Man identified from fatal crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Coroner has identified the man found dead inside his car off I-55 Wednesday. Nickolas Stambaugh, 42, of Jacksonville was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the coroner, Jim Allmon, an autopsy revealed minor blunt force injuries from the motor vehicle crash...
Jacksonville man found dead in vehicle off I-55
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Jacksonville man is dead after being found inside his vehicle Wednesday morning. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says the 42-year-old man was found in his vehicle near the Lost Bridge Trail, just off of Interstate 55. He was pronounced dead at the scene at...
Watch out for scammers on the street, police say
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Around Decatur, there have been people seeking donations for a child in need of medical care. Police say that it is a scam and that people should not donate to it. We're told that these people are working all over the Midwest and similar scams...
Springfield Police to host annual Cops and Bobbers fishing clinic
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Children ages six through 13 will get the chance to fish with police officers. The Springfield Police Department (SPD) is inviting kids to enjoy a day of fishing at the SPD annual Cops and Bobbers. The event is free from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m....
Police are searching for man who punched slot machine
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A man lost his cool and lost money playing slot machines. Sangamon County Sheriff's say on August 25, a man punched a slot machine screen at Lucy's Place on North Grand causing over $600 damage. Sheriffs are searching for the man pictured below.
Lake Pointe Grill closing after 15 years
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A longtime staple along Toronto Road in Springfield is closing its doors for good. The owners of Lake Pointe Grill, located at 1386 Toronto Rd, announced on Sunday they plan to close next month. We're told there are multiple reasons for the closure including their...
Police ask for help identifying theft suspect
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A man wanted in connection with a theft in Decatur is at large. The Decatur Police Department is now asking for the public's help in bringing him to justice. If you have any information on the identity of the man pictured below you're encouraged to...
City announces plans to make Lawrence Avenue area safer
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Lawrence Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard area of Springfield has been in the hot seat for safety improvements. Last week, the city hosted a public meeting about the proposed changes. “It’s a terrible intersection, it is," said Mark Rothe, a Springfield resident. "I think it’s...
Candlelight vigil to be held for Overdose Awareness Day
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There will be a candlelight vigil in Springfield this week for Overdose Awareness Day. The event will be from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the steps of the State Capitol, by the Lincoln Statue. The vigil is to honor those who have...
Teen tries to rob pizza delivery driver at gunpoint, police say
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield Police are searching for the person responsible for trying to rob a pizza delivery driver. A Domino's delivery driver says it happened around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of East Brown Street in Springfield. The suspect reportedly walked up to the delivery...
Veterans return home from Honor Flight
CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS) — Veterans have returned home from Tuesday's Land of Lincoln Honor Flight. A welcome party was on hand to give the group a special celebration after the flight landed. Dozens of veterans visited Washington DC to visit the memorials built in their honor. "I think they...
Circle K lowering gas prices for the day
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — If you need to get gas on Thursday, you may want to head to a Circle K location near you. Circle K is dropping the price of fuel by up to 40 cents per gallon from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday. The offer...
Bat tests positive for rabies in Illinois county
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The second bat has tested positive for rabies in Champaign County. UPDATE: Illinois reports 4 rabid bats in two weeks. The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District (CUPHD) urges the public to be aware of rabid animals, in particular bats. According to the Centers for Disease Control...
Man arrested for possession of 117 grams of meth
RAYMOND, Ill. (WICS) — A Raymond man has been arrested for Methamphetamine Trafficking, Controlled Substance Trafficking, Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Deliver a Controlled Substance, and the two outstanding warrants. On Thursday morning, Montgomery County Deputies responded to investigate a traffic violation. During the...
Overdose Awareness Day: A life-saving drug
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — August 31st is International Overdose Awareness Day. International Overdose Day is a campaign to "end overdose, remember without the stigma those who have died, and acknowledge the grief of family and friends left behind." Fox Illinois spoke with two organizations who make it their mission...
Man charged with 37 counts of weapons, narcotics offenses
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Shelbyville man has been arrested for 37 counts of weapons and narcotics offenses. On August 29, members of the East Central Illinois Task Force, Central Illinois Enforcement Group, the Shelbyville Police Department, Coles County Crisis Response Team, and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office conducted an operation to arrest Dagan Traylor, 32.
Man arrested for aggravated domestics battery
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCCU) — A Charleston man is facing charges after accusations of domestic battery. On Saturday, Charleston Police were dispatched to the 300 block of North 6th Street for a report of a domestic battery in progress. The victim says she got into an argument with Javon E....
U of I credit union gifted trampoline to family
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The staff at the U of I Community Credit Union (UICCU) gave resident Kim Calhoun and her family a new trampoline to go in the backyard of their new home. Calhoun is a mother of three and a health care technician for Carle Hospital, which...
Local restaurants take bold steps to retain employees
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — There's been a major shift in the workforce. The pandemic lead people to re-evaluate their careers, and that's left restaurant owners desperately searching for help. As businesses fight for prospective employees, restaurant owners like Emily Lewis are trying to lure people with higher wages. "Since...
Extreme drought across Midwest impacting crop conditions
MIDWEST (KHQA) — Dry soil conditions continue to plague many Midwestern states including portions of the Tri-States. With the harvest season getting ready to start up in the next couple of weeks, agricultural professionals are asking themselves what this year's crops might look like. The area produces over 33%...
