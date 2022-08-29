Adastra Holdings Ltd. XTXXF XTRX D has received its Controlled Drug and Substances Dealer's License on August 24, 2022. This license allows Adastra to process psilocybin and psilocin, the active compounds derived from psychedelic mushrooms. Under the dealer's license, Adastra can possess up to 1,000 grams of psilocybin and psilocin...

INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO