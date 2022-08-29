ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

msn.com

New COVID-19 Booster Shot Could be Available Within Days

A new COVID-19 booster could be available in a matter of days. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the vaccine which now targets the dominant omicron strain, and it now heads to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). With cooler months just around the corner, the...
BBC

Covid-19 booster available in NI in mid-September

The autumn Covid-19 booster vaccination programme in Northern Ireland is due to start on Monday 19 September. Care home residents and staff will be among the first to be offered the vaccine. The booster will help top up immunity and cut people's risk of becoming severely ill. Many of those...
MedicalXpress

Wide variance seen in booster uptake among vaccinated US adults

There is considerable variation in uptake of COVID-19 boosters by geography, sociodemographic characteristics, and occupation, according to a study published online Aug. 19 in JAMA Network Open. Israel T. Agaku, D.M.D., Ph.D., from NYC Health + Hospitals in New York City, and colleagues used data from the Household Pulse Survey...
AOL Corp

New COVID boosters could mark turning point in pandemic

While many Americans say they’re over COVID-19, the virus doesn’t seem to have taken the hint. Instead, it’s been spinning off new variants and subvariants at a furious pace and continuing to infect hundreds of thousands of people every day. But now that frantic pattern could finally...
Matthew C. Woodruff

Another COVID booster is here, and the CDC says you will need it.

Omicron Variant(theavtimes) Approved by the FDA and the CDC, this booster is designed to specifically be efficacious against the Omicron Variants. The omicron variant of COVID-19 keeps changing, creating newer, more contagious variants. BA.5 seems to be the most contagious version and is causing most of the current COVID-19 cases in the US especially reinfection in people who already had COVID-19. Omicron Variants seem to be able to evade the normal immune response generated by previous vaccines.
Benzinga

South Korea To Give Million Won Each To Families Of Newborns Amid Concerns Of Of Population Halving

Amid fears of a severe population crisis in South Korea, the government has unveiled a monthly allowance of one million won ($740) for every family with a newborn child. What Happened: Last week, South Korea's fertility rate dropped further, shattering its own world record — and to address the issue, the government, in its budget proposal, introduced "parent pay," Bloomberg reported.
MedicalXpress

Research reveals widespread use of ineffective COVID-19 treatments after FDA deauthorized their use

Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-designed treatments tailor-made to fight specific infections. In early 2021, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration issued emergency use authorization for two monoclonal antibodies (bamlanivimab/etesevimab and casirivimab/imdevimab) for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in high-risk, non-hospitalized patients. However, these treatments were shown not to work against the omicron variant of COVID-19, which emerged in the United States in December 2021 and was responsible for a record-breaking COVID-19 surge in the winter of 2021–22. As a result of the monoclonal antibodies' reduced efficacy against the variant, the FDA deauthorized their use in early January 2022.
theedgemarkets.com

Wuhan lab at centre of Covid cover-up claims it found new virus in mice

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 31): A brand-new virus has been detected at the Chinese laboratory embroiled at the centre of Covid-19's origin. Researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology discovered the pathogen — code-named LsPyV KY187 — in a mouse. This was revealed in a study published in Chinese...
The Hill

Study links common asthma medication to changes in brain

A new study conducted among UK Biobank participants revealed an association between changes in brian structure and glucocorticoid use. Results suggest longer use of these medications may be linked with more significant changes. Patients with a variety of diseases or ailments take these steroids to suppress their immune systems. A...
Benzinga

Vertex Pharma's Flagship Cystic Fibrosis Drug Scores FDA Approval For Infants

The FDA has approved Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated's VRTX Orkambi (lumacaftor/ivacaftor) for expanded use to include children with cystic fibrosis (CF) ages 12 to <24 months. The approval covers infants who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene. Orkambi was previously approved by the...
Benzinga

Nasdaq Jumps Over 100 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply

U.S. stocks extended gains midway through trading on Friday, following the release of jobs report for August. The Dow traded up 0.85% to 31,924.14 while the NASDAQ rose 0.97% to 11,899.68. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.97% to 4,005.14. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped by 2.5% on...
