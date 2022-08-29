ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Comments / 0

Related
EWN

BitMex Founder Arthur Hayes Says He Is “Max Bidding” Ethereum Pre Merge

Former Bitmex CEO Arthur Hayes expects a significant increase if the Merge is successful; therefore, he is not planning a “sell the news” event. In the most recent writings on his Medium Blog, “Eth-Flexive” and “Max Bidding,” Arthur Hayes argues that Ethereum will have a rally similar to Bitcoin’s halving, based on current network usage.
MARKETS
EWN

Circle (USDC) Will Support Ethereum’s PoS Merge Chain Only

USDC stablecoin Issuer Circle has plans to solely support the Ethereum Proof-of-Stake chain post-merge. Circle announced the decision on Tuesday amid rising speculations regarding a Proof-of-Work hard fork by major Ethereum miner Chandler Guo. The digital asset firm stated that only a “single valid version” of USDC can exist....
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kusama
EWN

16 Crypto Exchanges Identified By South Korean Regulators For Illegal Operations

The Korea Financial Intelligence Unit announced a crackdown on illegal virtual asset service providers. Authorities named 16 crypto exchanges in a report on Thursday. KuCoin, Bitrue, and DigiFinex and believed to be among the exchanges in question. The websites operated by these exchanges could face a geoban soon as authorities...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coindesk#Moonbeam#Web3 Technology#Polkadot#Cross Chain Messaging
EWN

Coinbase To Pause Ethereum (ETH) And ERC-20 Trading During The Merge

Ethereum’s upgrade to a Proof-of-Stake blockchain would see some operations halt temporarily for Coinbase users. The crypto exchange said new ETH deposits and withdrawals would pause during The Merge as a precautionary measure. A similar pause for new ERC-20 token withdrawals and deposits was also announced. Coinbase Prime Institutional...
MARKETS
EWN

The Ethereum Foundation Clarifies 8 Misconceptions Ahead Of The Merge

The Ethereum Foundation released an update to debunk misinformation regarding the Merge. ETH’s switch from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake is scheduled to happen on or around September 15. Final tests and upgrades are in the works after a successful Merge on the Goerli public testnet. False statements have flooded the...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Ethereum
EWN

Cardano Vasil Upgrade On Track As Updated SPOs Crosses The 40% Mark

IOHK has informed its users about the recent progress on the Vasil Hard Fork upgrade. The network has successfully crossed the 40% SPO mark. According to analytics platform PoolTool, the updated Cardano SPOs have now reached the 42% mark, inching the Vasil Hard Fork deployment closer than ever. IOHK Tweets...
MARKETS
EWN

Voyager Digital Promotion Leaves Mark Cuban Facing Legal Action

Mark Cuban has been sued for an alleged role in promoting Voyager Digital. The lawsuit alleges that Cuban made multiple statements that were proof of his role in promoting what the filing calls a Ponzi scheme. Voyager CEO and co-founder Stephen Ehrlich is also a defendant. Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban...
BUSINESS
EWN

Upbit To Prohibit Transactions To 16 Foreign-Based Crypto Exchanges

One of Korea’s “Big Four” Upbit announced limited operations with a set of crypto exchanges. The exchange said prohibited transactions include deposits and withdrawals to 16 foreign-based platforms. Authorities revealed plans to crack down on these same crypto exchanges last week. A special intelligence unit under the...
MARKETS
EWN

EWN

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
270K+
Views
ABOUT

Ethereum World News, a U.S.- and U.K.-centric organization founded in June of 2017, is a media outlet predicated on providing pertinent, up-to-date, and impactful news stories in the Bitcoin, cryptocurrency, and blockchain industry.

 https://en.ethereumworldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy