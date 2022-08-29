Read full article on original website
CDC panel recommends Pfizer's updated COVID-19 boosters for ages 12 and older
PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- A panel of U.S. health advisers voted to recommend Pfizer's updated COVID-19 boosters that target the newest omicron strains for people 12 and older. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to adopt the recommendation, the last step before shots can begin. The panel will...
msn.com
New COVID-19 Booster Shot Could be Available Within Days
A new COVID-19 booster could be available in a matter of days. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the vaccine which now targets the dominant omicron strain, and it now heads to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). With cooler months just around the corner, the...
BBC
Covid-19 booster available in NI in mid-September
The autumn Covid-19 booster vaccination programme in Northern Ireland is due to start on Monday 19 September. Care home residents and staff will be among the first to be offered the vaccine. The booster will help top up immunity and cut people's risk of becoming severely ill. Many of those...
MedicalXpress
Wide variance seen in booster uptake among vaccinated US adults
There is considerable variation in uptake of COVID-19 boosters by geography, sociodemographic characteristics, and occupation, according to a study published online Aug. 19 in JAMA Network Open. Israel T. Agaku, D.M.D., Ph.D., from NYC Health + Hospitals in New York City, and colleagues used data from the Household Pulse Survey...
msn.com
People vaccinated against Covid share common symptom after testing positive
While it may be widely known that common symptoms of Covid include fatigue, a sore throat, and headaches, there is another widespread symptom being cited among sufferers. According to data gathered by the ZOE Health Study app, diarrhoea is a common symptom of Covid for vaccinated Britons. Data shows that...
AOL Corp
New COVID boosters could mark turning point in pandemic
While many Americans say they’re over COVID-19, the virus doesn’t seem to have taken the hint. Instead, it’s been spinning off new variants and subvariants at a furious pace and continuing to infect hundreds of thousands of people every day. But now that frantic pattern could finally...
Mysterious pneumonia kills three people in Argentina in new alarming outbreak
Three people have died from a mystery pneumonia in Argentina, raising fears of a new viral outbreak. Health officials in the South American country said another six had been infected with 'pneumonia of unknown origin'. The cases are among eight health workers and one ICU patient treated at a private...
Another COVID booster is here, and the CDC says you will need it.
Omicron Variant(theavtimes) Approved by the FDA and the CDC, this booster is designed to specifically be efficacious against the Omicron Variants. The omicron variant of COVID-19 keeps changing, creating newer, more contagious variants. BA.5 seems to be the most contagious version and is causing most of the current COVID-19 cases in the US especially reinfection in people who already had COVID-19. Omicron Variants seem to be able to evade the normal immune response generated by previous vaccines.
CNBC
CDC head Dr. Walensky on fast-tracking new omicron-specific boosters: The consequences could be worse 'if we wait'
The omicron-specific booster shots set to arrive within the next week are being fast-tracked, and just got approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration before being fully tested in humans. There's a good reason why, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. "If we...
