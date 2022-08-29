Read full article on original website
UNK expands peer-to-peer mental health support for students
So much in the world right now is uncertain and challenging, but you don’t have to feel alone. The University of Nebraska at Kearney offers a variety of services and resources that support students’ mental health, including a new online community where Lopers can express their feelings and connect with others who share similar experiences.
PHOTOS: Student Organization Fair offers something for everyone
Lopers had the opportunity to get involved in campus activities and organizations Wednesday at the annual Student Organization Fair around Cope Fountain. Representatives from dozens of UNK’s 170 student organizations were on hand to answer questions and invite students to their next meetings. The types of organizations varied from sororities and fraternities, a cappella, gamers and multicultural groups to those with an academic focus, leadership-centered programs and religious affiliations.
