ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Zeldin, New York GOP candidates use WNY case to hammer state's bail laws

Republicans across New York have been pushing for the state to change its bail laws. Candidate for governor Lee Zeldin said while the governor's office uses data points to argue the current laws are working, there are too many stories of criminals who are released and proceed to commit more heinous crimes.
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Watchdog groups want more teeth for transparency pledges

Good-government organizations and watchdog groups in New York are calling for an executive order to strengthen transparency plans promised a year ago by Gov. Kathy Hochul. The measures, backed by the groups in a letter released Thursday, called for updating state agency transparency efforts, a checklist for compliance and current transparency requirements, making improvements to the state Division of Budget's database for how capital spending is being doled out and creating a public website for the budget office's transparency plan.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
spectrumlocalnews.com

NY state to roll out new gun laws Thursday

The state will roll out a bevy of new gun safety measures this week, including a law that bans firearms in “sensitive locations” like Times Square, officials said Wednesday. New York lawmakers in July approved a package of legislation aimed at circumventing a June Supreme Court decision that...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Drug company CEO pleads guilty to selling tainted medicine

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A former owner and CEO of a South Florida drug manufacturing company has been sentenced to three years and one month in federal prison for lying to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and allowing contaminated medicine to go to pediatric hospitals. Raidel Figueroa...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
spectrumlocalnews.com

Judge nixes no-prison deal in 2018 limo crash that killed 20

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (AP) — A judge rejected a plea agreement that would have meant no prison time for the operator of a limousine company involved in a crash that killed 20 people in upstate New York. Wednesday's turnabout drew applause and tears from victims’ relatives and plunged limo company boss Nauman Hussain into legal uncertainty.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Stacey Abrams
spectrumlocalnews.com

New Yorkers get some answers on new gun laws taking effect Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New Yorkers with concealed carry gun permits and those seeking the permits are now getting some answers about new gun laws. "For anyone that chooses to apply for a pistol permit on Sept. 1 or after, there's a new set of rules," said Monroe County Clerk Jamie Romeo. "There's going to be a new set of documents and forms that they need to do."
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Texas education board delays curriculum update after conservative pushback

TEXAS — The State Board of Education won’t be updating the social studies curriculum this fall. The decision comes after conservative pushback, with critics saying the board was attempting to inject “wokeness” and LGBTQ themes into the classroom. So now, changes to the way history is taught in Texas schools will likely have to wait until 2025.
TEXAS STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

New laws are meant to help people with addictions to access care

A pair of new laws now in effect are meant to help New Yorkers access treatment for addiction treatment and services in the state. The measures were touted on Wednesday in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day, which comes amid a spike in overdose deaths in New York and around the country.
HEALTH
spectrumlocalnews.com

Pastor pushing for change after grandson died of overdose

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A pastor is trying to bring change after his grandson died of an overdose. Bridge to Recovery addiction treatment center lined its lawn with purple flags to symbolize the victims who have died from overdose in North Carolina. According to the North Carolina Department of...
UNION COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midterm Election#Election State#Republican#Democrat
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York dairy farmers face challenges of inflation, supply chain and weather

Farmers of all kinds have faced difficulties this year with drought, inflation and supply chain issues. New York’s dairy farmers are no different. The New York State Fair hosted "Dairy Day" to honor them. Dairy is recognized all throughout the fair with the butter sculpture, dairy cow birthing center and the dairy products building.
AGRICULTURE
spectrumlocalnews.com

National campaign raising ovarian cancer awareness in Brighton, Pittsford

BRIGHTON, N.Y. — The streets of Brighton and Pittsford are filled with colors showing support for the fight against ovarian cancer. Local representatives from the national Turn the Towns Teal campaign hung the ribbons. The goal is to inform women of the symptoms of ovarian cancer, which can often...
BRIGHTON, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

How New York schools can retain bus drivers amid shortage

School districts continue to struggle with finding and retaining bus drivers amid a nationwide shortage, and the start of the new school year has once again put the problem into relief for officials. A study released Thursday by researchers at the University at Albany found that retaining bus drivers can...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
spectrumlocalnews.com

Syracuse shelter provides stability for area youth

Upstate cities like Syracuse, Rochester and Buffalo struggle with the highest rates of childhood poverty in the nation. There are young New Yorkers who are often left with no home, as poverty leads to housing insecurity or a harmful home life. But there is a place that offers more than...
SYRACUSE, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

State deploys Black Hawks as Minnewaska fire spreads to nearly 150 acres

Forest rangers and firefighters continue to battle the massive wildfire that’s been burning in Minnewaska State Park Preserve in Ulster County since Saturday. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the New York National Guard was deploying two Black Hawk helicopters capable of dropping 600 gallons of water to help ​battle the wildfire in Ulster County.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

National Weather Service looks to improve the frost and freeze program

National Weather Service (NWS) offices that serve New York State and New England will be in an experiment this fall to help improve the frost and freeze program. When it gets cold enough to threaten sensitive plants and crops, the National Weather Service will issue a Frost Advisory, Freeze Warning or Hard Freeze Warning.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy