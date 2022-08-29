ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vacaville, CA

Lanes reopen after hundreds of tomatoes spill onto I-80

By John Ferrannini
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RqO9A_0hZgRDTL00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b36ce_0hZgRDTL00
(Photo courtesy of California Highway Patrol)

VACAVILLE ( KRON ) – California Highway Patrol was at a crash site involving a big-rig that spilled hundreds of tomatoes onto Interstate 80, according to a tweet .

The crash, involving a big-rig that went through the center divide, has multiple lanes of the interstate in both directions near the Alamo Drive exit in Vacaville. All eastbound lanes are open again as of 11:30 a.m. Monday.

People were advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Crash blocks two southbound I-880 lanes in Fremont

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — Two lanes on Interstate-880 southbound were blocked by a crash in Fremont Monday afternoon, according to a 511 alert. The location of the crash is north of Fremont Boulevard on I-880. The two right lanes were blocked. There were also injuries reported in the crash, but authorities have not specified how […]
FREMONT, CA
KRON4 News

Gilman Street reopens after train crashes into unoccupied car

(BCN) — Streets affected by an early Monday train collision with an unoccupied car in northwest Berkeley have reopened, police said. The crash, reported about 12:22 a.m., damaged the train’s engine and it was stuck on the tracks blocking several intersections between Virginia and Gilman streets. Shortly after 9 a.m., Berkeley police said Gilman between […]
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

1 dead after crash on I-580 in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One person has died after a traffic collision on I-580 Saturday night in Oakland, according to the California Highway Patrol. As of 9:40 p.m., all lanes going westbound on the highway are shut down. The crash happened in the area of I-580 at W MacArthur Boulevard around 9:15 p.m. A coroner […]
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vacaville, CA
Traffic
City
Vacaville, CA
Local
California Traffic
KRON4 News

Two dead after small plane crashes into Galt orchard

GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people died in a small plane that went down in Galt, according to the Cosumnes Fire Department. A tweet from the fire department states that the plane went down around 9 a.m., near Christensen Rd. and Twin Cities Rd. in Galt. The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department told FOX40 that the plane […]
GALT, CA
Fox40

One dead in Stockton crash

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person is dead and several others are injured following a collision in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. Police said officers responded to a crash involving two vehicles near Pershing Avenue and Venetian Drive around 10 a.m. Sunday. According to police, several people were...
STOCKTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 80#Tomatoes#California Highway Patrol#Traffic Accident#Lrb Photo#Nexstar Media Inc
KRON4 News

17-year-old killed in Antioch drive-by shooting

ANTIOCH, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Antioch are investigating after a teen was killed in a drive-by shooting late Sunday. The shooting was reported about 11:49 p.m. in the 1100 block of Macaulay Street, a neighborhood near Antioch High School. Officers found a 17-year-old boy with at least gunshot wound near the front yard of […]
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Crews respond to fire that burned barn in Pacifica

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews responded to a fire that burned a barn in Pacifica Friday afternoon, officials announced on Twitter. The fire burned around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Shamrock Ranch Road near Highway 1. The fire grew to 50 by 25 feet, according to Cal Fire CZU. Crews were able […]
PACIFICA, CA
KRON4 News

Sheriff: If you’re not at the beach yet, don’t go

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The Marin County Sheriff’s office is advising people who aren’t already at Stinson Beach not to go as of midday Monday. “If you are not already at Stinson Beach … We’d suggest not going,” the office stated in a tweet. “Expect hours long delays getting into the area and the […]
MARIN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KRON4 News

One woman dead, another injured in Bayview shooting

(KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting that killed one woman and injured another on Sunday, according to a statement from San Francisco Police Department. SFPD officers at the Bayview station were called to the 1000 block of Oakdale Avenue due to a report of a shooting in the area around 10:44 p.m. After officers […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

2 injured after food truck flips over on I-280

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were injured after a food truck flipped over Thursday afternoon on I-280 in Hillsborough, Cal Fire CZU announced on Twitter. The truck was going southbound on the highway near Black Mountain Road. Traffic was expected to slow down due to the incident. No lane closures were reported […]
KRON4 News

12-year-old shot in leg in Richmond Monday

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — A 12-year-old was shot in the leg in Richmond on Monday morning, the Richmond Police Department confirmed to KRON4. The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. in the Hilltop area of Richmond. The victim was taken to a hospital by a family member and is now in stable condition. Police did not […]
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

Pacifica structure fire contained

(BCN) — Firefighters extinguished a structure fire near Pacifica on Friday before it spread beyond the building. Crews from San Mateo County’s North County Fire Authority Fire Prevention Division responded to the fire at 100 Shamrock Ranch Rd. at 2:26 p.m. with a total of six fire companies, according to a statement from the fire […]
PACIFICA, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy