kentuckytoday.com
Payne hurt, surprised by 'hatred', negative recruiting from coaches
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne has been quiet for most of the summer when it comes to appearances in front of the local news media, leaving fans and reporters alike in the dark about his latest thoughts concerning his team. He has referred several times to his preference for secrecy and his last news conference was in late May when he added Milt Wagner to his staff.
spectrumnews1.com
'Rolling Recovery' van begins outreach in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Chimas Houston travels around Louisville, working to connect anyone who might need help with addiction or their mental health with resources. Wednesday morning he handed out care kits and business cards outside Franciscan Kitchen on South Preston Street. Starting this week, Houston is doing outreach from...
WLKY.com
WLKY Sports Director Fred Cowgill withdraws legal complaint against Trinity High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — WLKY Sports Director Fred Cowgill has decided to withdraw his legal complaint against Trinity High School. The complaint was in connection with a serious knee injury he suffered during a 2021 football game at the school's stadium. As previously reported, this is a personal legal matter....
spectrumnews1.com
Louisville glass artist honoring late mentor who lit his fire with massive sculpture
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A glass and metal sculpture is being built in Louisville to honor the memory of a beloved college instructor and artist. The studio where Brook White works burns red hot and just in case things start to cool off, White will break out a blow torch. It’s just one of the many tools and techniques at White’s disposal. White is the owner of Flame Run Hot Shop in downtown Louisville and has been playing with fire for over 30 years.
leoweekly.com
Southern Restaurant Chain Waldo’s Chicken & Beer To Open In Louisville Next Month
Waldo’s Chicken & Beer, a fast-casual restaurant chain that serves chicken and beer (of course) and has locations only in Southern states, will open a Louisville location next month. Waldo’s, which Endeavor Restaurant Group is bringing to Louisville, will open on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 10700 Meeting St. in...
wdrb.com
5 Louisville, southern Indiana area games to watch in Week 3
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 3 of the high school football season has multiple strong matchups, but here are five games to watch across the Louisville and southern Indiana area:. St. Xavier (2-0) at Male (1-1) This is the first meeting between the two teams since St. Xavier defeated Male...
Report: '23 SF Curtis Williams Jr. Locks In Louisville Official Visit, Sets Commitment Date
The Michigan wing is a priority target for the Cardinals.
wdrb.com
$40 million pharmacy center coming to La Grange
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new $40 million pharmacy center is coming to La Grange. Baptist Health announced the new facility Thursday, which will be located behind the hospital on Moody Lane. The center will serve patients across Baptist Health’s nine hospitals in Kentucky and southern Indiana. Baptist expects...
spectrumnews1.com
Louisville-area doctor opens mobile health clinic for patients
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — New technology is propelling the medical industry to new heights in nearly every corner of the profession. A Louisville doctor is taking a page from the past, to meet the current needs of her patients. Dr. Giavonne Rondo checks up on her patients at home or...
Wave 3
Troubleshooters: Yacht club where diver electrocuted shut down by Ky. fire marshal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ahead of the busy Labor Day weekend, a yacht club on the Ohio River will not open for business. Diver Keith Elkins was electrocuted working under the Prospect Yacht Club’s barges back in April. A troubleshooter investigation last month uncovered the state had issued two...
Watch Adorable Kentucky Toddler Ask For Late Night Tacos
We all know how it is to get hungry around bedtime and crave Mexican food. Why do you think Taco Bell is open until 2 or 3 am? We all know why, but that's not always the case. Sometimes, we just want it, no matter what time of day. When...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky Blood Center offering incentives to quell 'critical shortage'
KENTUCKY — The Commonwealth is facing a "critical" shortage of several blood types, according to the Kentucky Blood Center. The donation center is now bolstering calls for more donations to stem the shortage. What You Need To Know. Kentucky is facing a "critical" shortage of blood. The Kentucky Blood...
spectrumnews1.com
Baptist Health unveils plan to build $40M pharmacy headquarters in La Grange
LA GRANGE, Ky. — Leaders with Baptist Health and Baptist Health La Grange on Thursday announced details of the system’s new Central Pharmacy Service Center planned for the Kindness Capitol of Kentucky. What You Need To Know. Baptist Health is building a Central Pharmacy facility in La Grange.
spectrumnews1.com
Storms blamed in deaths of 3 in Michigan, Ohio, Arkansas
MONROE, Mich. (AP) — Severe storms that brought damaging winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to parts of the Midwest and the South were blamed for the deaths of three people, including two children in Michigan and Arkansas as well as a woman in Ohio. Monday's storms also knocked...
See Inside the Astounding 510-Foot Long Ark Encounter in Kentucky
Although the state of Kentucky may be known for its fried chicken, bourbon, Bluegrass music, and horse racing, it is also the home of the largest timber-frame wood structure in the world. Go ahead and add that one to your trivia night repertoire!. Did Someone Say, "Road Trip?" This 510-feet...
wdrb.com
AVERAGE FIRST FROST: When Does Louisville Typically Experience Its First Frost/Freeze?
Meteorological summer is defined as the months of June, July and August. Why do meteorological and astronomical seasons begin and end on different dates? In short, it’s because the astronomical seasons are based on the position of Earth in relation to the sun, whereas the meteorological seasons are based on the annual temperature cycle. Since meteorological fall begins on Thursday, I wanted to let you know when we typically experience our first frost/freeze. It's important to note that these statistics are for the city of Louisville. Rural areas may have significantly different statistics, even within Jefferson County. The average date of the first 36 degree reading (Frost) in Louisville is October 20th...
wdrb.com
Longtime southern Indiana craft store going out of business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A longtime southern Indiana craft store is closing its doors after over 30 years. The Smith family, who is originally from Milan, Indiana, moved to New Albany to open Ben Franklin Crafts in New Albany Plaza in 1990. The store is currently independently owned by the third generation of the family.
$2 billion electric vehicle battery plant to bring 2,000 jobs to Kentucky
Kentucky reached another stage in developing an electric vehicle battery sector Tuesday, with groundbreaking for a $2 billion plant by a Japanese company that will create 2,000 full-time jobs. The Envision AESC factory at Bowling Green in south-central Kentucky will produce battery cells and modules that will power electric vehicles...
Can You Legally Bury A Body On Your Own Property in Kentucky? [VIDEO]
Talk about a million-dollar question. Can you legally bury a body on your own property in Kentucky? After a bit of digging (no pun intended) we found the answer-kind of. So Elvis is buried on his own property right?! Then why couldn't any old regular Joe decide they wanted to rest in peace in their own backyard? Many people don't want to think about their loved ones being in a strange cemetery after they have passed on from this life and the idea of keeping them close seems to be the answer.
spectrumnews1.com
Where you can see $3 movies in Wisconsin on Saturday
WISCONSIN — For one day, movie tickets will be just $3 in the vast majority of American theaters as part of a newly launched “National Cinema Day” to lure moviegoers during a quiet spell at the box office. The Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit arm of the National...
