West Des Moines, IA

Western Iowa Today

Missing Teen Alive And Back At Home

(West Des Moines, IA) – A teenage girl missing for two weeks is alive and back home with her family. Sixteen-year-old Aubrey Braniger was reported missing August 18th after she didn’t return home. She’d last been spotted outside a West Des Moines restaurant the night before. She...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Reports of armed man approaching Drake students at night

DES MOINES, Iowa — Drake University said there was a report Thursday night of an armed man approaching students and demanding money. The school sent an alert to students Thursday, but police could not find any students who had seen the man. Des Moines police said Friday the call...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Police searching for hit-and-run driver who left pedestrian hurt

DES MOINES, Iowa — Officers are looking for a hit-and-run driver who left a pedestrian in critical condition Thursday night in Des Moines. Police tweeted a picture of the car Friday morning. At about 9:35 p.m. Thursday, the driver ran over a pedestrian in a parking lot in the 4800 block of SW Ninth Street. According to police, the vehicle was last seen leaving the area in a southbound direction.
DES MOINES, IA
State
Iowa State
West Des Moines, IA
Crime & Safety
Des Moines, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
West Des Moines, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
KCCI.com

State patrol: Driver unaware that police were asking him to pull over

NEWTON, Iowa — A video from Wednesday night shows an RV surrounded by officers with guns drawn along Interstate 80. It happened in the westbound lanes, east of Newton. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the RV driver was speeding but refused to pull over, even as the line of patrol cars behind him kept getting longer.
NEWTON, IA
#Police#Animal Cruelty#911#Violent Crime
theperrynews.com

Perry woman allegedly strangles Milwaukee man

A Perry woman was arrested on a Dallas County warrant Tuesday in connection with an Aug. 14 incident in a Perry barroom in which she allegedly strangled a man from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Megan Liann Hudnell, 30, of 2104 Third St., Perry, was charged with assault. According to court records, officers...
PERRY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Authorities: Man Has Stolen Vehicles in Six Different Counties

Authorities here in Iowa are searching for a man they say is behind a series of thefts of a wide variety of vehicles. The Sheriff's Office in Union County in south central Iowa, southwest of Des Moines, has released a statement asking for the public's help locating Daniel Floyd Edwards. They say Edwards has been tied to a wide variety of vehicle thefts in six different Iowa counties: Adair, Adams, Cass, Madison, Ringgold, and Union.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Third person sentenced in gruesome death of Grinnell man

GRINNELL, Iowa — The final accomplice in the gruesome murder of a Grinnell man is headed to prison. Cody Johnson pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact in the killing of Michael Williams. Johnson was sentenced to two years in prison with credit for time served. Steven Vogel is...
GRINNELL, IA
KCCI.com

Police: Waukee man shot fireworks near woman's car in drive-thru

WAUKEE, Iowa — A Waukee man is charged with harassment after allegedly lighting fireworks behind a woman trying to order food from a drive-thru. David Hammett, 30, is facing a first-degree harassment charge. Hammett and his girlfriend were walking out of Taste of New York on Southeast Alice's Road....
WAUKEE, IA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cats
KCCI.com

Third person charged in Des Moines homicide

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have made a third arrest in a Des Moines homicide that claimed the life of22-year-old Charles Lovelady, of Des Moines. Police located and arrested Cedrick Charles Thomas Jr. in Detroit, Michigan on Friday. Des Moines detectives traveled to Detroit to continue their investigation.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Gunshot fired during standoff in Grimes

GRIMES, Iowa — No one is hurt after a standoff situation in Grimes, involving a man in his apartment. Polk County Sheriff's Office says they were called to NE 4th Street Tuesday afternoon for an unknown problem. Deputies say they arrived on scene and began to talk with a man inside the apartment.
GRIMES, IA
theperrynews.com

West Des Moines man crashes car in park, blames deer

A West Des Moines man was arrested early Monday after crashing his car in a park while allegedly high on Xanax. Joshua Andrew Kleinhans, 36, of 204 S. 64th St., West Des Moines, was charged with first-offense OWI and failure to maintain control. The incident began about 2 a.m. Monday...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Drunken Des Moines man at Waukee home claims to be cop

A Des Moines man was arrested early Tuesday in Waukee after knocking on a homeowner’s door and claiming to be an agent of law enforcement. Richard Forrester Hurd, 45, of 2212 Merle Hay Road, Des Moines, was charged with impersonating a public official and first-offense public intoxication. The incident...
WAUKEE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Updated: Federal Agents Raid Five Denison Area Homes and Businesses in Guns Probe

(Denison, IA) — The F-B-I and the A-T-F served search warrants at five locations across west-central Iowa in connection with an ongoing investigation into alleged federal firearm law violations. On Wednesday, federal agents raided the home of Brad Wendt of Denison, his gun stores in Denison and Anita, a rural property in Manning, and a location in downtown Adair where Wendt also serves as chief of police. Federal officials have not released any further details and indicated the warrants are part of an extensive ongoing investigation.
DENISON, IA
KCCI.com

Police: 17-year-old shot on Des Moines' south side

DES MOINES, Iowa — A 17-year-old was taken to the hospital Sunday after a shooting on Des Moines' south side. Police told KCCI the shooting stemmed from a fight that occurred in the 800 block of Philip Street. According to police, one vehicle blocked another vehicle. A 17-year-old, armed...
DES MOINES, IA

