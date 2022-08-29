ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Overdose Awareness Day: A life-saving drug

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — August 31st is International Overdose Awareness Day. International Overdose Day is a campaign to "end overdose, remember without the stigma those who have died, and acknowledge the grief of family and friends left behind." Fox Illinois spoke with two organizations who make it their mission...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Illinois adds $100 million to advance anti-violence funding

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Organizations can now apply for an additional $100 million in grants to fund gun violence prevention programs in municipalities across Illinois. The funding is part of the Reimagine Public Safety Act (RPSA). The funding will support nonprofit community-based organizations and local government in 16 municipal...
ILLINOIS STATE
IDOT is hiring winter workers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Temporary help is needed for snow and ice removal. Winter is right around the corner and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) needs your help. IDOT is seeking individuals to step forward and apply for seasonal positions to help with snow-and-ice removal across the state.
ILLINOIS STATE
Water plan task force training in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) is working to solve the water issues Illinois is facing. On Monday, IDNR hosted a public meeting to help update the state's 40-year-old water plan. The meetings were to present the new draft and gain feedback from the...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Secretary of State Jesse White returns to work

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is back at work. White tested negative for the COVID-19 virus this week and has returned to work. This comes after White tested positive for COVID-19 on August 25. We're told White is double vaccinated and twice boosted. White...
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois sees first human death from West Nile Virus this year

CHICAGO (WICS) — The first human in Illinois this year to contract West Nile Virus is also the state's first death from the virus. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced on Tuesday the individual was in their late 70s and a Cook County resident. They became ill...
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois works to increase gas supply after oil refinery fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, is taking steps to increase the gas supply in Illinois after a fire at a Midwest refinery. A BP gas facility in Whiting, Indiana, shut down over the weekend due to an electrical fire. Afterward, the United States Environmental Protection Agency...
ILLINOIS STATE
Man in pumpkin paddles down Missouri River

Nebraska City, Neb. (CNN NEWSOURCE) — A Nebraska man took his pumpkin for a trip on the river. Duane Hansen paddled 38 miles on the Missouri River in a hollowed-out pumpkin over the weekend. He hopes to have Guinness World Records certify his trip as the longest in a...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
Extreme drought across Midwest impacting crop conditions

MIDWEST (KHQA) — Dry soil conditions continue to plague many Midwestern states including portions of the Tri-States. With the harvest season getting ready to start up in the next couple of weeks, agricultural professionals are asking themselves what this year's crops might look like. The area produces over 33%...
ILLINOIS STATE
PHOTOS: Severe thunderstorms hit central Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Over the weekend and on Monday, there were severe thunderstorms across central Illinois. We would like to see your pictures of the storm. You can share your pictures using chime in on our website.
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois Department of Innovation and Technology national awards finalist

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Innovation (DoIT) has been selected as a finalist in two categories for the National Association of State Chief Information Officers (NASCIO) awards. “We are thrilled and honored to be selected as finalists by this prestigious national organization,” said Illinois Department of...
ILLINOIS STATE

