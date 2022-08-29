Read full article on original website
Zeldin, New York GOP candidates use WNY case to hammer state's bail laws
Republicans across New York have been pushing for the state to change its bail laws. Candidate for governor Lee Zeldin said while the governor's office uses data points to argue the current laws are working, there are too many stories of criminals who are released and proceed to commit more heinous crimes.
Is a red wave coming to N.C. this fall? State Democratic strategist unpacks his predictions
Last week we had on a top GOP consultant to forecast the fall election. This week we bring on Democrat Morgan Jackson, who is a top advisor for Gov. Roy Cooper and Attorney General Josh Stein. We talk about the impact of the abortion ruling this summer and whether he...
Opponents to New York farm overtime reduction make final effort days before vote
Farmers and upstate New York lawmakers are pounding the drum in a final effort to urge the state Labor Department commissioner to reject a proposal to reduce the overtime threshold for farm workers to 40 hours. The Farm Wage Board will vote in a virtual meeting at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday...
Watchdog groups want more teeth for transparency pledges
Good-government organizations and watchdog groups in New York are calling for an executive order to strengthen transparency plans promised a year ago by Gov. Kathy Hochul. The measures, backed by the groups in a letter released Thursday, called for updating state agency transparency efforts, a checklist for compliance and current transparency requirements, making improvements to the state Division of Budget's database for how capital spending is being doled out and creating a public website for the budget office's transparency plan.
Special session on Missouri income tax cut delayed; House to gather in spartan setting
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo— Stoked by the largest surplus in state history, Missouri's Republican-led Legislature devised a $500 million plan to send one-time tax refunds to millions of households. In a shock to some, GOP Gov. Mike Parson vetoed it, saying the legislation wasn’t written properly in a way that would have funded the $500 and $1000 checks.
NY state to roll out new gun laws Thursday
The state will roll out a bevy of new gun safety measures this week, including a law that bans firearms in “sensitive locations” like Times Square, officials said Wednesday. New York lawmakers in July approved a package of legislation aimed at circumventing a June Supreme Court decision that...
Drug company CEO pleads guilty to selling tainted medicine
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A former owner and CEO of a South Florida drug manufacturing company has been sentenced to three years and one month in federal prison for lying to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and allowing contaminated medicine to go to pediatric hospitals. Raidel Figueroa...
Judge nixes no-prison deal in 2018 limo crash that killed 20
SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (AP) — A judge rejected a plea agreement that would have meant no prison time for the operator of a limousine company involved in a crash that killed 20 people in upstate New York. Wednesday's turnabout drew applause and tears from victims’ relatives and plunged limo company boss Nauman Hussain into legal uncertainty.
New Yorkers get some answers on new gun laws taking effect Thursday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New Yorkers with concealed carry gun permits and those seeking the permits are now getting some answers about new gun laws. "For anyone that chooses to apply for a pistol permit on Sept. 1 or after, there's a new set of rules," said Monroe County Clerk Jamie Romeo. "There's going to be a new set of documents and forms that they need to do."
Texas education board delays curriculum update after conservative pushback
TEXAS — The State Board of Education won’t be updating the social studies curriculum this fall. The decision comes after conservative pushback, with critics saying the board was attempting to inject “wokeness” and LGBTQ themes into the classroom. So now, changes to the way history is taught in Texas schools will likely have to wait until 2025.
New laws are meant to help people with addictions to access care
A pair of new laws now in effect are meant to help New Yorkers access treatment for addiction treatment and services in the state. The measures were touted on Wednesday in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day, which comes amid a spike in overdose deaths in New York and around the country.
Pastor pushing for change after grandson died of overdose
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A pastor is trying to bring change after his grandson died of an overdose. Bridge to Recovery addiction treatment center lined its lawn with purple flags to symbolize the victims who have died from overdose in North Carolina. According to the North Carolina Department of...
North Carolina Amazon worker sheds light on working conditions, life with disability
The Americans with Disabilities Act has been in place for more than 32 years, and one North Carolina worker, who uses a wheelchair, is using his experience to help raise awareness for people with disabilities in the Tar Heel state. What You Need To Know. The Americans with Disabilities Act...
New York dairy farmers face challenges of inflation, supply chain and weather
Farmers of all kinds have faced difficulties this year with drought, inflation and supply chain issues. New York’s dairy farmers are no different. The New York State Fair hosted "Dairy Day" to honor them. Dairy is recognized all throughout the fair with the butter sculpture, dairy cow birthing center and the dairy products building.
National campaign raising ovarian cancer awareness in Brighton, Pittsford
BRIGHTON, N.Y. — The streets of Brighton and Pittsford are filled with colors showing support for the fight against ovarian cancer. Local representatives from the national Turn the Towns Teal campaign hung the ribbons. The goal is to inform women of the symptoms of ovarian cancer, which can often...
How New York schools can retain bus drivers amid shortage
School districts continue to struggle with finding and retaining bus drivers amid a nationwide shortage, and the start of the new school year has once again put the problem into relief for officials. A study released Thursday by researchers at the University at Albany found that retaining bus drivers can...
New York firefighters aided by Quebec responders in battle to contain Hudson Valley fires
Gov. Kathy Hochul is deploying more resources to the Minnewaska State Park and Sullivan County areas in an attempt to contain fires that have burned 130 acres of woodlands, according to state Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos. The fires in the Minnewaska State Park area are thought to...
Syracuse shelter provides stability for area youth
Upstate cities like Syracuse, Rochester and Buffalo struggle with the highest rates of childhood poverty in the nation. There are young New Yorkers who are often left with no home, as poverty leads to housing insecurity or a harmful home life. But there is a place that offers more than...
State deploys Black Hawks as Minnewaska fire spreads to nearly 150 acres
Forest rangers and firefighters continue to battle the massive wildfire that’s been burning in Minnewaska State Park Preserve in Ulster County since Saturday. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the New York National Guard was deploying two Black Hawk helicopters capable of dropping 600 gallons of water to help battle the wildfire in Ulster County.
National Weather Service looks to improve the frost and freeze program
National Weather Service (NWS) offices that serve New York State and New England will be in an experiment this fall to help improve the frost and freeze program. When it gets cold enough to threaten sensitive plants and crops, the National Weather Service will issue a Frost Advisory, Freeze Warning or Hard Freeze Warning.
