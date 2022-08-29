Read full article on original website
Related
cnycentral.com
GALLERY: Today in CNY takes on Milkshakes, with special guests Laura Hand & Peter Hall
Syracuse, NY — Check out the "Strawberry State of Mind" Milkshake. The Today in Central New York team took on the annual 'Undeniably Dairy Shake-off Milkshake Contest" at the 2022 New York State Fair. Click the photo gallery above to check out NBC3's delicious creation!
House of the Week: Family have made a lifetime of memories at this Camillus ranch
CAMILLUS, N.Y. – In 2006, Nancy Whitney’s realtor knew right away that she had found her client just the right house. “I think I am standing in your future living room,” the agent told Whitney while showing her the ranch at 2754 Lyons Road in Camillus.
localsyr.com
McMahon on White Pine: “Nothing has changed”
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon wanted to assure Central New Yorkers, that White Pine in the Town of Clay is still in play as a site for chip production. “Nothing has changed,” said McMahon. “There’s been reports across the country about different decisions. None of...
This Beloved, Locally Owned New Hartford Cafe Is Closing
We have plenty of incredible restaurants here in the Utica area that are locally owned. Unfortunately, being locally owned and operated sometimes means that there's more risks that come into play, which puts some in a position where they can't operate the way that they need to. That's the sad...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NY State Fair, circus shows, ghost tours: 9 things to do in CNY this weekend
It’s weekend two of the Great New York State Fair, so there’s not wanting for things to do this weekend. But if you’re tired of the crowds, there are some low-key things to do aside from the fair. Catch a piano salon in Ithaca or see award-winning shorts from Sundance Film Festival, screened on Cornell University’s campus. Try Lao food at Salt City Market or watch circus performers around Ithaca. Take a historic ghostwalk in preparation for the fall or get tickets to the Budweiser Classic at the Oswego Speedway. Whatever your interest, CNY has something for you.
localsyr.com
Vinny Scollo helping to train the hidden gems of CNY
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – For the last decade, Vincent Scollo owner of Scollo Strength & Performance has been training some of the top talent in Central New York. Vinny is a Physical Preparation Coach. A Physical Preparation Coach studies all aspects of human performance and designs a game-plan to help people reach their goals.
Newest Byrne Dairy store opens in Onondaga County
The newest Byrne Dairy & Deli opened today in Salina near Lockheed Martin. The 4,232-square-foot store at 491 Electronics Parkway has the Byrne Diary signature green roof and porches.
cortlandvoice.com
Local post office worker retires
A familiar face at the local post office front desk is taking a new journey. Dave Gray, a window/distribution clerk and carrier between the Homer and Cortland post offices for the past 29 years, officially retired on Wednesday. Gray was born and raised in Homer, and graduated from Homer High...
RELATED PEOPLE
cnycentral.com
Nelly sets New York State Fair concert record of over 43,000 fans on Day 8
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — 78,010 people made their way out to the New York State Fair on Day 8, the midway point of the 13-day event. It was wild one for those who attended the Patti LaBelle and Nelly concert. The popular music performers drew in thousands of fans who jammed out on Wednesday evening that was scattered with rain followed by a comfortable summer breeze.
Carol Ryan’s cold case: Horrific Syracuse murder remains unsolved 26 years later
One of the most cruel and disturbing crimes in Onondaga County history took place on this day, 26 years ago. When a fisherman found Carol Ryan naked and severely wounded on Sept. 1, 1996, he thought she had been shot. She was hanging on to life in the driveway of...
Love Spiedie Fest? Check Out The NYS Festival Of Balloons Labor Day Weekend
Are your plans still up in the air for how you will spend your Labor Day weekend? Well, how about an 'up in the air' plan then? And by that, I mean a Festival of Balloons event. If you love the amazing times at our own Spiedie Fest, you may...
localsyr.com
Aug. 26: Governor and State Fair Director
STATE FAIRGROUNDS (WSYR-TV) — On this edition of Newsmakers, Governor Kathy Hochul visits the Great New York State Fair on opening day. After making opening remarks and taking questions from reporters, the Governor toured the Fairgrounds. Then, interim State Fair Director Sean Hennessey talks about the first few days...
IN THIS ARTICLE
oswegocountynewsnow.com
LaBeefs reflect on first season of ownership at Thunder Island
FULTON — Thunder Island owners Shane and Gale LaBeef have faced challenges, experienced successes and met a lot of new people during their first season running the business this summer. This summer was a busy season for the LaBeefs, who were at Thunder Island seven days a week. Their...
80th anniversary of Whitney Point lake
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers paid a visit to a local reservoir to check in on a long standing project.
Air 1 helicopter spots flames shooting through roof of house on Syracuse’s Near Westside
Syracuse, N.Y. — An Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office helicopter was flying over Syracuse Thursday night when the pilot spotted flames shooting from the roof of a Near Westside house. The fire was reported at about 9:49 p.m. at 501 Tully St., according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
Tompkins County man charged with robbing over a dozen Ithaca stores
ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten shared that a man has been indicted for a string of commercial burglaries. 33-year-old Michael Thomas of Newfield is charged with 16 different counts of burglary in the third degree. The Tompkins County District Attorney’s Office says that thefts took place at numerous businesses […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Can You Help This Central New York Business Recover From Extreme Vandalism?
What is wrong with the world we live in? One Central New York business is sad to announce that they were severely vandalized. Sculpture Space in Utica posted on Facebook that their Gates Street facility was devastatingly vandalized during the early morning hours of Sunday August 28th 2022:. Although this...
NewsChannel 36
Man threatened mass shooting at Cornell University
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Ithaca police say a man threatened to commit mass shootings of Cornell University students and Ithaca police officers. Police say Austin Schiller, a 28-year-old from Ithaca, was telling people Wednesday evening he wanted to shoot up the Ivy League school, gesturing with his hands that he would use a rifle.
Chenango Bridge “Batch Coffee” Shop Hiring Just Ahead of Opening
With three Broome County sites offering craft beer, the owners of Beer Tree Brew Co. are almost ready to open their first coffee shop. Batch Coffee in Chenango Bridge is expected to start operations next month. The shop is located in a newly-renovated building at 70 Chenango Bridge Road. Beer...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Staying home to serve: Oswego mayor to join Oswego Health
OSWEGO — Oswego Health has announced the city’s mayor will be joining its leadership. Oswego Health said in a press release Wednesday Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow will be joining the hospital’s leadership team as vice president of public affairs and system development.
Comments / 0