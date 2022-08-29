Read full article on original website
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Register Citizen
Here's when Connecticut's summer eateries close for 2022 season
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As the summer draws to a close, time is running out to grab some homemade ice cream or lobster rolls at several of Connecticut's seasonal eateries. Here's when some of Connecticut's seasonal eateries will close for the 2022 season:
News 12
GUIDE - Road Trip: Close to Home attractions for Sept. 1
This week, we take tours of all there is to do in some lovely spots: Croton-on-Hudson, Milford and Mott Haven. Open 12-4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Guided tours available at 12, 1, 2 and 3 p.m. Participating in Smithsonian Magazine's 18th Annual Museum Day on Sept. 17 - admission free...
Jimmy Galante Speaks on Danbury’s San Gennaro Festival and Being Italian-American
His notoriety is unlike any other person in Danbury's modern history, Jimmy Galante's reputation precedes him. But what is that "rep?" The stories about him, whether factual or not, have a way of overpowering anything he may say. At some point, a character with this much intrigue, surpasses and nullifies the actual human being.
westchestermagazine.com
2 New Brunch Menus in Westchester That Foodies Will Love
The interior of Goosefeather in Tarrytown. All photos by John Bruno Turiano. Augustine’s Salumeria in Mamaroneck and Goosefeather in Tarrytown have gone beyond the basics for their new brunch menus. The creation of a brunch menu can be a rudimentary thing for a restaurant — waffles and pancakes with...
Glamorous New Store Opens at Galleria at Crystal Run Mall in Middletown, NY
Over the past couple of years, the Hudson Valley has watched businesses close and open. Some of these local businesses have been restaurants, boutiques, coffee shops and more. In Orange County, residents have welcomed a new, local business to the area. Codigo Fama, Selfie Galore and J's Seafood Kitchen are...
milfordmirror.com
Greenwich home with 30-car garage listed for $33.8M
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A garage at a Greenwich home has as many spaces for cars as September has days: 30. Located on 97 Pecksland Road in Greenwich, the garage part of the property has space for 30 cars on the lower level. Described as a “car collector’s dream” in the listing, the garage currently houses both luxury and sport cars.
westchesterfamily.com
21 Fall Festivals Happening in Westchester County
Mark your calendars for these fun fall festivals happening and events throughout Westchester County. Featuring feasts, live music, craft fairs, and more, you and your family will be busy enjoying all of the many activities and events happening throughout the county! Tag us in all of your Westchester adventures at @westchesterfamily on Instagram!
Register Citizen
Norwalk approves first Wegmans store in Connecticut
NORWALK — Wegmans, the upscale grocery store chain, has been given the greenlight to open its first Connecticut store off Connecticut Avenue. Despite concerns over traffic, the Norwalk Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously last week to approve plans to build the 91,000-square-foot supermarket at 47 Richards Ave. The...
40 MPH Downhill Ride in Danbury Will Make Your Palms Sweat
Sweaty palms? I assume so, mine would be if I was traveling 40 miles per hour down a hill in Danbury. That is the speed claim made by "Exis Anon" on Youtube. The video was posted to Youtube on January 7, 2016 and is titled "Danbury CT (40mph)." It was...
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut River
In Spring, Connecticut entered into moose-sighting season. The moose population is small compared to black bear and bobcat populations in the state, but that doesn't mean there hasn't been sightings in the past several months.
The Only Painting to Ever Make Me Cry is Back on Display in Connecticut
Have you ever wept in a Museum? Strange question, but I ask because it's happened to me. It wasn't because the kid in front of me bought the last dinosaur magnet at the Peabody. I cried because an artist had captured emotions and feelings that I had felt, and transformed...
The Cheapest Home in Connecticut Just Went On the Market
Connecticut, the land of $1.2 million dollar postage stamp-sized parcels. Over the past two years, it's gotten even more insanely expensive to live here, especially for renters. Once in awhile, an incredibly cheap home comes up for sale, like this one in Berlin. It was just listed, and the estimated mortgage by Zillow is $82 a month.
80,000-Square-Foot Adventure Park Coming to Route 9 in Wappingers
An indoor adventure park is coming to the Hudson Valley including a rock wall, arcade, trampolines and a ninja warrior course. Over the past decade, several big-box stores and supermarkets have closed down leaving the Hudson Valley riddled with huge abandoned properties. Unfortunately, there aren't many large retailers left to fill these empty stores. The empty carcasses of K-Mart, J.C. Penney, Sears, Tops Friendly Markets and many other huge retailers are scattered throughout Dutchess, Orange and Ulster Counties leaving towns wondering what to do with them.
Popular Store Closing Last Hudson Valley Location; Nearly 50 Years
A popular retail store that has been the anchor of a mall in the Hudson Valley announced plans to close for good. Sears confirmed plans to close its last remaining Hudson Valley location. Sears in Middletown, Kingston, Poughkeepsie, White Plains Closed. In recent years, Sears has closed down stores in...
The State Insect of Connecticut Appeared in Torrington Last Night
Did you know that Connecticut has an Official State Insect? Yeah, we know the Charter Oak is the Official Tree, and the Robin is the State Bird, and maybe some of us know that Nathan Hale is the Official Hero of Connecticut, but an official bug? Yep. The Praying Mantis is the official State Insect here in Conne..uh..The Mantis State.
NewsTimes
The ink is barely dry on Danbury’s new retail pot sales law and there’s already a zoning challenge
DANBURY — Among the biggest advocates for the city’s new law allowing retail pot sales and other types of cannabis businesses was the Botanist — the city’s already existing medical marijuana dispensary on the west side. So when Danbury passed the new law on Aug. 9...
wiltonbulletin.com
Celebrity gossip and sightings in and around Connecticut, August 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. August's celebrity highlights include the "Jersey Shore" crew rolling into Connecticut for filming and several big-name musicians performing in front of hungry fans during the Hey Stamford! Food Festival. Here are some of the Hollywood sightings and murmurings that...
Celebrity Owned Business Hosting VIP Event in the Hudson Valley
The Hudson Valley is filled with endless opportunities to enjoy yourself. From unique restaurant choices to beautiful views, hiking trails, and fun events at different shops and wineries, there's something for everyone. Some Hudson Valley residents have been lucky and spotted celebrities in our area. Flo-Rida, Ben Stiller and Post...
Several condos and co-ops burglarized in Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow
Tarrytown police are warning residents in Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow that there were several homes broken into on Monday night.
NewsTimes
Former CT federal prosecutor who stole from Danbury’s James Galante has died
A former top federal prosecutor in the state, who stood up to some of the toughest gangsters and was once convicted of stealing from Danbury’s James “Jimmy” Galante, has died. H. James Pickerstein of Fairfield, died Tuesday, according to the Abraham L. Green and Son Funeral Home....
