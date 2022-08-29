ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kcstudio.org

Fall Visual Arts Roundup

Martine Gutierrez’s “Demons, Chin ‘Demon of Lust,’ p93 from Indigenous Woman” (2018) is part of “Adorned,” opening Sept. 8 at the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art. Many Shows Open in Conjunction with Start of New Semester. Kansas Kicks it Off. Voices: Women Artists...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcstudio.org

Fall Music and Dance: A Sampling of the Season’s Best

Carmen’s gypsy troupe from the Lyric Opera of Kansas City’s 2015 production of “Carmen” (photo by Cory Weaver) Performances include beloved fan favorites, new partnerships, world premieres and anniversary celebrations. This season promises to be one of exciting firsts and brings the return of some favorite...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcstudio.org

Kemper Gala 2022 Tickets on Sale Now

Tickets to Prismatic: Kemper Gala 2022 are on sale, beginning today. For more than 25 years, this fundraiser has played a key role in ensuring Kansas City has access to world-class contemporary art and programs for all ages and abilities—all free of charge. The 2022 gala theme celebrates the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcstudio.org

Upcoming Theater Season is Challenging, Diverse and Socially Relevant

Broadway in KC presents “Hadestown,” Jan. 17-22, at the Music Hall. (Right), Chibueze Ihuoma (Orpheus) and company in the “Hadestown” North American tour (Broadway in KC / photo by Kevin Berne) Productions include “Hamilton,” “The Color Purple,” Lydia R. Diamond’s “Toni Stone,” August Wilson’s “The Piano...
KANSAS CITY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Entertainment
Kansas City, MO
Government
Kansas City, MO
Entertainment
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
kcstudio.org

GloWild at the Kansas City Zoo

See the Kansas City Zoo in a whole new light this fall with a new, completely unique and immersive nighttime experience, GloWild. This lantern festival will be the largest of its kind in the Midwest, featuring massive steel and silk works of art that include animals, local landmarks, botanicals, and Asian cultural creations.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcstudio.org

Something for Everyone at Lawrence’s Art in the Park

On September 24th and 25th the Lawrence Art Guild will host Art in the Park, a juried art fair in South Park just south of downtown Lawrence, Kansas. Art in the Parkstarted in 1964 and has grown to a two-day affair with over 130 artists participating, as well as live music, food trucks, and activities for children.
LAWRENCE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy