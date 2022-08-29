One of the biggest celebrity rumors to take over the internet these past few years is a theory that Glee star Lea Michele is illiterate. No, I’m not joking. According to i-D, the conspiracy began sometime around 2018 when One More Thing podcasters Jaye Hunt and Robert Ackerman released a video on Facebook arguing that Michele can’t read. The clip is no longer accessible; however, the theory endures as a meme on TikTok and Twitter, so much so that Michele addressed the rumor in a recent interview with The New York Times.

CELEBRITIES ・ 22 HOURS AGO