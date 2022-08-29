Read full article on original website
Suspect in Corning Quinceañera murder to be tried as an adult
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — The teen suspect involved in the fatal stabbing of a 14-year-old boy at a Quinceañera in Corning, Calif. earlier this year is set to be tried as an adult, the Tehama County District Attorney's Office announced on Thursday. Tehama County District Attorney Matthew D....
DUI checkpoint leads to three arrests in Anderson
ANDERSON, Calif. — The Anderson Police Department arrested three people Tuesday night while conducting a DUI and driver's license checkpoint within city limits. It was held on North Street and Riverside Avenue between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. and a total of 460 vehicles were screened. According to the...
Electrical fire damages upholstery shop in Anderson
ANDERSON, Calif. — A local upholstery shop received roughly $80,000 worth of damages after a fire broke out inside of the businesses Wednesday morning. Officials with the Anderson Fire Protection District said their firefighters, along with Cottonwood and Shasta County firefighters, were dispatched to Lis' Custom Upholstery off of Hirsch Court at 8:43 a.m.
Inmate uses wet toilet paper to cover security cameras to escape Butte County Jail
OROVILLE, Calif. — The search continues for a dangerous felon who escaped the Butte County Jail Wednesday night. On Thursday, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea revealed more details regarding 34-year-old Miles Bondley, who escaped from the jail exercise yard. Deputies discovered Bondley had escaped from the exercise yard that...
BREAKING: Inmate escapes Butte County Jail on Wednesday
Butte County deputies are currently searching for a dangerous felon who escaped from the Butte County Jail on Wednesday night. The Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) said their Correctional Deputies learned 34-year-old inmate Miles Michael Kenneth Bondley had escaped from the facility at around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday night, Aug. 31.
Motorcyclist dies in head-on crash in rural Butte County on Tuesday night
PARADISE, Calif. — UPDATE, AUG. 30, 10:49 PM: The California Highway Patrol in Chico released additional details surrounding Tuesday night's fatal head-on crash on Neal Road in rural Butte County. A 47-year-old motorcyclist from Chico sustained fatal injuries following a head-on crash in rural Butte County on Tuesday night.
Locals in Chico react to historic fast food bill
CHICO, CALIF. — A bright neon reads “Open 24 hours” as the chatter of traffic makes its way downtown. Most fast food places are open all day and all night and bring in a revenue of about $330 billion to the United States. California lawmakers passed a...
California rural counties awarded millions to help support broadband access
Rural California counties will soon have established broadband infrastructure to help high-speed internet availability within their communities, all provided by a US grant awarding $2.7 million. On August 23, the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration (EDA) announced the awarding of the American Rescue Plan grant funding through a...
State Park officials urge safety at Lake Oroville ahead of Labor Day weekend
CHICO, Calif. — Lime Saddle Boat Ramp in Butte County is closed on Lake Oroville ahead of Labor Day weekend. The boat ramp currently sits at 708 feet, and is deemed unsafe for boats to launch. Officials however, are optimistic, saying that the levels are higher than this time...
