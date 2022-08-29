ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

JOB: Seattle Southside Chamber seeking Membership, Events & Communications Associate

SeaTac Blog
SeaTac Blog
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IW38b_0hZgQXqQ00

EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

JOB: The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce is seeking a Membership, Events & Communications Associate.

Job Summary:

This role primarily focuses on membership programs, event, and communications coordination and support for the Chamber. Additionally, this position provides customer service support for Chamber members as well as general operational and administrative support. The right candidate will be proactive, detail oriented, and have capacity and enthusiasm for engagement with Chamber members and community. Leadership, time/project management, and creativity are a must.

Classification:

  • Full-time, Regular, Exempt

Application Closing Date:

  • September 16, 2022

Application Instructions:

Essential Qualifications and Accountabilities:

  • Ability to work under tight deadlines while delivering high-quality results
  • Adaptability to meet the needs of evolving programs
  • Passion for service and community engagement

Job Responsibilities:

  • Supports Executive Team in all membership department activities, as needed
  • Supports Executive Team in all Committee activities, as needed
  • Supports Executive Team in all events activities including representing the Chamber at corporate/community events; assisting with the preparation, coordination, and on-site execution of chamber hosted events; and training volunteers in support roles, as needed
  • Supports Executive Team in marketing campaigns and materials, including newsletters, website, social media, blog planning, content writing, proofreading, and event promotions
  • Supports Executive Team in maintaining and updating the chamber website, and the regional economic development site, Soundside Alliance
  • Generates sales leads and actively prospects and sells prospective business members and sponsorships
  • Develops an in-depth knowledge of core programs, operations, and business plans and regularly communicates Chamber benefits, events, services, and opportunities to existing and prospective members
  • Manages and provides Certificate of Origin services
  • Performs general office support, including answering phones, responding to emails, directing members to services, managing mail and mailers, assisting with committee and board materials and communications, and other related tasks as needed

Desired Qualifications:

  • Experience with membership organization structures and event coordination
  • BA/BS in marketing, communications or related field
  • Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite
  • Experience with sales and previous use of sales and marketing management tools, such as Salesforce, Pardot, Marketo, or ChamberMaster

Note: This document describes typical duties and responsibilities and is not intended to limit management from assigning other work as desired.

Compensation:

  • $45,000 – $55,000 DOE

Benefits:

  • Health/Dental Plan, Paid Vacation, 12 paid holidays per year

The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce is a flexible workplace. This role will require in-office work as well off-site events. The Membership, Events and Communications Associate will have the opportunity to periodically work remotely, as responsibilities allow.

The Seattle Southside Chamber is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to the standard roles and responsibilities of our organization, our staff are advocates and representatives for the organization. The Seattle Southside Chamber recognizes the value in our organization and its programs reflecting the diversity of the region’s community and encourages individuals from all backgrounds to apply, including those for which English is not their primary language; Black, Indigenous, Latinx, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, and other People of Color; people with disabilities; and LGBTQIA+ individuals.

About the Chamber

The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit membership-driven business organization comprised of regional business enterprises, civic organizations, education institutions, and nonprofit organizations. Founded in 1988, the Chamber serves the communities of Burien, Des Moines, Normandy Park, SeaTac, and Tukwila. 1988. The mission of the Chamber is to be a leader in Southwest King County and a regional voice and resource for building business success. The Chamber focuses on business advancement in the region by helping to build and maintain a strong economic environment.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
City
Seatac, WA
City
Normandy Park, WA
City
Tukwila, WA
City
Burien, WA
City
Des Moines, WA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paid Holidays#Southside#Seattle Southside Chamber#The Board Of Directors#Adaptability#Supports Executive Team#Committee
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
SeaTac Blog

SeaTac Blog

247
Followers
840
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for SeaTac, WA

 https://seatacblog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy