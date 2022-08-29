ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan County, OK

KXII.com

High-speed chase leads to crash in Bryan County

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A high-speed chase in Bryan County ended when the driver crashed into a creek bed early Wednesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 33-year-old Colton Vickrey, of Midwest City, led officers on a chase at a high rate of speed down Prim Rose Lane, about one mile North of Utica.
BRYAN COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Pushmataha Co. dispensary shooting sends one to the hospital

ANTLERS, Okla. (KXII) -A man in Pushmataha County is in critical condition after being shot in the head. A spokesperson for the FBI tells News 12, the shooting happened on August 30, around 8:30 a.m. at the Southern Cannabis Company in Antlers. The FBI said two men, possibly co-owners of...
PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Several Grayson County schools cleared after security threat, suspect taken for mental health assessment

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Several Grayson County school districts followed emergency security protocols Thursday morning after police said they found a threat on Facebook live. “An individual had posted videos of himself brandishing weapons and making threats towards an unspecified elementary school that he was going to shoot up a school,” said Jeff Burge, the director of safety and security at Van Alstyne ISD.
SHERMAN, TX
KTEN.com

Fannin County and Bonham in talks about old county jail site

BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — The City of Bonham and Fannin County are discussing the site of the old county jail at the corner of Sam Rayburn Drive and Chestnut Street. The city is exploring options about how to best use spaces around downtown as part of the city's master revitalization plan.
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
KTEN.com

Ada murder suspect arrested in Tulsa

ADA, Okla. (KTEN) — A man wanted in connection with the stabbing death of an Ada man has been arrested in Tulsa. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Drew Derrick Davis, 27, was taken into custody last Thursday. Davis is a suspect in the murder of 63-year-old Robert...
ADA, OK
KXII.com

Fannin Co. man found guilty of multiple East Texas bank robberies

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Leonard man has pleaded guilty to federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston Tuesday. Kevin Long, 30, pleaded guilty to bank robbery before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christine A. Nowak on August 29, 2022. According to the attorney’s office, information...
KTEN.com

Atoka schools vertipad is 'XATK'

ATOKA, Okla. (KTEN) — The Atoka Public Schools vertipad is now proudly displaying its official designation. The school partnered with the Federal Aviation Administration and NASA to arrange for the code "XATK" on the vertipad, which is a landing surface for unmanned flying vehicles -- or drones. The vertipad...
ATOKA, OK
KTEN.com

Hugo car theft suspect eludes pursuers

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — Authorities in Choctaw County are searching for a man who led them on a chase with a stolen sport utility vehicle. Sheriff Terry Park identified the suspect as Jacob German in a Facebook post. German allegedly led authorities from Grant all the way to Hamden in the SUV that had been stolen in Hugo.
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK
KTEN.com

Missing 6-year-old found safe in rural Grayson County

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — The search for a missing six-year-old boy ended with sighs of relief late Tuesday afternoon. Multiple law enforcement agencies had been searching a rural area about six miles south of Whitewright for Titan Henderson, who had last been seen around 2:30 p.m. The Grayson...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
News On 6

I-35 Southbound Restricted To One Lane At US-77 Near Davis

A crash involving an overturned semi-truck has brought all traffic to only a single lane Tuesday morning. The crash had previously completely closed off all southbound lanes. The crash is still being cleared up. This is a developing story.
DAVIS, OK
KTEN.com

Durant police arrest suspect in string of auto burglaries

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — The Durant Police Department arrested a man wanted in a string of auto burglaries. Detective Brandon Mitchell said there were about 20 vehicle break-ins on Tuesday night. Police arrested 34-year-old Stevie Joe McClain. "An officer spotted their vehicle at a residence here at North 2nd...
DURANT, OK
KXII.com

Shooting in Ardmore leaves one man dead

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) -A man is dead in Ardmore after a shooting over the weekend. Around 1 a.m. on August 27, Ardmore police responded to the 1300 block of John Rd., regarding a stolen vehicle. Officers say they found a man dead with a gunshot wound. Ardmore Police Captain Claude...
ARDMORE, OK
KXII.com

Denison residents could see their recycle and garbage bill increase

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Public Works of Denison is working to keep its curbside recycling beyond the pre existing contract, which is set to expire January 31, 2023. “We have decided to work with a company called Republic Services and at our last council meeting we presented to council what this partnership would look like if they chose to approve this recycling method,” said Denison Communication and Media Manager Emily Agans.
DENISON, TX
KTEN.com

Van Alstyne woman arrested in sibling stabbing case

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KTEN) — A Van Alstyne woman was jailed after being accused of stabbing her brother. Van Alstyne police said the incident happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday following an argument between the two siblings. The woman, identified in jail documents as Rebecca Joy Prikryl, stabbed her brother...
VAN ALSTYNE, TX
KBAT 99.9

This Abandoned Texas Mall Has Been Left For Dead!

Does this mean there is no Food Court? I grew up with MALLS! I like malls. I guess because when I was growing up, my friends and I would hang out at the mall, it was a thing. But, let's be real, MALLS are going out of style. More and more stores are leaving malls and fewer and fewer people are going to malls. So, when I see a mall like this one in Texas, it saddens me but I'm not surprised.
SHERMAN, TX
KXII.com

Suspects at large after Thackerville dispensary burglary

THACKERVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - Big Poppa’s dispensary in Thackerville was burglarized before opening on August 28. This is the second dispensary in the area to be targeted in two months. “I got a call that our alarms were… going off, I headed straight down as quick as I could,...
THACKERVILLE, OK
KTEN.com

Sherman gas station scammer offers 'pure gold'

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — If someone approaches you with gold jewelry claiming that it's valuable, it may be too good to be true. "We have had customers bring in items like this ring, and have been asking us if it's real, it it's gold, how much is it worth," said Deanna Fri, co-owner of The Jewelers Bench in Sherman.
SHERMAN, TX

