Onondaga County, NY

localsyr.com

McMahon on White Pine: “Nothing has changed”

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon wanted to assure Central New Yorkers, that White Pine in the Town of Clay is still in play as a site for chip production. “Nothing has changed,” said McMahon. “There’s been reports across the country about different decisions. None of...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

This Beloved, Locally Owned New Hartford Cafe Is Closing

We have plenty of incredible restaurants here in the Utica area that are locally owned. Unfortunately, being locally owned and operated sometimes means that there's more risks that come into play, which puts some in a position where they can't operate the way that they need to. That's the sad...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Syracuse.com

NY State Fair, circus shows, ghost tours: 9 things to do in CNY this weekend

It’s weekend two of the Great New York State Fair, so there’s not wanting for things to do this weekend. But if you’re tired of the crowds, there are some low-key things to do aside from the fair. Catch a piano salon in Ithaca or see award-winning shorts from Sundance Film Festival, screened on Cornell University’s campus. Try Lao food at Salt City Market or watch circus performers around Ithaca. Take a historic ghostwalk in preparation for the fall or get tickets to the Budweiser Classic at the Oswego Speedway. Whatever your interest, CNY has something for you.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Vinny Scollo helping to train the hidden gems of CNY

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – For the last decade, Vincent Scollo owner of Scollo Strength & Performance has been training some of the top talent in Central New York. Vinny is a Physical Preparation Coach. A Physical Preparation Coach studies all aspects of human performance and designs a game-plan to help people reach their goals.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Local post office worker retires

A familiar face at the local post office front desk is taking a new journey. Dave Gray, a window/distribution clerk and carrier between the Homer and Cortland post offices for the past 29 years, officially retired on Wednesday. Gray was born and raised in Homer, and graduated from Homer High...
HOMER, NY
cnycentral.com

Nelly sets New York State Fair concert record of over 43,000 fans on Day 8

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — 78,010 people made their way out to the New York State Fair on Day 8, the midway point of the 13-day event. It was wild one for those who attended the Patti LaBelle and Nelly concert. The popular music performers drew in thousands of fans who jammed out on Wednesday evening that was scattered with rain followed by a comfortable summer breeze.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Aug. 26: Governor and State Fair Director

STATE FAIRGROUNDS (WSYR-TV) — On this edition of Newsmakers, Governor Kathy Hochul visits the Great New York State Fair on opening day. After making opening remarks and taking questions from reporters, the Governor toured the Fairgrounds. Then, interim State Fair Director Sean Hennessey talks about the first few days...
SYRACUSE, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

LaBeefs reflect on first season of ownership at Thunder Island

FULTON — Thunder Island owners Shane and Gale LaBeef have faced challenges, experienced successes and met a lot of new people during their first season running the business this summer. This summer was a busy season for the LaBeefs, who were at Thunder Island seven days a week. Their...
FULTON, NY
News Channel 34

Tompkins County man charged with robbing over a dozen Ithaca stores

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten shared that a man has been indicted for a string of commercial burglaries. 33-year-old Michael Thomas of Newfield is charged with 16 different counts of burglary in the third degree. The Tompkins County District Attorney’s Office says that thefts took place at numerous businesses […]
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Man threatened mass shooting at Cornell University

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Ithaca police say a man threatened to commit mass shootings of Cornell University students and Ithaca police officers. Police say Austin Schiller, a 28-year-old from Ithaca, was telling people Wednesday evening he wanted to shoot up the Ivy League school, gesturing with his hands that he would use a rifle.
ITHACA, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Staying home to serve: Oswego mayor to join Oswego Health

OSWEGO — Oswego Health has announced the city’s mayor will be joining its leadership. Oswego Health said in a press release Wednesday Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow will be joining the hospital’s leadership team as vice president of public affairs and system development.
OSWEGO, NY

Community Policy