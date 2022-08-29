Read full article on original website
Related
KXII.com
High-speed chase leads to crash in Bryan County
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A high-speed chase in Bryan County ended when the driver crashed into a creek bed early Wednesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 33-year-old Colton Vickrey, of Midwest City, led officers on a chase at a high rate of speed down Prim Rose Lane, about one mile North of Utica.
KXII.com
Car robbery leads troopers on multi-county high-speed pursuit, OHP says
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Oklahoma state troopers chased a man through several counties Wednesday evening after he stole a man’s car from him at gunpoint, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Trooper said a man gave a ride to Kevin Melton, who was walking on the side of the...
KXII.com
Gov. Abbott, TxDOT approve record amount of funding for Texoma highways & roads
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Governor Greg Abbott and TxDOT announced a record amount of funding for Texas highways and roads. Some of that money will find its way to the counties bordering the Red River. TxDOT said 1.3 billion in construction projects would go towards Grayson, Lamar, and Hunt Counties,...
KXII.com
Pushmataha Co. dispensary shooting sends one to the hospital
ANTLERS, Okla. (KXII) -A man in Pushmataha County is in critical condition after being shot in the head. A spokesperson for the FBI tells News 12, the shooting happened on August 30, around 8:30 a.m. at the Southern Cannabis Company in Antlers. The FBI said two men, possibly co-owners of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KXII.com
Police respond to two separate wrecks on same highway in Bryan County
CALERA, Okla. (KXII) - Police responded to two wrecks on the same highway in Calera Monday morning. Calera Police said one of the wrecks happened south of Platter Road, and a person had to be flown to the hospital. The name or condition of the person flown to the hospital...
KXII.com
Several Grayson County schools cleared after security threat, suspect taken for mental health assessment
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Several Grayson County school districts followed emergency security protocols Thursday morning after police said they found a threat on Facebook live. “An individual had posted videos of himself brandishing weapons and making threats towards an unspecified elementary school that he was going to shoot up a school,” said Jeff Burge, the director of safety and security at Van Alstyne ISD.
KTEN.com
Fannin County and Bonham in talks about old county jail site
BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — The City of Bonham and Fannin County are discussing the site of the old county jail at the corner of Sam Rayburn Drive and Chestnut Street. The city is exploring options about how to best use spaces around downtown as part of the city's master revitalization plan.
KTEN.com
Ada murder suspect arrested in Tulsa
ADA, Okla. (KTEN) — A man wanted in connection with the stabbing death of an Ada man has been arrested in Tulsa. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Drew Derrick Davis, 27, was taken into custody last Thursday. Davis is a suspect in the murder of 63-year-old Robert...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KXII.com
Fannin Co. man found guilty of multiple East Texas bank robberies
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Leonard man has pleaded guilty to federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston Tuesday. Kevin Long, 30, pleaded guilty to bank robbery before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christine A. Nowak on August 29, 2022. According to the attorney’s office, information...
KTEN.com
Atoka schools vertipad is 'XATK'
ATOKA, Okla. (KTEN) — The Atoka Public Schools vertipad is now proudly displaying its official designation. The school partnered with the Federal Aviation Administration and NASA to arrange for the code "XATK" on the vertipad, which is a landing surface for unmanned flying vehicles -- or drones. The vertipad...
KTEN.com
Hugo car theft suspect eludes pursuers
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — Authorities in Choctaw County are searching for a man who led them on a chase with a stolen sport utility vehicle. Sheriff Terry Park identified the suspect as Jacob German in a Facebook post. German allegedly led authorities from Grant all the way to Hamden in the SUV that had been stolen in Hugo.
KTEN.com
Missing 6-year-old found safe in rural Grayson County
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — The search for a missing six-year-old boy ended with sighs of relief late Tuesday afternoon. Multiple law enforcement agencies had been searching a rural area about six miles south of Whitewright for Titan Henderson, who had last been seen around 2:30 p.m. The Grayson...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News On 6
I-35 Southbound Restricted To One Lane At US-77 Near Davis
A crash involving an overturned semi-truck has brought all traffic to only a single lane Tuesday morning. The crash had previously completely closed off all southbound lanes. The crash is still being cleared up. This is a developing story.
KTEN.com
Durant police arrest suspect in string of auto burglaries
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — The Durant Police Department arrested a man wanted in a string of auto burglaries. Detective Brandon Mitchell said there were about 20 vehicle break-ins on Tuesday night. Police arrested 34-year-old Stevie Joe McClain. "An officer spotted their vehicle at a residence here at North 2nd...
KXII.com
Shooting in Ardmore leaves one man dead
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) -A man is dead in Ardmore after a shooting over the weekend. Around 1 a.m. on August 27, Ardmore police responded to the 1300 block of John Rd., regarding a stolen vehicle. Officers say they found a man dead with a gunshot wound. Ardmore Police Captain Claude...
KXII.com
Denison residents could see their recycle and garbage bill increase
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Public Works of Denison is working to keep its curbside recycling beyond the pre existing contract, which is set to expire January 31, 2023. “We have decided to work with a company called Republic Services and at our last council meeting we presented to council what this partnership would look like if they chose to approve this recycling method,” said Denison Communication and Media Manager Emily Agans.
KTEN.com
Van Alstyne woman arrested in sibling stabbing case
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KTEN) — A Van Alstyne woman was jailed after being accused of stabbing her brother. Van Alstyne police said the incident happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday following an argument between the two siblings. The woman, identified in jail documents as Rebecca Joy Prikryl, stabbed her brother...
This Abandoned Texas Mall Has Been Left For Dead!
Does this mean there is no Food Court? I grew up with MALLS! I like malls. I guess because when I was growing up, my friends and I would hang out at the mall, it was a thing. But, let's be real, MALLS are going out of style. More and more stores are leaving malls and fewer and fewer people are going to malls. So, when I see a mall like this one in Texas, it saddens me but I'm not surprised.
KXII.com
Suspects at large after Thackerville dispensary burglary
THACKERVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - Big Poppa’s dispensary in Thackerville was burglarized before opening on August 28. This is the second dispensary in the area to be targeted in two months. “I got a call that our alarms were… going off, I headed straight down as quick as I could,...
KTEN.com
Sherman gas station scammer offers 'pure gold'
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — If someone approaches you with gold jewelry claiming that it's valuable, it may be too good to be true. "We have had customers bring in items like this ring, and have been asking us if it's real, it it's gold, how much is it worth," said Deanna Fri, co-owner of The Jewelers Bench in Sherman.
Comments / 0