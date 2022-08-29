Read full article on original website
Vertex Pharma's Flagship Cystic Fibrosis Drug Scores FDA Approval For Infants
The FDA has approved Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated's VRTX Orkambi (lumacaftor/ivacaftor) for expanded use to include children with cystic fibrosis (CF) ages 12 to <24 months. The approval covers infants who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene. Orkambi was previously approved by the...
What people should expect from the newly approved COVID-19 booster
The CDC has officially given its stamp of approval on the new updated COVID-19 booster that targets the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the omicron variant.
Is Cannabis Legalization The End For Pharma Stocks? New Study Predicts Billions In Losses
Federal cannabis legalization might reduce conventional pharmaceutical sales by billions of dollars according to a new study conducted by researchers from California Polytechnic State University and the University of New Mexico. The study, titled “U.S. Cannabis Laws Projected to Cost Generic and Brand Pharmaceutical Firms Billion,” examined the performance of...
