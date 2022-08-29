ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man hailed as Safeway shooting hero had criminal past

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A man lauded as a hero for confronting a shooter inside an Oregon grocery store Sunday was convicted of child sex crimes while in the Army decades ago. Donald Surrett, Jr. died while trying to stop 20-year-old Ethan Blair Miller’s shooting rampage. Police said Surrett’s decision cost him his life but The post Man hailed as Safeway shooting hero had criminal past appeared first on KTVZ.
KATU.com

Key differences in Oregon governor candidates' approach to public safety

SALEM, Ore. — When it comes to electoral campaigns, public safety is not a new talking point, but it's one that is growing in popularity this election. On Aug. 23, U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy visited the Portland-metro area and hosted a "Roundtable on Public Safety," featuring Republican candidates for Oregon's three open congressional seats.
Important Facts for Parents to Know About Child Custody Laws in Oregon

Parents should have evidence that will present their relationship with a child in a positive light. Portland, OR – When parents are going to have child custody issues due to a divorce or paternity test, they should be prepared to attend a custody hearing or make a settlement. Some general knowledge of these rules is helpful, and it is also important for each parent to retain their own lawyer to prepare based on their personal situation. The most important thing to remember is that each parent will need to show that they are capable of giving their children a safe, positive environment to grow, and that they have already invested in the upbringing of their children.
Counties with the most seniors in Oregon

Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.
▶️ Measure 114 gun control initiative on Oregon November ballot

Voters in Oregon will have a say on gun control this November. Measure 114 will be on the ballot. The measure is titled “Changes To Firearm And Ownership And Purchase Requirements Initiative.”. This would ban ammunition magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds and require people to apply...
Survey: Majority of Oregonians say they’ll back candidates who support more gun control

A majority of Oregon adults say they are more likely to vote for a candidate who supports gun control in the Nov. 8 general election, according to a recent survey. The study by the Portland-based Oregon Values and Beliefs Center, a nonpartisan research group, found that 56% of respondents were more likely to support a candidate who favors strengthening gun laws, compared to 19% who said they’re more likely to back a candidate who favors less gun control.
Ready-to-eat seafood items sold at Albertsons, Safeway in Oregon, SW Washington recalled

Albertsons said Thursday it was expanding its July recall of certain ready-to-eat seafood items because some allergens were not listed among the ingredients. The two items subject to the expanded voluntary recall -- Ready Meal shrimp cooked with cocktail sauce and ReadyMeal snow crab legs imitation surimi -- were sold at Safeway and Albertsons stores in Oregon and these Washington cities: Battle Ground, Camas, Hazel Dell, Kelso, Longview, Vancouver, Walla Walla, Washougal and Woodland.
Bend shooting draws mixed response from Oregon officials

 The mass shooting in Bend on Sunday drew a mixed response from Oregon’s U.S. congressional members, governor, state lawmakers and gubernatorial candidates, with calls for tighter gun controls and wider access to mental health care. A state lawmaker, state Rep. Jason Kropf, D-Bend, told the Capital Chronicle he plans to pursue legislative action, starting with […] The post Bend shooting draws mixed response from Oregon officials appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Fishing industry launches website to counter wind turbine proposals off Oregon coast

A coalition of seafood harvesters, processors and others has launched a new website aimed at slowing down the Biden administration’s fast-tracked effort to build towering wind-energy farms off the Oregon coast. Working under the name Protect US Fishermen, the 25-member coalition is sounding alarms that the proposed farms, consisting...
Readers respond: Johnson, Drazan offer better direction

Thank you for the statements from the three candidates. (“3 candidates for Oregon governor make their case in Sunday Opinion section,” Aug. 28) All three clearly see the problems facing the state. Tina Kotek’s comments show me she will follow closely in the tradition of John Kitzhaber, Kate...
Oregon joins western states in opposing more natural gas from Canadian pipeline

Oregon has joined California and Washington in opposing a project that would increase the amount of natural gas flowing from Canada to the West Coast. A 1,400-mile pipeline owned by Calgary-based TC Energy sends billions of cubic feet of natural gas to utilities supplying consumers in the Northwest and California each day. The pipeline runs from the Canada-Idaho border to Malin in Klamath County.
