Now That Tesla Split Its Stock, Are You Buying It? Almost 60% Say...
Benzinga regularly conducts surveys to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to Benzinga readers: Will you be buying Tesla Inc TSLA shares in 2022 following the split?
Cathie Wood Sells $41M In Tesla Shares And Loads Up On This Chip Stock Amid Thursday's Plunge
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 297,818 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $41.5 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 27th largest holding in the firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK with a weight of 0.94%,...
These 4 Energy Stocks Are Rising As Russia Cuts Off German Gas Supply
Oil and gas investors are positioning ahead of the upcoming OPEC+ meeting. The global supply shortages in 2022 have highlighted just how much the world still relies on oil, coal and natural gas. The United States Oil ETF USO dropped 1% but the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE gained...
Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley Agree — Now Is The Time To Buy Oil
As recession fears continue to circle the broader markets and stocks remain volatile amid Fed uncertainty, analysts from Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have highlighted an opportunity in oil. Goldman Sachs Thesis: Fears of an impending recession have grown "excessive," according to Goldman Sachs. As a result, the firm sees...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
On Friday, 122 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Sony Group SONY was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Reshape Lifesciences RSLS. PolyPid PYPD was the biggest loser, trading down 77.01% to...
Jim Cramer Warns Investors These 2 Stocks Are 'Too Dangerous, Too Risky'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. LICY is "too dangerous, too risky. Not the right thing for this environment." Cramer recommended selling AT&T Inc. T. The "Mad Money" host said he likes EPAM Systems, Inc. EPAM as it is a "very fast grower."
Cryptocurrency Bitcoin Falls More Than 3% In 24 hours
Bitcoin's BTC/USD price has decreased 3.2% over the past 24 hours to $19,632.66, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -9.0%, moving from $21,489.04 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Bitcoin over the past 24 hours (left) to its price...
Meet A Man On A Quest To Find About $180 Million In Bitcoin Buried In A Landfill
James Howells, a resident of Newport, South Wales, claims to have accidentally thrown away his hard drive containing 8,000 Bitcoin BTC/USD in 2013 while cleaning his office. About a decade later, Howells is determined to do whatever it takes to get the piece of hardware back. What happened: In 2013,...
Goldman Sachs Sees Opportunity In Commodities, But The Greatest Long-Term Gains Likely In Farmland
Last week, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell swayed the market again after making remarks about inflation. Powell confirmed that lowering inflation would be a costly fight in terms of jobs and economic growth. The blunt message may be ominous, but the honesty could be interpreted as refreshing. Powell shared that...
Nasdaq Jumps Over 100 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply
U.S. stocks extended gains midway through trading on Friday, following the release of jobs report for August. The Dow traded up 0.85% to 31,924.14 while the NASDAQ rose 0.97% to 11,899.68. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.97% to 4,005.14. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped by 2.5% on...
Investors May Not Want to Wake Up when September Ends
September tends to be the worst month for stocks—October just has the worst reputation. Once money managers return from summer vacations, many try to adjust their portfolios to make a year-end run in hopes of beating their respective benchmarks. According to Dow Jones® market data stretching back to 1928, the S&P 500® index (SPX) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DJI) have both averaged a 1% loss in September—making it, on average, the worst month of the year for each index.
What's Going On With ChargePoint Holdings Stock?
ChargePoint Holdings Inc CHPT shares are trading lower by 2.73% to $14.63 Tuesday afternoon amid overall market weakness. Also, traders and investors are watching for the company's second-quarter earnings report, confirmed for Tuesday's after-hours session. According to analyst consensus estimates, ChargePoint Holdings is expected to report revenue of $103.97 million....
Marijuana Stock Movers For August 30, 2022
IAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 8.91% at $0.06. Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 10.38% at $0.57. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 6.17% at $1.52. Cronos Group CRON shares closed down 6.01% at $2.97. OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed down 5.41% at $1.05. SNDL SNDL shares...
Dividend Cuts Could Be Right Around The Corner For These 3 REITs
Orchid Island Capital Corp. ORC is a finance company that acquires, invests in and offers financing from U.S. residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The Florida mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) initiated an IPO in March 2013 at a price of $14.50. Its monthly dividend of $0.135 returned an approximate annual yield of 11%.
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock MicroStrategy Incorporated Is Falling Again Today
MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR shares are trading lower on continued downward momentum after the D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine announced a lawsuit against Chairman Michael Saylor. What Happened?. Racine took to Twitter Wednesday afternoon to announce a lawsuit against Saylor for alleged tax fraud. "Today, we’re suing Michael Saylor -...
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Venus Concept VERO stock increased by 31.7% to $0.46 during Friday's regular session. Venus Concept's stock is trading at a volume of 12.0 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 6955.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $30.1 million.
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Utilities Sector
A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
Peering Into Unity Software's Recent Short Interest
Unity Software's (NYSE:U) short percent of float has fallen 18.4% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 33.54 million shares sold short, which is 15.97% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
Okta Whale Trades For September 02
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Okta OKTA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
How Is The Market Feeling About Cheetah Mobile?
Cheetah Mobile's (NYSE:CMCM) short percent of float has risen 70.59% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 140 thousand shares sold short, which is 0.29% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
