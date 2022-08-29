Parents should have evidence that will present their relationship with a child in a positive light. Portland, OR – When parents are going to have child custody issues due to a divorce or paternity test, they should be prepared to attend a custody hearing or make a settlement. Some general knowledge of these rules is helpful, and it is also important for each parent to retain their own lawyer to prepare based on their personal situation. The most important thing to remember is that each parent will need to show that they are capable of giving their children a safe, positive environment to grow, and that they have already invested in the upbringing of their children.

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO