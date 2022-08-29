Meteorological summer is defined as the months of June, July and August. Why do meteorological and astronomical seasons begin and end on different dates? In short, it’s because the astronomical seasons are based on the position of Earth in relation to the sun, whereas the meteorological seasons are based on the annual temperature cycle. Since meteorological fall begins on Thursday, I wanted to let you know when we typically experience our first frost/freeze. It's important to note that these statistics are for the city of Louisville. Rural areas may have significantly different statistics, even within Jefferson County. The average date of the first 36 degree reading (Frost) in Louisville is October 20th...

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO