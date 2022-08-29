ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, CT

Register Citizen

Here's when Connecticut's summer eateries close for 2022 season

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As the summer draws to a close, time is running out to grab some homemade ice cream or lobster rolls at several of Connecticut's seasonal eateries. Here's when some of Connecticut's seasonal eateries will close for the 2022 season:
CONNECTICUT STATE
News 12

GUIDE - Road Trip: Close to Home attractions for Sept. 1

This week, we take tours of all there is to do in some lovely spots: Croton-on-Hudson, Milford and Mott Haven. Open 12-4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Guided tours available at 12, 1, 2 and 3 p.m. Participating in Smithsonian Magazine's 18th Annual Museum Day on Sept. 17 - admission free...
CROTON-ON-HUDSON, NY
westchestermagazine.com

2 New Brunch Menus in Westchester That Foodies Will Love

The interior of Goosefeather in Tarrytown. All photos by John Bruno Turiano. Augustine’s Salumeria in Mamaroneck and Goosefeather in Tarrytown have gone beyond the basics for their new brunch menus. The creation of a brunch menu can be a rudimentary thing for a restaurant — waffles and pancakes with...
TARRYTOWN, NY
milfordmirror.com

Greenwich home with 30-car garage listed for $33.8M

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A garage at a Greenwich home has as many spaces for cars as September has days: 30. Located on 97 Pecksland Road in Greenwich, the garage part of the property has space for 30 cars on the lower level. Described as a “car collector’s dream” in the listing, the garage currently houses both luxury and sport cars.
GREENWICH, CT
westchesterfamily.com

21 Fall Festivals Happening in Westchester County

Mark your calendars for these fun fall festivals happening and events throughout Westchester County. Featuring feasts, live music, craft fairs, and more, you and your family will be busy enjoying all of the many activities and events happening throughout the county! Tag us in all of your Westchester adventures at @westchesterfamily on Instagram!
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Register Citizen

Norwalk approves first Wegmans store in Connecticut

NORWALK — Wegmans, the upscale grocery store chain, has been given the greenlight to open its first Connecticut store off Connecticut Avenue. Despite concerns over traffic, the Norwalk Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously last week to approve plans to build the 91,000-square-foot supermarket at 47 Richards Ave. The...
NORWALK, CT
i95 ROCK

The Cheapest Home in Connecticut Just Went On the Market

Connecticut, the land of $1.2 million dollar postage stamp-sized parcels. Over the past two years, it's gotten even more insanely expensive to live here, especially for renters. Once in awhile, an incredibly cheap home comes up for sale, like this one in Berlin. It was just listed, and the estimated mortgage by Zillow is $82 a month.
CONNECTICUT STATE
101.5 WPDH

80,000-Square-Foot Adventure Park Coming to Route 9 in Wappingers

An indoor adventure park is coming to the Hudson Valley including a rock wall, arcade, trampolines and a ninja warrior course. Over the past decade, several big-box stores and supermarkets have closed down leaving the Hudson Valley riddled with huge abandoned properties. Unfortunately, there aren't many large retailers left to fill these empty stores. The empty carcasses of K-Mart, J.C. Penney, Sears, Tops Friendly Markets and many other huge retailers are scattered throughout Dutchess, Orange and Ulster Counties leaving towns wondering what to do with them.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
i95 ROCK

The State Insect of Connecticut Appeared in Torrington Last Night

Did you know that Connecticut has an Official State Insect? Yeah, we know the Charter Oak is the Official Tree, and the Robin is the State Bird, and maybe some of us know that Nathan Hale is the Official Hero of Connecticut, but an official bug? Yep. The Praying Mantis is the official State Insect here in Conne..uh..The Mantis State.
TORRINGTON, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Celebrity gossip and sightings in and around Connecticut, August 2022

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. August's celebrity highlights include the "Jersey Shore" crew rolling into Connecticut for filming and several big-name musicians performing in front of hungry fans during the Hey Stamford! Food Festival. Here are some of the Hollywood sightings and murmurings that...
CONNECTICUT STATE

