THE GLASGOW FOOTBALL TEAM HITS THE ROAD TONIGHT FOR THE FIRST TIME THIS SEASON WHEN THEY TAKE ON MONROE COUNTY. THE SCOTTIES ARE 2-0 AFTER CRUISING PAST RUSSELLVILLE LAST WEEK WHILE THE FALCONS ARE 0-2 WITH A LOSS TO ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE IN THEIR LAST OUTING. OUR PREGAME COVERAGE WILL BEGIN AT 6:30 WITH THE DON FRANKLIN AUTO COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF ON WCLU 103.1 AND 1490, WILLIE 94.1 AND 102.3, ONLINE AT WCLURADIO.COM OR ON THE WCLU APP. THOSE ATTENDING THE GAME IN TOMPKINSVILLE WILL BE ABLE TO TUNE INTO THE BROADCAST INSIDE THE STADIUM ON WCLU SPORTS PLUS AT 97.3 F.M. KICKOFF IS SCHEDULED FOR 7:00.

MONROE COUNTY, KY ・ 3 HOURS AGO