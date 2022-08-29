Read full article on original website
The Best Small Town in Ohio For A Weekend GetawayTravel MavenLebanon, OH
This Ohio Flea Market is the Largest in the MidwestTravel MavenLebanon, OH
Fall Fun at the Cincinnati Nature Center: A History of This Great Local Spot and What They OfferLedford WritesCincinnati, OH
4 Places To Get Bagels in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Chili in CincinnatiIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Ohio man impersonates parent, planned to abduct child; attempts to stab officer
XENIA, Ohio — An Ohio man is in jail after police said he tried kidnapping a 5-year-old girl during an open house. According to court documents, on Monday, Aug. 29, 35-year-old Reid Duran of Fairborn showed up at the Saint Brigid School in Xenia pretending to be a parent.
Middletown police arrest armed robbery suspect
While on patrol, an officer saw a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle and stopped it. Officers then found a handgun under the driver's seat.
Woman describes assault in Covington, police investigate several incidents
COVINGTON, Ky. — A Covington woman warns people about walking the streets alone after she said a man groped her near Mainstrasse. On Friday, Jade Thrasher was walking to meet her friends for dinner when she recalls a man jumping out from behind a building and aggressively grabbing her.
Man pistol-whipped pregnant girlfriend: court docs
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is under arrest after police say he pistol-whipped his pregnant, live-in girlfriend in the head with a gun. Maurice Ladden knew the victim was pregnant when he hit her in the head with the gun multiple times, causing visible injuries, Cincinnati police wrote in court records.
Hamilton man accused of trying to snatch 6-year-old appears in court
HAMILTON, Ohio — A Hamilton man accused of trying to kidnap a 6-year-old girl as she was throwing out trash in a garbage can appeared in a Butler County courtroom Wednesday. Deric McPherson, 33, was indicted on five counts which include two counts of abduction, two counts of unlawful restraint and one count of gross sexual imposition.
Suspect arrested in hit-and-run that left Forest Park teen hospitalized
CINCINNATI — A suspect has been arrested after a hit-and-run collision that left a 14-year-old pedestrian hospitalized with severe injuries. Anthony Clardy, 37, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident. Hamilton County deputies said Clardy hit the teen and then took off. He was arrested about two...
Woman accused of hitting 2 people with vehicle outside Kroger in Spring Grove Village
CINCINNATI — A woman is accused of hitting two people with her car, killing one person and seriously injuring another. According to court documents, 24-year-old Taahviya Chapman purposely hit the victims with her car on Wednesday at a Kroger in Spring Grove Village. Police said one victim died from...
Woman runs over 2 people outside Cincinnati Kroger, killing 1, reports say
CINCINNATI, Ohio — One man is dead and another man was critically injured Wednesday after a woman intentionally hit them with her vehicle outside a Kroger store, police say. One of the victims, Christopher Scott Griffith, 58, was still recovering from a motorcycle crash in 2013 that initially had left him paralyzed from the neck down, WCPO Channel 9 reports. Griffith’s brother, Greg, tells WCPO that Christopher had improved enough to walk with a cane.
Police chase ends on I-75 in Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - A police chase came to an end on I-75 in Sharonville early Friday morning. The chase began in Carroll County, Kentucky, which is about 70 miles south of where it ended. It began as a report of a stolen vehicle. The chase temporarily caused some traffic...
Court docs: Man facing charges after hitting pregnant girlfriend in head with gun
CINCINNATI — A man is facing assault charges after allegedly hitting his pregnant girlfriend with a gun. According to court documents, 39-year-old Maurice Ladden hit his girlfriend in the head with a gun multiple times while she was pregnant. Documents say she sustained multiple visible injuries. Ladden is facing...
Police search for SUV involved in deadly Hyde Park hit-and-run
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find the driver and vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Hyde Park. Around 2:15 a.m. on Aug. 27, Ryan Malm, 25, was one of three people hit by a dark gray Honda SUV in the 3100 block of Linwood Avenue, according to police.
Long-time suspect charged in death of Tri-State man missing since January
BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - A suspect faces charges in the case of a missing Hamersville man now supposed dead, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. Roger “Shane” Bruce, 52, was last seen leaving his home on Skiffsville Road in Brown County on Jan. 21. That night,...
Police search for suspect in rash of break-ins at UDF stores
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police in Cincinnati, Norwood and Elmwood Place are searching for a suspect believed to be involved in multiple breaking and entering offenses at United Dairy Farmers stores overnight. Cincinnati police confirm officers responded to a break-in at the UDF on Montgomery Road and Dana Avenue in Evanston...
Indiana police officer Seara Burton to be taken off life support
RICHMOND, Ind. (WKRC) - An Indiana police officer, who was shot in the line of duty on August 10, was reportedly taken off life support on Thursday, according to the Richmond Police Department. Officer Seara Burton was conducting a traffic stop that day. After a K9 officer alerted to potential...
Coroner: 1 person dead as police investigate crash on I-275
DENT, Ohio — Police are investigating after a fatal crash on Interstate-275 Wednesday. Officials said the crash occurred in the eastbound lanes near the Ronald Reagan Highway exit. The Hamilton County Coroners' office confirmed one person has died from their injuries. The Coroner has identified the victim as 50-year-old...
Afroman speaks out after Adams County deputies raid rapper's home
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio — A warrant led to the search of singer and rapper Afroman's property in Adams County. Afroman, whose real name is Joseph Foreman, moved to Adams County around 2007 after he met a woman. The "Crazy Rap (Colt 45)" rapper stated that he was in Chicago at the time of the raid on Aug. 21.
Police arrest man for E. Galbraith Road gas station shooting
CINCINNATI — A man is facing multiple charges aftershooting a man in the parking lot of a Sunoco gas station on E. Galbraith Road last month. Court documents say 23-year-old Raymond Minnifield has been taken into custody for shooting a man multiple times in the station's parking lot. Documents...
Two more arrested in connection with string of ATM thefts
CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - The Corbin Police Department says two more people have been arrested in connection with a series of ATM thefts across southern Kentucky. Police say Shannon Davidson, of Barbourville, Ky., and Kody Davidson, of Middletown, Ohio, have since been arrested in connection with the investigation. This comes...
Suspect in custody, juvenile in critical condition after Forest Park hit-and-run
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said a vehicle driving on Waycross Road at around 8 p.m. hit a juvenile pedestrian in the crosswalk at the intersection of Waycross and Sharon Road.
Cincinnati man taken to hospital after bus driver denied him access to charge oxygen tank
A local man who relies on an oxygen tank to breathe says he tried to get a ride home on the access bus and ended up needing a ride to the hospital. It happened over the weekend in Avondale. The Golf Manor man says the driver's refusal to accommodate him could have cost him his life.
