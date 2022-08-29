ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

Baptist Health names new president of Western Region

By C.C. McCandless
 4 days ago

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Jeff Carrier, FACHE, has recently joined Baptist Health as president of the Baptist Health Western Region, which includes two hospitals and more than 40 outpatient locations.

According to a press release from Baptist Health, Carrier brings more than 20 years of health care experience to the River Valley. He will assume responsibility for Baptist Health’s hospitals in Fort Smith and Van Buren, as well as the region’s primary and specialty clinics.

Baptist Health’s Western Region has approximately 1,600 employees.

Carrier, also a registered nurse, previously served as president and CEO of Centura Health in Kansas where he was responsible for multiple hospitals and numerous clinics in a three-state region. Prior to that, Carrier spent 12 years in leadership roles at Freeman Health System in Joplin, Missouri.

In addition to his health care career, he also served as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. Carrier and his wife, Jill, have three children and are excited to be closer to family in Northwest Arkansas.

“Baptist Health is well-known in the region for being a leader in health care and I’m excited to join the state’s first hospital so that I can help continue that legacy of quality and compassionate care,” Carrier said.

More information about Baptist Health’s operations in western Arkansas can be found by visiting baptist-health.com.

FORT SMITH, AR
