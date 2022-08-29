Read full article on original website
KEYC
4 injured in Clay County, IA accident
ROYAL, Iowa (KTIV) - Four people were hurt in an accident in rural Clay County, Iowa, Tuesday morning. It happened at the intersection of 400th Street and 160th Avenue near Royal shortly before 8 a.m. The driver of a passenger car was driving north on 160th Avenue. As the car...
Sioux City Journal
3 injured in crash near Royal, Iowa
ROYAL, Iowa -- A driver and two children were injured Tuesday in a two-vehicle collision near Royal. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred at 7:44 a.m., when a 16-year-old girl who was northbound on 160th Avenue in a Hyundai Elantra failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with Clay County Road B-40.
Round Lake Accident Send Woman to Hospital
CUSHING TWP -- A boating accident on Round Lake has sent a Baxter woman to the hospital. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Round Lake, about four miles northeast of Randall at about 6:59 Wednesday afternoon. Officials say 56-year-old Harold Parduhn of Baxter was driving...
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Geek Squad scam hits Windom area
A Windom woman reported receiving an email message from a scammer posing as a Geek Squad representative last week. According to the woman, the email claimed that she owed $389.99 and that if she did not have this service she was to call a specific phone number to cancel it.
Southern Minnesota News
Minnesota Lake man critically injured in motorcycle vs semi crash in Mapleton
A Minnesota Lake man was critically injured in a car vs motorcycle crash in Mapleton Tuesday evening. Ronald Lee Feye, 61, was transported to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale with life-threatening injuries following the crash, which happened at 5 p.m. The Minnesota State Patrol says Feye was northbound on Highway...
Sioux City Journal
Machine shop frame collapse in Larrabee
LARRABEE, Iowa -- The frame of a machine shop that was under construction in the Cherokee County community of Larrabee collapsed on Tuesday. Early information from the scene indicated that the building frame, at 110 Pine St., was nearly complete with only three rafters left to install, when the structure went down. It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse.
KEYC
Semi-involved crash on Hwy 22
MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) - A collision between a semi and a motorcycle near Mapleton has left one man fighting for his life. The incident occurred around 5 p.m. last night. According to the State Patrol report, the motorcyclist, Ronald Lee Feye, 61, of Minnesota Lake, was traveling northbound on Highway 22 and the semi was traveling southbound when the two collided.
Southern Minnesota News
Two injured in Highway 22 crash at Bassett Dr
Two people were injured in a crash on Highway 22 Monday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol says Perry Francis Conley, 83, of Mankato, attempted to make a left-handed turn onto Basset Drive from northbound Highway 22 when his SUV struck a van traveling southbound on the highway. The driver of...
8 Minnesota counties hit hard by severe weather granted emergency assistance
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has authorized emergency assistance for eight counties in the state impacted by severe weather and flooding during the spring and summer. On Friday, Walz’s office announced that he had authorized assistance for Becker, Benton, Lyon, McLeod, Murray, Cottonwood, Freeborn and Rock counties. These counties were impacted by four separate weather and flooding events between April 22 and July 5.
kicdam.com
Five Injured In Cherokee County Building Collapse
Larrabee, IA (KICD)– Five people were hurt on Tuesday when a building under construction reportedly collapsed in Cherokee County. Sheriff Derek Scott says the building was located in Larrabee and was being worked on when the incident occurred injuring five people including one person that had to be airlifted with what are described as severe injuries.
nwestiowa.com
Rural George woman arrested for eluding
GEORGE—A 36-year-old rural George woman was arrested about 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, on charges of eluding, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, no valid driver’s license and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance. The arrest of Shanda Delene Engelkes stemmed from an attempt to...
Southern Minnesota News
Dog dies after owner left it in vehicle, say charges
A Fairmont man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly left his dog in his vehicle, leading to the animal’s death. Bruce Russell Grotte, 68, was charged with animal mistreatment-torture Thursday in Martin County Court. A criminal complaint says a Fairmont veterinarian called police to report that Grotte had...
Daily Iowan
Opinion | Dog attacks spark Iowa’s Breed-Specific Legislation conversation
If you owned a dog recently, you probably heard about breed-specific legislation. Breed-specific legislation are local and state laws and ordinances that prohibit specific dog breeds. This has been a subject of debate in Iowa after two serious dog attacks were reported this month. While this legislation means to protect...
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Wings soar to inaugural victory
The St. James-Windom Wings boys soccer program made its debut in stellar fashion Monday evening, using speed and constant offensive pressure to claim a 3-0 victory over East Central Prairie in a match played at St. James. East Central Prairie also was making its program debut. The team includes players...
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Windom wins Battle of Eagles
The Windom volleyball team had another hard-fought match Thursday, but remained undefeated for the season with a 3-1 victory over Southwest Minnesota Christian in Edgerton. The first set was a back-and-forth affair until the Eagles took control late, thanks to aggressive serving that kept SWC off-balance. But it was SWC...
KIMT
Three injured in Kossuth County collision
ALGONA, Iowa – Three people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle collision in Kossuth County Saturday. The Iowa State Patrol says it took place just after 7:30 pm near the intersection of 210th Street and 90th Avenue west of Algona. Timothy Coffelt, 62 of Ravenwood, Missouri, was driving south and Chase Opheim, 18 of Algona, was westbound. The State Patrol says Coffelt failed to stop at the stop sign and was hit by Opheim.
nwestiowa.com
Men found with stolen handgun, meth, pot
PAULLINA—Two Laurel, MS, men were arrested following a traffic stop about 2:10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, near Paullina. The arrest of 21-year-old Jon David Montesdeoca and 26-year-old Eduardo Murrieta Cordova stemmed from the stop of a 2020 Ford F-250 pickup Montesdeoca was driving erratically in Paullina, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
kiwaradio.com
Top Iowa Democrats Say Spirit Lake Schools’ Gun Plan Is Devastating
Spirit Lake, Iowa — The Iowa Democratic Party’s chairman says Republicans at the statehouse have put Iowa gun laws on a downward spiral — leading to the plan to have 10 Spirit Lake School staff carry guns on school grounds. Spirit Lake officials announced this week that...
One person died in Kossuth County crash
KOSSUTH COUNTY, Iowa — One person was killed in a car accident north of Livermore Monday evening. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, at 6:58 p.m. Desiman Stone Jr., 19, was traveling northbound on Ohio Ave. in Humboldt County and allegedly ran a stop sign at the county line. Stone continued north on […]
5 Great Danes kill owner on northwest Iowa farm
Five Great Danes killed their owner on a northwestern Iowa farm Wednesday. Mindy Nelson Kiepe, 43 of Rossie, Iowa, was pronounced dead at the scene after being found lying in a ditch by passerby in rural Clay County. KTIV-TV reported that the man who found her couldn't get close to...
