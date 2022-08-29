Read full article on original website
Related
Vertex Pharma's Flagship Cystic Fibrosis Drug Scores FDA Approval For Infants
The FDA has approved Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated's VRTX Orkambi (lumacaftor/ivacaftor) for expanded use to include children with cystic fibrosis (CF) ages 12 to <24 months. The approval covers infants who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene. Orkambi was previously approved by the...
AI Is Necessary But Time-Consuming Model Transition, Analyst Says While Downgrading C3.ai
Needham analyst Mike Cikos downgraded C3.ai, Inc AI to Hold from Buy and removed his last $20 price target. C3.AI announced a shift toward a Consumption model alongside its earnings. Management expects to weigh on near-term revenue before achieving escape velocity as more customers are onboarded and the usage-based flywheel takes hold.
Adastra Steps Into Magic Mushrooms! Gets Dealer's License For Psilocybin And Psilocin
Adastra Holdings Ltd. XTXXF XTRX D has received its Controlled Drug and Substances Dealer's License on August 24, 2022. This license allows Adastra to process psilocybin and psilocin, the active compounds derived from psychedelic mushrooms. Under the dealer's license, Adastra can possess up to 1,000 grams of psilocybin and psilocin...
