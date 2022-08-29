ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

wina.com

Petition launched to bring The Hook archives back online

CHARLOTTESVILLE Va. (WINA) – Journalists who helped The Hook win 150-plus awards have launched a petition to return the former newspaper’s website/archive to the internet. The publishers of C-Ville Weekly, who also published The Hook before it was shut down in 2013, transferred ownership of its website/archive to an anonymous buyer last year. Earlier this year, the buyer removed the website/archive from the internet. The publishers of C-Ville Weekly’s have so far refused to explain why they made the decision to sell.
wina.com

Trading Spaces: WINA’s Courteney Stuart

Detective Weethee gives you valuable tips to protect yourself from auto theft and much more. Investigative Journalist and host of WINA’s Charlottesville Right Now discusses the top news stories in our community, including the search for a new Charlottesville Police Chief, the PCOB, college tuition costs and more. The...
City
beckersasc.com

Gastro Health acquires Virginia practice

Gastro Health finalized its acquisition of Charlottesville (Va.) Gastroenterology Associates on Sept. 1. The acquisition is the gastroenterology group's sixth partnership in Virginia since 2019, according to an Aug. 30 news release from Gastro Health. Charlottesville Gastroenterology Associates is joining Gastro Health with six physicians and four advanced practice providers....
cbs19news

Officials release updates on the redevelopment of Friendship Court

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Sunshine Mathon, the executive director of the Piedmont Housing Alliance, said that although construction has been delayed, the project is still on schedule to finish phase one by 2023. The redevelopment of Friendship Court is a six-year-long plan in the making. These updates include new...
wina.com

ACPD Detective Jordan Weethee

Investigative Journalist and host of WINA’s Charlottesville Right Now discusses the top news stories in our community, including the search for a new Charlottesville Police Chief, the PCOB, college tuition costs and more. The Chief of UVA Orthopedics discusses the prevalence of traumatic injuries in our community and the...
wina.com

Jennifer Jacobs

The Executive Director of AHIP, the Albemarle Housing Improvement Program discusses their community impact and much more. Justin Vesser discusses national overdose awareness day and the importance of properly disposing of medications including UVA’s ‘Drug Take Back’ program and more. UVA Professor of politics Mary Kate Cary...
NBC Washington

Virginia Woman Found Dead Had Refused Abortion: Affidavit

A day before his pregnant girlfriend was fatally shot in July, a Naval officer took her to a Virginia abortion clinic, where she refused the procedure, investigators said in an affidavit. Raquiah King, 20, was found dead near an intersection in Hanover County and about a month later, investigators arrested...
NBC 29 News

Main Street makeover in Orange

ORANGE, Va. (WVIR) - Five buildings in the Town of Orange are getting a fresh coat of paint, offering a fresh start for businesses opening up. “We looked at some historical colors that might fit well with the town and tried to be sensitive to that. We tried to not do anything too out of the ordinary, but so far, the feedback has been good,” property manager Jeremiah Pent said.
NBC 29 News

Wall of historic Albemarle courthouse damaged

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - On the morning of August 12, an Albemarle sheriff’s deputy noticed that the wall surrounding the historic courthouse had been damaged. The deputy had initially seen plastic debris on the brick wall, but city officials are still unsure of how the damage occurred. Albemarle...
breezejmu.org

Community reacts to Harrisonburg's national college town ranking

Harrisonburg — coined as the Friendly City — was recently named one of the top 10 most livable college towns in the U.S. According to the story from Strategistico, the methodology behind this ranking considered factors such as cost of living, local arts and dining, walkability, unemployment and crime rates, overall atmosphere and more.
Travel Maven

The Best Small Town in Virginia For a Weekend Getaway

Virginia is filled with so many charming towns and cities. With so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small-town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Staunton.
NBC 29 News

International Neighbors proposes mitigation to students walking to Charlottesville schools

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some Charlottesville students, including preschoolers, are walking nearly three miles to and from school every day. Many are children from refugee families who are already struggling with other barriers. International Neighbors, a Charlottesville-based nonprofit dedicated helping refugees from around the world overcome challenges, about the concerns...
