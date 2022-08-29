Lopers had the opportunity to get involved in campus activities and organizations Wednesday at the annual Student Organization Fair around Cope Fountain. Representatives from dozens of UNK’s 170 student organizations were on hand to answer questions and invite students to their next meetings. The types of organizations varied from sororities and fraternities, a cappella, gamers and multicultural groups to those with an academic focus, leadership-centered programs and religious affiliations.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO