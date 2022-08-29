Read full article on original website
Ethereum Devs Announce $1 Million Bug Bounty And Confirm September Timeframe For The Merge
Developers working on Ethereum’s transition to Proof-of-Stake released an update ahead of the anticipated event. The Merge bug country program was bumped up as much as $1 million for critical bugs and vulnerabilities. September 6 marks the first major Merge upgrade dubbed Bellatrix. Developers also plan to shut down...
BitMex Founder Arthur Hayes Says He Is “Max Bidding” Ethereum Pre Merge
Former Bitmex CEO Arthur Hayes expects a significant increase if the Merge is successful; therefore, he is not planning a “sell the news” event. In the most recent writings on his Medium Blog, “Eth-Flexive” and “Max Bidding,” Arthur Hayes argues that Ethereum will have a rally similar to Bitcoin’s halving, based on current network usage.
Crypto Proponents Unite To Demand The Release Of Tornado Cash Developer Alexey Pertsev
Several crypto advocates have come forward to launch online petitions aimed at freeing Alexey Pertsev out of prison. Pertsev is a developer of the Tornado Cash app and was recently arrested on suspicions of fraud and asset confiscation. The arrest of Alexey Pertsev, the developer associated with the infamous Tornado...
Circle (USDC) Will Support Ethereum’s PoS Merge Chain Only
USDC stablecoin Issuer Circle has plans to solely support the Ethereum Proof-of-Stake chain post-merge. Circle announced the decision on Tuesday amid rising speculations regarding a Proof-of-Work hard fork by major Ethereum miner Chandler Guo. The digital asset firm stated that only a “single valid version” of USDC can exist....
Binance Labs Invests in Cross-Chain Staking Protocol Ankr After $500 Million Web3 Fund
Ankr protocol has received fresh capital from Binance Labs, Binance’s venture capital arm. The exact amount invested remains undisclosed at press time. The pair previously collaborated to build out key infrastructure for the BNB Chain. Ankr provides support by delivering DeFi composability to BNB Liquid Staking as well. Zhao’s...
Solana-Based Phantom Wallet Introduces the “Burn NFTs” Mechanism To Help Users Remove Spam NFTs
The new burn NFT feature launched by Phantom will help users to permanently burn spam NFTs. The initiative has been launched to curb malicious activities on Phantom and bolster its security up a notch. Solana blockchain-based Phantom wallet is amping up its security features by launching a new mechanism called...
16 Crypto Exchanges Identified By South Korean Regulators For Illegal Operations
The Korea Financial Intelligence Unit announced a crackdown on illegal virtual asset service providers. Authorities named 16 crypto exchanges in a report on Thursday. KuCoin, Bitrue, and DigiFinex and believed to be among the exchanges in question. The websites operated by these exchanges could face a geoban soon as authorities...
Crypto Custody Platform BitGo Is Suing Galaxy Digital For Terminating The Merger Agreement
Galaxy Digital had earlier terminated its merger agreement with BitGo citing the platform’s inability to show audited financial statements of 2021. BitGo responded to the Galaxy’s decision to terminate the acquisition by stating that it’s suing Galaxy for its actions,followed by seeking $100 million in damages. The...
The Price Of TONCOIN Surges After Telegram Founder Floats The Idea Of “NFT Like Smart Contracts” To Auction Usernames
Founder of Telegram Pavel Durov teases creating a new marketplace to auction usernames. Durov’s idea seems to have been inspired by the TON DNS auction conducted by the open network earlier in July. Pavel Durov, the founder of the instant messaging application Telegram has suggested a new idea that...
Coinbase To Pause Ethereum (ETH) And ERC-20 Trading During The Merge
Ethereum’s upgrade to a Proof-of-Stake blockchain would see some operations halt temporarily for Coinbase users. The crypto exchange said new ETH deposits and withdrawals would pause during The Merge as a precautionary measure. A similar pause for new ERC-20 token withdrawals and deposits was also announced. Coinbase Prime Institutional...
Consensys To Launch Limited Edition Green NFTs To Celebrate The Upcoming Ethereum Merge
ConsenSys is launching a sustainable NFT Collection called Regenesis collection. The collection will be launched on the Ethereum mainnnet. Leading blockchain firm Consensys is all set to launch one-of-a-kind green NFTs in its bid to “celebrate” and “commemorate” the deployment of the upcoming Ethereum merge. Consensys...
The Ethereum Foundation Clarifies 8 Misconceptions Ahead Of The Merge
The Ethereum Foundation released an update to debunk misinformation regarding the Merge. ETH’s switch from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake is scheduled to happen on or around September 15. Final tests and upgrades are in the works after a successful Merge on the Goerli public testnet. False statements have flooded the...
Three Arrows Capital Co-Founders Eyed $50 Million “Much Wow” Yacht Before 3AC Pulled A Titanic
Three Arrows Capital’s Su Zhu and Kyle Davies wanted to buy a Yacht worth $50 million, per reports. The supposedly all-white luxury boat was to onboard the name “Much Wow”. a nod to popular meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin. 3AC filed for bankruptcy the same month Much Wow was...
Cardano Vasil Upgrade On Track As Updated SPOs Crosses The 40% Mark
IOHK has informed its users about the recent progress on the Vasil Hard Fork upgrade. The network has successfully crossed the 40% SPO mark. According to analytics platform PoolTool, the updated Cardano SPOs have now reached the 42% mark, inching the Vasil Hard Fork deployment closer than ever. IOHK Tweets...
Crypto Rugpull Alert: SudoRare NFT Exchange Disappears After Stealing $800,000 Worth Of User Funds
SudoRare NFT exchange has abandoned its project and has stolen nearly $800,000 worth of user funds. The project went offline within six hours of launching after deleting all of its official social media accounts. An NFT exchange dubbed SudoRare has disappeared after scamming and draining users’ crypto funds worth $800,000....
Ethereum (ETH) Chain Split Tokens Launched By Bitfinex Ahead Of PoS Upgrade
Crypto exchange Bitfinex has launched Chain Split Tokens for ETH users. The feature was announced as the Merge is a few weeks away. Chain Split Tokens would allow users to trade possible tokens from a hard fork of Ethereum’s network. Prominent miner Chandler Guo previously disclosed plans to maintain...
Voyager Digital Promotion Leaves Mark Cuban Facing Legal Action
Mark Cuban has been sued for an alleged role in promoting Voyager Digital. The lawsuit alleges that Cuban made multiple statements that were proof of his role in promoting what the filing calls a Ponzi scheme. Voyager CEO and co-founder Stephen Ehrlich is also a defendant. Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban...
Vitalik Buterin Launches Book Called ‘Proof of Stake,’ a Collection of His Writings
Vitalik Buterin has announced a new book called “Proof-of-Stake,” which is a collection of his writings on the making of Ethereum. The book will be available in both physical and digital editions, and individuals can receive signed digital copies and NFTs on Gitcoin. Ethereum is due to make...
Upbit To Prohibit Transactions To 16 Foreign-Based Crypto Exchanges
One of Korea’s “Big Four” Upbit announced limited operations with a set of crypto exchanges. The exchange said prohibited transactions include deposits and withdrawals to 16 foreign-based platforms. Authorities revealed plans to crack down on these same crypto exchanges last week. A special intelligence unit under the...
Ethereum Scaling Solution Arbitrum Set To Undergo Major Upgrade On August 31
Arbitrum will deploy its Nitro upgrade on August 31. While the upgrade is live, the network will be facing a downtime of nearly 2-3 hours. On August 30, Ethereum Layer 2 solution Arbitrum tweeted that the network is all set to undergo a major upgrade on Wednesday, August 31. Dubbed...
