Bayer's Kidney Disease Drug Disappoints On Cutting Cardiovascular Death
Bayer AG BAYRY reported disappointing results from its approved med Kerendia (finerenone) didn’t reach significance on all-cause mortality in a pooled analysis of two Phase 3 trials of the drug. Last July, the FDA approved the drug to slow chronic kidney disease progression in patients with CKD associated with...
Early Prescription of Common Diabetes Drug Can Reduce COVID-19 Severity by Over 50%, Study Finds
Metformin, a commonly prescribed diabetes medication, can help lower the odds of emergency department visits, hospitalisations or deaths due to COVID-19 by over 50% if prescribed early in the onset of symptoms, a study has found. "Our trial suggests that metformin may reduce the likelihood of needing to go to...
Combining 3 heart drugs reduces risk of dying appreciably, study says
In a finding that proves convenience is key when it comes to sticking to a medication regimen, new research shows that combining three heart drugs into one "polypill" slashes the risk of dying from a second heart attack.
AstraZeneca, matching Lilly, reports positive heart failure data for diabetes pill
AstraZeneca said its diabetes pill Farxiga reduced the risk of death and hospitalization in heart failure patients with both mild and severe forms of the condition in two large clinical trials, a finding that could help it compete with a rival pill sold by Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly. Taken...
Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease treatment drug
BERLIN, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Bayer (BAYGn.DE) said that new data presented on Monday highlighted the potential of finerenone, compared with a placebo, to reduce the incidence of sudden cardiac death in a broad range of patients, including early and late stages of chronic kidney disease associated with type 2 diabetes.
Study Confirms Vitamin D Supplements Could Be An Effective Treatment For Depression Symptoms
Taking your vitamins benefits you more than you think. A recent study explains how vitamin D supplements may help treat symptoms of clinical depression.
Dozens Of People In China Infected With Newly-Identified 'Langya' Virus Carried By Shrews
About three dozen people in China are suffering from a newly identified virus from the same family as the deadly Nipah and Hendra viruses, according to Bloomberg. The virus, named Langya henipavirus or LayV, was found in feverish people, although there is no evidence the pathogen can be transmitted from person to person.
Trial suggests metformin effective at reducing odds of serious outcomes for COVID-19 patients seeking early treatment
In work published in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers—led by the University of Minnesota Medical School and School of Public Health—have found that metformin, a commonly prescribed diabetes medication lowers the odds of emergency department visits, hospitalizations, or death due to COVID-19 by over 40 percent—and over 50 percent if prescribed early in onset of symptoms. The study also found no positive effect from treatment with either ivermectin or low-dose fluvoxamine.
A Popular Drug Increases Alzheimer’s-Associated Plaques
An innovative strategy to lessen the plaques was also found in the study. The oral administration of rapamycin to an Alzheimer’s disease mouse model induces an increase in beta (β)-amyloid protein plaques, according to researchers from The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UT Health San Antonio). β-amyloid buildup is a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease.
Teen, 15, With Vertigo And Constant Migraines Was Told By Doctors He Had ‘Long COVID:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Kane Allock, 15, experienced constant headaches and was misdiagnosed with long Covid until his mom, Nicki, urged doctors to further assess his symptoms. The teen endured headaches after testing positive for coronavirus in December 2021. His symptoms worsened by April when doctors discovered a brain tumor called a low-grade (non-cancerous) pilocytic astrocytoma.
Scientists say they have found low-cost way to destroy cancer-causing 'forever chemicals'
Scientists say they have found a way to eliminate, for the first time, cancer causing "forever chemicals" in everyday items like food packaging, non-stick frying pans, and women's makeup.
Drink This Popular Juice Everyday To Reduce Your Risk For Heart Disease
Interestingly, science shows that one way we might lessen our risk for heart disease may be as simple as adding one popular drink item to our breakfast table.
Was your at-home rapid antigen COVID-19 test negative? Do it again, FDA says
You swabbed the inside of your nose and performed the at-home rapid antigen test for COVID-19 and thankfully, it was negative. Hold on. Do the test again, says the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, whether you have symptoms or not. The FDA said today it “is advising people to perform...
Blood clots: The popular drink linked to a higher risk of clotting ‘in the small arteries’
The study, co-authored by Shirley Beresford, senior associate dean and professor of epidemiology at the University of Washington School of Public Health, and co-author of the study, said: “Part of what makes this study important is that people who regularly drink soda or other sugary beverages tend to switch to artificially sweetened beverages to lose weight when the ideal is to substitute with water.”
Do You Really Need This New Omicron Booster? Here’s What Experts Say.
Get ready to roll up your sleeves again: A new COVID booster that targets the latest variants is ready for your arm.
Why do 90% of smokers not get lung cancer? Finally, scientists gave an answer
90% of lifelong smokers do not get lung cancer /Pawel Czerwinski. In the United States, approximately 90% of lung cancer deaths are responsible by tobacco products, with cigarette smoking being the number one leading cause of lung cancer.
Cancer: The warning sign that appears when you eat – ‘More challenging to diagnose’
Ovarian cancer targets the two small organs that store the eggs needed to make babies. “Although ovarian cancer is still considered relatively rare, it remains the sixth most common cancer in females,” said Chloe Cruickshank, Specialist Cancer Nurse at Perci Health. The expert also shared the tell-tale signs that make the condition “more challenging to diagnose”.
Study finds even a ‘mild’ Covid infection can leave you at risk of major killer 1 year on
Covid has consumed people’s lives in a way that’s reminiscent of wartime. The state has become bloated as a result of lockdown measures and there is an eagerness to get freedoms back. While it’s tempting to view Covid as nothing more than an inconvenience, evidence suggests it would be prudent to take it more seriously.
Early dementia could be found using clock-drawing test – ‘Quick way to screen’ say experts
Dementia, a broad term to describe the loss of cognitive functioning to the point where it causes daily difficulty, is a heart-breaking condition to witness. The earlier dementia is spotted, the better sufferers can receive the support they need. Some experts believe the clock-drawing test is a “quick way to screen for early dementia”.
High blood pressure: The sweet treat that can ‘significantly’ cut hypertension in ‘weeks’
The study researchers concluded: “Our meta-analysis suggests that dark chocolate is superior to placebo in reducing systolic hypertension or diastolic prehypertension.”. However, the research paper also suggests that commercially available chocolate bars might not be the best long-term treatment for blood pressure. One key thing to consider is that...
