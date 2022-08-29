ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

Man pistol-whipped pregnant girlfriend: court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is under arrest after police say he pistol-whipped his pregnant, live-in girlfriend in the head with a gun. Maurice Ladden knew the victim was pregnant when he hit her in the head with the gun multiple times, causing visible injuries, Cincinnati police wrote in court records.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati, OH
WLWT 5

Hamilton man accused of trying to snatch 6-year-old appears in court

HAMILTON, Ohio — A Hamilton man accused of trying to kidnap a 6-year-old girl as she was throwing out trash in a garbage can appeared in a Butler County courtroom Wednesday. Deric McPherson, 33, was indicted on five counts which include two counts of abduction, two counts of unlawful restraint and one count of gross sexual imposition.
HAMILTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman runs over 2 people outside Cincinnati Kroger, killing 1, reports say

CINCINNATI, Ohio — One man is dead and another man was critically injured Wednesday after a woman intentionally hit them with her vehicle outside a Kroger store, police say. One of the victims, Christopher Scott Griffith, 58, was still recovering from a motorcycle crash in 2013 that initially had left him paralyzed from the neck down, WCPO Channel 9 reports. Griffith’s brother, Greg, tells WCPO that Christopher had improved enough to walk with a cane.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Police chase ends on I-75 in Sharonville

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - A police chase came to an end on I-75 in Sharonville early Friday morning. The chase began in Carroll County, Kentucky, which is about 70 miles south of where it ended. It began as a report of a stolen vehicle. The chase temporarily caused some traffic...
SHARONVILLE, OH
Fox 19

Police search for SUV involved in deadly Hyde Park hit-and-run

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find the driver and vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Hyde Park. Around 2:15 a.m. on Aug. 27, Ryan Malm, 25, was one of three people hit by a dark gray Honda SUV in the 3100 block of Linwood Avenue, according to police.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Police search for suspect in rash of break-ins at UDF stores

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police in Cincinnati, Norwood and Elmwood Place are searching for a suspect believed to be involved in multiple breaking and entering offenses at United Dairy Farmers stores overnight. Cincinnati police confirm officers responded to a break-in at the UDF on Montgomery Road and Dana Avenue in Evanston...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Indiana police officer Seara Burton to be taken off life support

RICHMOND, Ind. (WKRC) - An Indiana police officer, who was shot in the line of duty on August 10, was reportedly taken off life support on Thursday, according to the Richmond Police Department. Officer Seara Burton was conducting a traffic stop that day. After a K9 officer alerted to potential...
RICHMOND, IN
WLWT 5

Coroner: 1 person dead as police investigate crash on I-275

DENT, Ohio — Police are investigating after a fatal crash on Interstate-275 Wednesday. Officials said the crash occurred in the eastbound lanes near the Ronald Reagan Highway exit. The Hamilton County Coroners' office confirmed one person has died from their injuries. The Coroner has identified the victim as 50-year-old...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Afroman speaks out after Adams County deputies raid rapper's home

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio — A warrant led to the search of singer and rapper Afroman's property in Adams County. Afroman, whose real name is Joseph Foreman, moved to Adams County around 2007 after he met a woman. The "Crazy Rap (Colt 45)" rapper stated that he was in Chicago at the time of the raid on Aug. 21.
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Police arrest man for E. Galbraith Road gas station shooting

CINCINNATI — A man is facing multiple charges aftershooting a man in the parking lot of a Sunoco gas station on E. Galbraith Road last month. Court documents say 23-year-old Raymond Minnifield has been taken into custody for shooting a man multiple times in the station's parking lot. Documents...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKYT 27

Two more arrested in connection with string of ATM thefts

CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - The Corbin Police Department says two more people have been arrested in connection with a series of ATM thefts across southern Kentucky. Police say Shannon Davidson, of Barbourville, Ky., and Kody Davidson, of Middletown, Ohio, have since been arrested in connection with the investigation. This comes...
CORBIN, KY

