road Wednesday afternoon. Officers at the scene told WISN 12 News Hillary Mintz that five people were injured in the crash and had to be taken to area hospitals. Police said a car ignored a...
WISN
Funeral Mass for former Milwaukee archbishop draws supporters, protesters
MILWAUKEE — The funeral Mass for former Milwaukee Archbishop Rembert Weakland drew crowds in support and protest Tuesday at Milwaukee's St. John the Evangelist Cathedral. Weakland resigned in 2002 amid the church abuse scandal and died last week at the age of 95. The funeral started at 4:30 p.m....
CBS 58
Beloved Kenosha coffee shop closing its doors after 22 years
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- It's the end of an era for a Kenosha coffee shop, and that's leaving longtime customers with a bittersweet taste. Common Grounds is closing its doors for good on Wednesday, Aug. 31. We're along the lakefront in this neighborhood known as Harbor Side, historically a...
spectrumnews1.com
Where you can see $3 movies in Wisconsin on Saturday
WISCONSIN — For one day, movie tickets will be just $3 in the vast majority of American theaters as part of a newly launched “National Cinema Day” to lure moviegoers during a quiet spell at the box office. The Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit arm of the National...
communityjournal.net
A New Youth Prison Site
The State of Wisconsin has been trying to close and relocate the youth prison site in Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake for some time now. It is located 30 miles north of Wausau right now. Governor Evers recently announced a site on the northwest side of Milwaukee would be the next location. The Common Council has to vote on the new location and approve it. $42 million dollars has been set a side for the new facility. The new location would be at 7930 W. Clinton Ave, a light industrial area. “The city of Milwaukee recognizes the incredible importance of not allowing delays in this project and the end goal of bringing kids closer to home,” Common Council President Jose Perez said in a press release.
WISN
Summerfest 2023 will again take place over three weekends
Big Gig will be June 22-24, June 29-July1 and July 6-8. MILWAUKEE — Summerfest 2023 will once again take place over three weekends -- Thursday through Saturday. Milwaukee World Festival Inc. announced Tuesday the dates for next year's Big Gig will be June 22-24, June 29-July1 and July 6-8. Summerfest...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Man shot in bed in Brown Deer at 62nd and Tower, family says
BROWN DEER, Wis. - A man, 18, was found dead in Brown Deer Thursday, Sept. 1, identified by family as Marion Brown. They say he was shot to death in his bed. The medical examiner confirmed they were called to the scene near 62nd and Tower for the death of one person. Brown Deer police and the Wisconsin Department of Justice responded, as well.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Remembering Richard Zelm | By Rex Melius
Slinger, Wi – I can still remember that warm summer day when my oldest brother told me a friend from Slinger school was coming to play “scrub baseball” with us. Scrub baseball is where you tag up and bat in the order you tag home plate… it’s not a game just keep playing (and batting) as long as you keep getting hits.
WISN
ALS patient's 'last wish' was to visit the Mitchell Park Domes
MILWAUKEE — "ALS came as a surprise to me," Mary Heese said. "It's an unforgiving disease." The 58-year-old Wauwatosa woman was an active runner who loved nature when, suddenly in 2020, she was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, commonly known as Lou Gehrig's Disease. The disease, for which there is no cure, has left Heese paralyzed and straining to breathe and speak.
