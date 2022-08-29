Read full article on original website
Missing Teen Alive And Back At Home
(West Des Moines, IA) – A teenage girl missing for two weeks is alive and back home with her family. Sixteen-year-old Aubrey Braniger was reported missing August 18th after she didn’t return home. She’d last been spotted outside a West Des Moines restaurant the night before. She...
KCCI.com
Reports of armed man approaching Drake students at night
DES MOINES, Iowa — Drake University said there was a report Thursday night of an armed man approaching students and demanding money. The school sent an alert to students Thursday, but police could not find any students who had seen the man. Des Moines police said Friday the call...
KCCI.com
Police searching for hit-and-run driver who left pedestrian hurt
DES MOINES, Iowa — Officers are looking for a hit-and-run driver who left a pedestrian in critical condition Thursday night in Des Moines. Police tweeted a picture of the car Friday morning. At about 9:35 p.m. Thursday, the driver ran over a pedestrian in a parking lot in the 4800 block of SW Ninth Street. According to police, the vehicle was last seen leaving the area in a southbound direction.
It’s Been 40 Years Since a 12-Year-Old Iowa Boy Disappeared
If you lived in Iowa back in the early 1980s, then you no doubt remember the disappearance of Johnny Gosch. Johnny Gosch was a 12-year-old paper boy in West Des Moines who vanished from his paper route 1982. The case remains a mystery to this day, nearly 40 years later.
KCCI.com
West Des Moines police have located missing teen
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — West Des Moines police have found 16-year-old Aubrey Braniger. She was reported missing to police on Aug. 18. Police said Braniger was located Wednesday morning. She is back home with her parents.
KCCI.com
Des Moines police looking for thief who may be targeting teachers
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police looking for a thief who may be targeting the vehicles of teachers and staff at local schools. Police have released a photo of a person of interest in the case. Investigators say the person in this picture was observed at the scene...
KCCI.com
State patrol: Driver unaware that police were asking him to pull over
NEWTON, Iowa — A video from Wednesday night shows an RV surrounded by officers with guns drawn along Interstate 80. It happened in the westbound lanes, east of Newton. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the RV driver was speeding but refused to pull over, even as the line of patrol cars behind him kept getting longer.
Waukee police identify bodies found inside home Monday morning
WAUKEE, Iowa — Two people were found dead in a Waukee home Monday morning, according to the Waukee Police Department. Police say they responded to the 2600 block of Abbott Drive for an unknown problem Monday at 10:36 a.m. Officers located two bodies upon arrival, later identified as 39-year-old...
theperrynews.com
Perry woman allegedly strangles Milwaukee man
A Perry woman was arrested on a Dallas County warrant Tuesday in connection with an Aug. 14 incident in a Perry barroom in which she allegedly strangled a man from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Megan Liann Hudnell, 30, of 2104 Third St., Perry, was charged with assault. According to court records, officers...
Iowa Authorities: Man Has Stolen Vehicles in Six Different Counties
Authorities here in Iowa are searching for a man they say is behind a series of thefts of a wide variety of vehicles. The Sheriff's Office in Union County in south central Iowa, southwest of Des Moines, has released a statement asking for the public's help locating Daniel Floyd Edwards. They say Edwards has been tied to a wide variety of vehicle thefts in six different Iowa counties: Adair, Adams, Cass, Madison, Ringgold, and Union.
KCCI.com
Third person sentenced in gruesome death of Grinnell man
GRINNELL, Iowa — The final accomplice in the gruesome murder of a Grinnell man is headed to prison. Cody Johnson pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact in the killing of Michael Williams. Johnson was sentenced to two years in prison with credit for time served. Steven Vogel is...
KCCI.com
Police: Waukee man shot fireworks near woman's car in drive-thru
WAUKEE, Iowa — A Waukee man is charged with harassment after allegedly lighting fireworks behind a woman trying to order food from a drive-thru. David Hammett, 30, is facing a first-degree harassment charge. Hammett and his girlfriend were walking out of Taste of New York on Southeast Alice's Road....
KCCI.com
Third person charged in Des Moines homicide
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have made a third arrest in a Des Moines homicide that claimed the life of22-year-old Charles Lovelady, of Des Moines. Police located and arrested Cedrick Charles Thomas Jr. in Detroit, Michigan on Friday. Des Moines detectives traveled to Detroit to continue their investigation.
KCCI.com
Gunshot fired during standoff in Grimes
GRIMES, Iowa — No one is hurt after a standoff situation in Grimes, involving a man in his apartment. Polk County Sheriff's Office says they were called to NE 4th Street Tuesday afternoon for an unknown problem. Deputies say they arrived on scene and began to talk with a man inside the apartment.
theperrynews.com
West Des Moines man crashes car in park, blames deer
A West Des Moines man was arrested early Monday after crashing his car in a park while allegedly high on Xanax. Joshua Andrew Kleinhans, 36, of 204 S. 64th St., West Des Moines, was charged with first-offense OWI and failure to maintain control. The incident began about 2 a.m. Monday...
theperrynews.com
Drunken Des Moines man at Waukee home claims to be cop
A Des Moines man was arrested early Tuesday in Waukee after knocking on a homeowner’s door and claiming to be an agent of law enforcement. Richard Forrester Hurd, 45, of 2212 Merle Hay Road, Des Moines, was charged with impersonating a public official and first-offense public intoxication. The incident...
Updated: Federal Agents Raid Five Denison Area Homes and Businesses in Guns Probe
(Denison, IA) — The F-B-I and the A-T-F served search warrants at five locations across west-central Iowa in connection with an ongoing investigation into alleged federal firearm law violations. On Wednesday, federal agents raided the home of Brad Wendt of Denison, his gun stores in Denison and Anita, a rural property in Manning, and a location in downtown Adair where Wendt also serves as chief of police. Federal officials have not released any further details and indicated the warrants are part of an extensive ongoing investigation.
KCCI.com
City of Des Moines plans meetings to address traffic-related injuries
DES MOINES, Iowa — The city of Des Moines is setting up four public meetings for the community to share their thoughts on a plan to reduce traffic-related injuries and deaths in the city. It's called Vision Zero. In 2021, 13 people were killed in traffic-related crashes. Major causes...
KCCI.com
Police: 17-year-old shot on Des Moines' south side
DES MOINES, Iowa — A 17-year-old was taken to the hospital Sunday after a shooting on Des Moines' south side. Police told KCCI the shooting stemmed from a fight that occurred in the 800 block of Philip Street. According to police, one vehicle blocked another vehicle. A 17-year-old, armed...
KCCI.com
Police: Waukee man charged with attempted murder after hitting victim with a car
WAUKEE, Iowa — A Waukee man who police said intentionally hit another person with a car is charged with attempted murder. Thirty-year-old Asif Hodzic has been charged. According to police, Hodzic was driving a BMW 750 when he struck a man in the southbound lane of Sixth Street between Walnut and Locust Streets.
