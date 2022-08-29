Read full article on original website
wina.com
Petition launched to bring The Hook archives back online
CHARLOTTESVILLE Va. (WINA) – Journalists who helped The Hook win 150-plus awards have launched a petition to return the former newspaper’s website/archive to the internet. The publishers of C-Ville Weekly, who also published The Hook before it was shut down in 2013, transferred ownership of its website/archive to an anonymous buyer last year. Earlier this year, the buyer removed the website/archive from the internet. The publishers of C-Ville Weekly’s have so far refused to explain why they made the decision to sell.
Unprecedented demand for beagles rescued from Virginia research lab
The 4,000 dogs being rescued from a troubled Virginia facility that bred beagles for medical research are really tugging at pet lovers' heartstrings.
wina.com
Trading Spaces: WINA’s Courteney Stuart
Detective Weethee gives you valuable tips to protect yourself from auto theft and much more. Investigative Journalist and host of WINA’s Charlottesville Right Now discusses the top news stories in our community, including the search for a new Charlottesville Police Chief, the PCOB, college tuition costs and more. The...
Augusta Free Press
Inspector General report: Virginia wasn’t, but should’ve been, prepared for Jan. 3-4 snowstorm
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Lessons learned from a 2018 snow event near Bristol were not applied by Virginia leaders before the disaster on Interstate 95 in the Fredericksburg area earlier this year. This is according to an independent review from the...
beckersasc.com
Gastro Health acquires Virginia practice
Gastro Health finalized its acquisition of Charlottesville (Va.) Gastroenterology Associates on Sept. 1. The acquisition is the gastroenterology group's sixth partnership in Virginia since 2019, according to an Aug. 30 news release from Gastro Health. Charlottesville Gastroenterology Associates is joining Gastro Health with six physicians and four advanced practice providers....
cbs19news
Officials release updates on the redevelopment of Friendship Court
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Sunshine Mathon, the executive director of the Piedmont Housing Alliance, said that although construction has been delayed, the project is still on schedule to finish phase one by 2023. The redevelopment of Friendship Court is a six-year-long plan in the making. These updates include new...
wina.com
ACPD Detective Jordan Weethee
Investigative Journalist and host of WINA’s Charlottesville Right Now discusses the top news stories in our community, including the search for a new Charlottesville Police Chief, the PCOB, college tuition costs and more. The Chief of UVA Orthopedics discusses the prevalence of traumatic injuries in our community and the...
wina.com
Jennifer Jacobs
The Executive Director of AHIP, the Albemarle Housing Improvement Program discusses their community impact and much more. Justin Vesser discusses national overdose awareness day and the importance of properly disposing of medications including UVA’s ‘Drug Take Back’ program and more. UVA Professor of politics Mary Kate Cary...
cardinalnews.org
People are moving out of Lynchburg and Roanoke. Where are they going?
Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. Day 1: More people are moving out of Northern Virginia than moving in. Day 2: Urban crescent sees people moving out; rural Virginia sees people moving in. Day 3: People are moving out of...
NBC Washington
Virginia Woman Found Dead Had Refused Abortion: Affidavit
A day before his pregnant girlfriend was fatally shot in July, a Naval officer took her to a Virginia abortion clinic, where she refused the procedure, investigators said in an affidavit. Raquiah King, 20, was found dead near an intersection in Hanover County and about a month later, investigators arrested...
actionnews5.com
Best Life: A new procedure called ‘PING’ can non-invasively remove faulty brain cells
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – For many people living with epilepsy or movement disorders, like Parkinson’s and Tourette’s syndrome, brain surgery becomes the only treatment option. Now, scientists are working on a new, non-invasive way to remove the faulty brain cells triggering those conditions. Forty-two million Americans...
NBC 29 News
Main Street makeover in Orange
ORANGE, Va. (WVIR) - Five buildings in the Town of Orange are getting a fresh coat of paint, offering a fresh start for businesses opening up. “We looked at some historical colors that might fit well with the town and tried to be sensitive to that. We tried to not do anything too out of the ordinary, but so far, the feedback has been good,” property manager Jeremiah Pent said.
NBC 29 News
Wall of historic Albemarle courthouse damaged
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - On the morning of August 12, an Albemarle sheriff’s deputy noticed that the wall surrounding the historic courthouse had been damaged. The deputy had initially seen plastic debris on the brick wall, but city officials are still unsure of how the damage occurred. Albemarle...
breezejmu.org
Community reacts to Harrisonburg's national college town ranking
Harrisonburg — coined as the Friendly City — was recently named one of the top 10 most livable college towns in the U.S. According to the story from Strategistico, the methodology behind this ranking considered factors such as cost of living, local arts and dining, walkability, unemployment and crime rates, overall atmosphere and more.
NBC12
‘We love this dog’: Dozens of beagles rescued from Envigo breeding facility find new homes
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - In the yard of his Henrico home, Frank Payne loves to play fetch with his two dogs, River and Billy. Billy, a 15-week-old beagle, was given a second chance at life alongside thousands of beagles rescued from the Envigo Breeding Facility in Cumberland County. Payne told...
cbs19news
Charlottesville High School was placed on a brief lockdown Thursday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville High School students were placed in a brief lockdown Thursday following a report of a student with a gun. Police say that this happened just after 2 p.m. Officers were dispatched to the school and found no weapons. Students were asked to stay in...
WHSV
Charlottesville seeks to throw out Brackney lawsuit, legal analyst explains
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is asking a federal judge to dismiss a $10 million lawsuit filed by former Police Chief RaShall Brackney, according to the Washington Post. “Whether or not the judge grants the dismissal is to be determined,” AC Rieman, NBC29′s legal analyst, said. Brackney was...
The Best Small Town in Virginia For a Weekend Getaway
Virginia is filled with so many charming towns and cities. With so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small-town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Staunton.
NBC 29 News
International Neighbors proposes mitigation to students walking to Charlottesville schools
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some Charlottesville students, including preschoolers, are walking nearly three miles to and from school every day. Many are children from refugee families who are already struggling with other barriers. International Neighbors, a Charlottesville-based nonprofit dedicated helping refugees from around the world overcome challenges, about the concerns...
