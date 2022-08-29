JOB: Seattle Southside Chamber seeking Membership, Events & Communications Associate

EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

JOB: The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce is seeking a Membership, Events & Communications Associate.

Job Summary:

This role primarily focuses on membership programs, event, and communications coordination and support for the Chamber. Additionally, this position provides customer service support for Chamber members as well as general operational and administrative support. The right candidate will be proactive, detail oriented, and have capacity and enthusiasm for engagement with Chamber members and community. Leadership, time/project management, and creativity are a must.

Classification:

Full-time, Regular, Exempt

Application Closing Date:

September 16, 2022

Application Instructions:

Please submit a cover letter and resume to [email protected].

Essential Qualifications and Accountabilities:

Ability to work under tight deadlines while delivering high-quality results

Adaptability to meet the needs of evolving programs

Passion for service and community engagement

Job Responsibilities:

Supports Executive Team in all membership department activities, as needed

Supports Executive Team in all Committee activities, as needed

Supports Executive Team in all events activities including representing the Chamber at corporate/community events; assisting with the preparation, coordination, and on-site execution of chamber hosted events; and training volunteers in support roles, as needed

Supports Executive Team in marketing campaigns and materials, including newsletters, website, social media, blog planning, content writing, proofreading, and event promotions

Supports Executive Team in maintaining and updating the chamber website, and the regional economic development site, Soundside Alliance

Generates sales leads and actively prospects and sells prospective business members and sponsorships

Develops an in-depth knowledge of core programs, operations, and business plans and regularly communicates Chamber benefits, events, services, and opportunities to existing and prospective members

Manages and provides Certificate of Origin services

Performs general office support, including answering phones, responding to emails, directing members to services, managing mail and mailers, assisting with committee and board materials and communications, and other related tasks as needed

Desired Qualifications:

Experience with membership organization structures and event coordination

BA/BS in marketing, communications or related field

Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite

Experience with sales and previous use of sales and marketing management tools, such as Salesforce, Pardot, Marketo, or ChamberMaster

Note: This document describes typical duties and responsibilities and is not intended to limit management from assigning other work as desired.

Compensation:

$45,000 – $55,000 DOE

Benefits:

Health/Dental Plan, Paid Vacation, 12 paid holidays per year

The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce is a flexible workplace. This role will require in-office work as well off-site events. The Membership, Events and Communications Associate will have the opportunity to periodically work remotely, as responsibilities allow.

The Seattle Southside Chamber is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to the standard roles and responsibilities of our organization, our staff are advocates and representatives for the organization. The Seattle Southside Chamber recognizes the value in our organization and its programs reflecting the diversity of the region’s community and encourages individuals from all backgrounds to apply, including those for which English is not their primary language; Black, Indigenous, Latinx, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, and other People of Color; people with disabilities; and LGBTQIA+ individuals.

About the Chamber

The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit membership-driven business organization comprised of regional business enterprises, civic organizations, education institutions, and nonprofit organizations. Founded in 1988, the Chamber serves the communities of Burien, Des Moines, Normandy Park, SeaTac, and Tukwila. 1988. The mission of the Chamber is to be a leader in Southwest King County and a regional voice and resource for building business success. The Chamber focuses on business advancement in the region by helping to build and maintain a strong economic environment.