Vertex Pharma's Flagship Cystic Fibrosis Drug Scores FDA Approval For Infants

The FDA has approved Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated's VRTX Orkambi (lumacaftor/ivacaftor) for expanded use to include children with cystic fibrosis (CF) ages 12 to <24 months. The approval covers infants who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene. Orkambi was previously approved by the...
