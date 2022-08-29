Lanes reopen after hundreds of tomatoes spill onto I-80

(Photo courtesy of California Highway Patrol)

VACAVILLE ( KRON ) – California Highway Patrol was at a crash site involving a big-rig that spilled hundreds of tomatoes onto Interstate 80, according to a tweet .

The crash, involving a big-rig that went through the center divide, has multiple lanes of the interstate in both directions near the Alamo Drive exit in Vacaville. All eastbound lanes are open again as of 11:30 a.m. Monday.

People were advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

