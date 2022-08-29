Read full article on original website
Plano Teacher Arrested For The Second Time On Charges Of Molesting A Minor In His Carejustpene50Plano, TX
Trinity High School Evacuated after Student Makes Bomb ThreatLarry LeaseEuless, TX
It's Been One Year Since the Taliban Overtook Kabul - See How One Family Calls Texas HomeTom HandyDallas, TX
Parents Concerned with Fort-Worth ISD Lone Superintendent FinalistLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
DFW Megachurch Pastor Resigns Over Online RelationshipLarry LeaseDallas, TX
These are the 8 best things to do in Fort Worth this Labor Day weekend
Local theater will be at the forefront of events in and around Fort Worth this weekend, with three new interesting productions. There will also be screenings of a new documentary, a symphonic celebration of women of soul, two country music concerts, and a live musical score performance for an old-but-timely film.
Texas Medal of Arts Awards returns with star-studded affair in 2023
One of the Lone Star State's premier arts events, the biannual Texas Medal of the Arts Awards, is making its post-pandemic return in 2023. The nonprofit Texas Cultural Trust's signature event will take place at venues across Austin on Tuesday and Wednesday, February 21 and 22, 2023. Honorees will be announced at Fort Worth's Kimbell Art Museum on September 14.
Fall fitness stretches into September and beyond in Dallas-Fort Worth
This month's round-up of health and fitness-focused events is far-reaching and extra-long — many of the concepts last all month long, and a few stretch into October. We're covering them all, since we'd hate for you to miss out on the many cool concepts that are happening that first weekend of fall.
Cereal and sports bars top this serving of Fort Worth restaurant news
This roundup of Fort Worth dining news has lots of fodder including restaurant openings, new menus, and new pumpkin lineups. Here's what's happening in restaurant news around Fort Worth:. Sports City Taverna is a new sports bar at 5711 Golden Triangle Blvd. in Fort Worth that opened in July. The...
9 Dallas-Fort Worth companies among best large employers in Texas, says Forbes
Several local workplaces are working overtime toward success, and it's paying off. A new list from Forbes and Statista ranks nine Dallas-Fort Worth companies among the state’s best major employers, both those based in Texas and those with a significant presence here. They are:. No. 7 University of Texas...
Fort Worth movie theaters entice film fans with $3 tickets on National Cinema Day
In perhaps an effort to bolster flagging box office numbers, movie theaters in Fort Worth and across the country will be offering tickets for all screenings on Saturday, September 3 for just $3 per person as part of National Cinema Day. Participating chains in the Dallas-Fort Worth area include AMC...
These are the 7 best food and drink events in Fort Worth this week
Halloween fans will be stoked about a super scary, immersive pop-up experience that’s set to debut at a popular Fort Worth bar this week. Less frightening festivities include a barbecue and beer pairing at a Tex-Mex hot spot, whiskey pairing dinner, boozy afternoon tea, and grand opening of a new outdoor bar. Save room for cake and pie, because two bakeries have big birthdays this week and they're hosting sweet celebrations for customers.
Dallas Cowboys debut nachos and more new snacks at Arlington stadium
The Dallas Cowboys 2022-2023 season at AT&T Stadium is about to begin, and they've unfurled a slate of new foods to go-with. These new culinary creations will debut on Sunday, September 11 at the home opening game when the Cowboys play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The menu is from Legends...
Texas' Garrison Brothers plots delicious bourbon takeover for September
Bourbon lovers, get ready: Garrison Brothers Distillery is launching its 2022 Bourbon Takeover of America on September 1. The nationwide creative celebration of all things bourbon will run for the entire month of September, which also happens to be National Bourbon Heritage Month. During that time, the award-winning, first-legal Texas...
Little birdie social club flies into this week's 5 hottest Fort Worth headlines
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here. 1. A little birdie social club with patios galore has opened in Fort Worth....
From concerts to canals, Irving offers one-of-a-kind ways to relax
Pining for a relaxing stay-cay with a unique, entertainment-fueled vibe — and a solid pool scene, stat?. Irving may be right in North Texas' backyard, but you’ll feel worlds away when you make a weekend of it in this city, which is nestled between Dallas and Fort Worth.
North Texas author pens enchanting new children's storybook about Princess Diana
“Here is the stuff of which fairy tales are made," the Archbishop of Canterbury famously declared at the wedding of Lady Diana Spencer to Prince Charles in 1981. Of course, the British royal couple's real-life fairy tale did not end in a "happily ever after." But now, 25 years after...
Velvet Taco to bring upscale gourmet tacos to Grapevine in late fall
Big-time tacos are coming to Grapevine: Velvet Taco, the Dallas-based taco chain, is opening a location at 440 W. SH 114, in a new commercial center at the former Payton-Wright Ford automotive dealership. Construction has just begun on the restaurant, which will be a 3,100-square-foot space plus a trademark Velvet...
Vonlane expands luxury bus service from Fort Worth to 2 popular Texas cities
In welcome news for Fort Worth travelers seeking alternatives to flying or filling their tanks, Vonlane has ramped up service to two popular Texas destinations. The luxury bus operator has introduced two new departures, on peak travel days, from Fort Worth to and from Austin and Houston (for a total of four daily excursions between each city).
Value of Dallas Cowboys rushes to record-smashing $8 billion, says Forbes
Billionaire Jerry Jones keeps scoring with his investment in the Dallas Cowboys. For the 16th year in a row, the Dallas Cowboys top Forbes’ annual ranking of NFL team valuations. Now, Forbes says, the Cowboys are worth $8 billion — the first pro sports franchise of any type to reach that mark. That figure is up from the $6.5 billion valuation reported last year.
A little birdie social club with patios galore has opened in Fort Worth
A veteran bar group in Fort Worth is debuting a new venue: Called Birdie's Social Club, it's in the Cultural District at a familiar address: 2736 W 6th St., IE, the space that was formerly Lola's, which is relocating. Birdie's is a casual, open-air concept, spanning the entire block between...
Barbecue lovers will go hog wild for new BBQ festival in Arlington
The world of Texas barbecue will get even bigger when Q BBQ Fest, dubbed "America’s biggest barbecue festival," comes to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, November 4-6. According to a release, the Q BBQ Fest, a partnership with the Dallas Cowboys and Miller Lite, will gather 10-plus pitmasters from across Texas and throughout the country to dish out smoked meats to barbecue lovers at Miller LiteHouse at AT&T Stadium. The festival will feature 30,000 pounds of brisket, chicken, pulled pork, and ribs.
Dallas-Fort Worth designer serves up new sustainable loungewear inspired by Juicy Couture
North Texas designer Monica Millington is launching a new loungewear brand that, she hopes, will provide an ethical alternative to fast fashion while playing on millennial nostalgia. Called Sette, it's a line of sustainable, unisex loungewear officially launching online Saturday, August 27. The brand consists of two collections: the Sweat...
New Fort Worth City Hall at Pier 1 to include food hall and community art
Big changes are underway at the Pier 1 building at 100 Energy Way, slated to become the new City Hall for Fort Worth. According to a release, project managers are busy on a suite of upgrades including a bustling new customer service center and that trendiest of dining options, a food hall.
Drought uncovers ancient dinosaur tracks at park in Glen Rose, Texas
Ancient dinosaur tracks were uncovered in a famous Texas park: The tracks, dating back approximately 113 million years, were discovered in a dried-out riverbed at Dinosaur Valley State Park, 54 miles southwest of Fort Worth, on August 18. The tracks were revealed due to the drought. Under normal weather conditions,...
