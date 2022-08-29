Read full article on original website
7 things to know in Austin food right now: Indian chain curries favor at Domain Northside
Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news. Openings. Curry Up Now, a new restaurant at the Domain Northside, is curried but...
UT Austin hooks No. 8 ranking among best public colleges in U.S. — and No. 1 in Texas
The University of Texas at Austin is a star student among the top colleges in the U.S. A new ranking from education information and review platform Niche ranks UT Austin as No. 8 out of the 601 best public colleges in the country — and the very best public school in Texas.
Texas' Garrison Brothers plots delicious bourbon takeover for September
Bourbon lovers, get ready: Garrison Brothers Distillery is launching its 2022 Bourbon Takeover of America on September 1. The nationwide creative celebration of all things bourbon will run for the entire month of September, which also happens to be National Bourbon Heritage Month. During that time, the award-winning, first-legal Texas...
Whiskey-loving Texas restaurant chain pours into booming Austin suburb
Whiskey and cake are two nearly universally loved things, and one “farm-to-kitchen” restaurant in Texas is bringing them together. Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar will open a new location in Round Rock on September 13 at 2600 N Interstate 35. It’s the first location in the Austin area.
Revered Rosedale teahouse and restaurant to close, but it's not all bad news
Well, it's a typical day in Austin: When one restaurant opens, another one closes. Rosedale's revered teahouse and shop, The Steeping Room, announced Thursday, September 1 that it will brew its last teapot on September 24. Founded in 2007 by Emily Morrison and Amy March, The Steeping Room has served...
Hop into a self-driving Lyft, starting soon in Austin
KVUE — You may have already seen some of the white Ford cars driving around the streets of Austin with the Argo AI emblem. Argo AI started operations in Austin back in 2019, but it is now expanding more of its services to the public. The group has about...
Austin housing market to see most dramatic shift in 2023, forecast shows
A new forecast envisions a massive shift in Austin’s homebuying market next year. By July 2023, the Austin metro area is projected to witness the most dramatic swing from a sellers’ market to a buyers’ market among the country’s 100 largest metro areas, according to the Knock real estate platform.
Austin's cactus and succulent people gather for fall show at Zilker Botanical Garden
Whether you were a pandemic collector or a pandemic neglecter, odds are there’s room for a few new additions, and your knowledge is always evolving. There will be plenty of adoptable plants, both rare and super accessible, at the Austin Cactus & Succulent Society (ACSS) Fall Show and Sale on September 3 and 4, plus an opportunity to meet and join Austin’s spikiest social club.
Lasso up a great getaway to Bandera, the Cowboy Capital of the World
It’s known as the “Cowboy Capital of the World,” and Bandera — in the beautiful Texas Hill Country — lives up to that title. Once the staging area for the last great cattle drives of the late 1800s, the town also boasts many National Rodeo Champions.
Vonlane ramps up luxury bus service from Austin to Fort Worth
In welcome news for travelers seeking alternatives to flying or filling their tanks, Vonlane has ramped up service to and from popular Texas cities. The luxury bus operator has introduced two new departures, on peak travel days, between Austin and Fort Worth and Fort Worth and Houston (for a total of four daily excursions between each city).
Trail of Dead rocks Austin, plus more must-see shows to start September
Well, if you’re looking to get into the right mode before next month’s double shot of ACL, the first couple of weeks of September have you covered with a few all-day events. Not your thing? No worries: There’s plenty of standard shows as well. See below for recommendations.
Local photographer captures stunning photos of Austin floods, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days. 1. Local photographer captures gripping photos of downtown Austin during flood. Leonid Furmansky's stunning photos from August 22 show the juxtaposition of nature and the urban landscape.
Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this Labor Day weekend
Lots of live music and a local makers market are on the agenda for the long weekend ahead. Catch artists like Kehlani and Five Finger Discount perform live in concert, or enjoy a packed lineup of local talent at lookOUT Fest. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this Labor Day weekend. or a full listing of events, go to our calendar.
Texas hospitality workers serve up ‘bill of rights’ at Austin summit
Workers in the state’s hospitality industry — hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns — and their advocates have crafted a hospitality workers’ “bill of rights.”. Unionized hospitality workers and allies gathered August 20 in Austin for the first-ever Austin Hospitality Workers Summit, where they...
The top 11 Texas boutiques for plus-size fashion featured at Austin's Le Garage Sale
Le Garage Sale feels illicit in a great way: Austin's Palmer Events Center rippled on August 27 and 28 with visitors systematically breaking down this massive semi-annual boutique sale vendor-by-vendor. With more than 140 of them spanning clothes, jewelry, shoes, backpacks, and home goods, that may have taken some thorough shoppers the full two days. And somehow, people in Austin don’t seem to know much about it.
Austin's Harry Ransom Center debuts fall exhibit with dazzling director's reception
Members, donors, and friends of The Harry Ransom Center gathered on August 27 for a first look at the museum's fall exhibition, The Writers: Portraits by Laura Wilson. Featuring more than 150 immersive photographic portraits of some of the leading literary figures of our time, the exhibition is drawn from Wilson’s latest book, The Writers: Portraits (Yale University Press, 2022).
Acclaimed San Antonio hotel announces new chef for signature restaurant
One of San Antonio's premier dining destinations dropped an exciting announcement on August 25: Hotel Emma has hired Jorge Luis Hernández as executive chef to oversee the entire property's culinary program. A San Antonio native, Hernández will shape the offerings at Supper (American Eatery), Sternewirth bar and clubroom, and...
SXSW unveils first round of featured speakers and sessions for 2023 festival
The beauty of South by Southwest is that attendees make their own lineups, even on the conference side. Still, there’s so much to look at every day, it helps that the festival chooses featured speakers to narrow things down. On Tuesday, August 30, the storied Austin festival revealed a...
Austin area’s smallest county may gain massive $80 billion chipmaking plant
Caldwell County, the smallest county in the Austin metro area as measured by population, could be on track for an enormous economic boom. Boise, Idaho-based Micron Technology is exploring an eight-phase project to build a chip manufacturing plant near Lockhart — the official Barbecue Capital of Texas — with a price tag of at least $80 billion.
Swanky Austin restaurant competes for title of best restroom in the U.S.
A South Austin restaurant hopes to flush the competition in the pursuit of the 2022 title of the best restroom in the U.S. Eberly, which serves contemporary American cuisine, is one of 10 finalists vying for this year’s America’s Best Restroom crown, which will be bestowed by Cintas Corp. Cincinnati-based Cintas supplies corporate uniforms, along with related products and services.
