kentuckytoday.com

Payne hurt, surprised by 'hatred', negative recruiting from coaches

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne has been quiet for most of the summer when it comes to appearances in front of the local news media, leaving fans and reporters alike in the dark about his latest thoughts concerning his team. He has referred several times to his preference for secrecy and his last news conference was in late May when he added Milt Wagner to his staff.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

'Rolling Recovery' van begins outreach in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Chimas Houston travels around Louisville, working to connect anyone who might need help with addiction or their mental health with resources. Wednesday morning he handed out care kits and business cards outside Franciscan Kitchen on South Preston Street. Starting this week, Houston is doing outreach from...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Louisville glass artist honoring late mentor who lit his fire with massive sculpture

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A glass and metal sculpture is being built in Louisville to honor the memory of a beloved college instructor and artist. The studio where Brook White works burns red hot and just in case things start to cool off, White will break out a blow torch. It’s just one of the many tools and techniques at White’s disposal. White is the owner of Flame Run Hot Shop in downtown Louisville and has been playing with fire for over 30 years.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

5 Louisville, southern Indiana area games to watch in Week 3

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 3 of the high school football season has multiple strong matchups, but here are five games to watch across the Louisville and southern Indiana area:. St. Xavier (2-0) at Male (1-1) This is the first meeting between the two teams since St. Xavier defeated Male...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

$40 million pharmacy center coming to La Grange

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new $40 million pharmacy center is coming to La Grange. Baptist Health announced the new facility Thursday, which will be located behind the hospital on Moody Lane. The center will serve patients across Baptist Health’s nine hospitals in Kentucky and southern Indiana. Baptist expects...
LA GRANGE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Louisville-area doctor opens mobile health clinic for patients

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — New technology is propelling the medical industry to new heights in nearly every corner of the profession. A Louisville doctor is taking a page from the past, to meet the current needs of her patients. Dr. Giavonne Rondo checks up on her patients at home or...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky Blood Center offering incentives to quell 'critical shortage'

KENTUCKY — The Commonwealth is facing a "critical" shortage of several blood types, according to the Kentucky Blood Center. The donation center is now bolstering calls for more donations to stem the shortage. What You Need To Know. Kentucky is facing a "critical" shortage of blood. The Kentucky Blood...
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Storms blamed in deaths of 3 in Michigan, Ohio, Arkansas

MONROE, Mich. (AP) — Severe storms that brought damaging winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to parts of the Midwest and the South were blamed for the deaths of three people, including two children in Michigan and Arkansas as well as a woman in Ohio. Monday's storms also knocked...
MICHIGAN STATE
wdrb.com

AVERAGE FIRST FROST: When Does Louisville Typically Experience Its First Frost/Freeze?

Meteorological summer is defined as the months of June, July and August. Why do meteorological and astronomical seasons begin and end on different dates? In short, it’s because the astronomical seasons are based on the position of Earth in relation to the sun, whereas the meteorological seasons are based on the annual temperature cycle. Since meteorological fall begins on Thursday, I wanted to let you know when we typically experience our first frost/freeze. It's important to note that these statistics are for the city of Louisville. Rural areas may have significantly different statistics, even within Jefferson County. The average date of the first 36 degree reading (Frost) in Louisville is October 20th...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Longtime southern Indiana craft store going out of business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A longtime southern Indiana craft store is closing its doors after over 30 years. The Smith family, who is originally from Milan, Indiana, moved to New Albany to open Ben Franklin Crafts in New Albany Plaza in 1990. The store is currently independently owned by the third generation of the family.
NEW ALBANY, IN
103GBF

Can You Legally Bury A Body On Your Own Property in Kentucky? [VIDEO]

Talk about a million-dollar question. Can you legally bury a body on your own property in Kentucky? After a bit of digging (no pun intended) we found the answer-kind of. So Elvis is buried on his own property right?! Then why couldn't any old regular Joe decide they wanted to rest in peace in their own backyard? Many people don't want to think about their loved ones being in a strange cemetery after they have passed on from this life and the idea of keeping them close seems to be the answer.
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Where you can see $3 movies in Wisconsin on Saturday

WISCONSIN — For one day, movie tickets will be just $3 in the vast majority of American theaters as part of a newly launched “National Cinema Day” to lure moviegoers during a quiet spell at the box office. The Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit arm of the National...
WISCONSIN STATE

