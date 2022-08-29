The 'U-shaped happiness curve' theory says your 40s will be your unhappiest age—here’s why that’s wrong, according to a therapist

I am 40 and completely disagree my children are more older an independent, they assist with chores and have their own income. Giving me less responsibility and freedom to pursue my goals. I am happily divorced and can date at my leisure. It's all about perspective and I think things are looking up!
My 40’s are the best time of my life aside from Junior High. I quit alcohol and completed 20 marathons (4 in a 12 month span) completed 35 half marathons.
geez. Same old social media. Let's take one example and, also, Let's loop in that Milleinials are so different than every generation before them because.... wait for it .... technology of today. As though no generation before them had technology. Let's break it down real easy for the generation beginning to experience their 40s. Once a person reaches their 40s they have to come to terms their youth is behind them. There is no going back. one may still be 'youthful' but, it is rapidly fading. And, trying to 'be young' begins to appear more and more embarrassingly pathetic to those who ARE young. Soon the age 50s will follow. Where one is in life IS helpful but, it doesn't change the fact of no longer being young.
