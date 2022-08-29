Read full article on original website
Elite Daily
Louis Tomlinson Entered His Hopeful Era With A New Album Announcement
A new Louis Tomlinson era is finally upon us. On Aug. 31, the singer announced on Instagram that his second studio album, Faith In the Future, will drop on Nov. 11. In the post, Tomlinson also released the album’s title, tracklist and cover art, alluding to what appears to show Louis heading into a mysterious (yet hopeful) direction.
Cam’ron & A-Trak Link Up For New Single “All I Really Wanted”
It’s officially September and y’all know what that means… Killa season! Just in time for the back-to-school season, Killa Cam’ron comes through for the kids and dropped a new A-Trak, Beautiful Lou, and G Koop produced cut in “All I Really Wanted.” Serving as an origin story of sorts, the new cut delves into Cam’s humble beginnings […] The post Cam’ron & A-Trak Link Up For New Single “All I Really Wanted” appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Elite Daily
Lea Michele Finally Addressed The “Sad” Illiteracy Rumors
One of the biggest celebrity rumors to take over the internet these past few years is a theory that Glee star Lea Michele is illiterate. No, I’m not joking. According to i-D, the conspiracy began sometime around 2018 when One More Thing podcasters Jaye Hunt and Robert Ackerman released a video on Facebook arguing that Michele can’t read. The clip is no longer accessible; however, the theory endures as a meme on TikTok and Twitter, so much so that Michele addressed the rumor in a recent interview with The New York Times.
Elite Daily
Here’s Why JoJo Siwa Resurrected Old Drama With Justin Bieber
After her latest drama with Candace Cameron-Bure, JoJo Siwa is continuing to dig up old celebrity stories on TikTok. On Aug. 27, Siwa hopped on the viral “Burn It!” trend, which uses audio from The Vampire Diaries, in her latest TikTok video. Siwa took the opportunity to reference a situation between her and Justin Bieber from 2018. The encounter in question? When Bieber poked fun at Siwa’s first car.
Where to Watch ‘Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul’ Online
Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned — or in the case of Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul, like a first lady of a Southern Baptist megachurch who’s hell-bent on reclaiming her righteous throne. The satirical comedy premieres today simultaneously in theatres (just in time for National Cinema Day tomorrow) and online on Peacock. Executive produced by Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions, the film stars Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown as Trinite and Lee-Curtis Childs, the married leaders of a megachurch that once served tens of thousands of congregants. Following a scandal, the duo tries to reopen their church...
Elite Daily
Everyone's Fav Stranger Things 4 Duo Finally Reunited With The Perf Selfie
Eddie and Chrissy were truly the ship that nobody saw coming... until every Stranger Things fan fell for their easy, caring bond. Although they only shared a couple scenes in Stranger Things Season 4, the unlikely friendship between Hawkins High’s head cheerleader and outcasted burnout touched the hearts of fans. About three months after their fan-beloved scene in the woods together, Grace Van Dien and Joseph Quinn proved their Stranger Things bond is just as strong IRL with a sweet reunion selfie.
Elite Daily
Megan Thee Stallion Has Officially Entered The Marvel Cinematic Universe
Move over, Human Torch, because the real head Hottie is about to burn up the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That’s right — the Hot Girl Coach herself Megan Thee Stallion is flying into the ever-expanding world of Marvel, and much sooner than you’d think. The rap superstar surprised everyone by confirming she’s in an upcoming episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and since that show is already in the middle of airing, that means Megan Thee Stallion’s Marvel arrival is just days away.
Elite Daily
Harry And Olivia Have Reportedly “Talked Engagement”
It seems like Harry Styles just adores Olivia Wilde, and according to reports, the lovebirds have been doing some ~late night talking~ about their future together. The couple first met in September 2020 on the set of their upcoming film, Don’t Worry Darling, which will be released in theaters on Sep. 23. They reportedly started dating in January 2021, and one year and 8 months into their relationship, Styles and Wilde (an iconic last name pairing, BTW) have reportedly “talked engagement.” 👀 Deep breaths, everyone!
Elite Daily
The House Of The Dragon
House Of The Dragon on HBO is finally here, unraveling as a prequel story to the iconic series Game Of Thrones. It’s all about the dragon-wielding Targaryen family and their internal tension over who is fit to take over the powerful Iron Throne. If you’ve been enjoying the journey back to Westeros, you’ll need one of these dramatic House Of The Dragon quotes you can use as Instagram captions that fellow fans will instantly recognize.
