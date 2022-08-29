Read full article on original website
Democrats’ increasing disregard for democracy
Progressive Democrats, including President Biden, constantly complain about threats to democracy. And yet, they are more than willing to disregard the democratic process if that’s what it takes to get their way. Biden’s half-trillion-dollar student loan “forgiveness” overreach is the latest and most egregious example. Progressives...
Restoring the Guardrails of Democracy: A Libertarian View
The events leading up to Inauguration Day 2021 posed a stress test for America's republican institutions, and we need to be ready should more such tests follow. In particular, proposals to overhaul the nation's electoral institutions should be judged in the light of the lessons of that brush with constitutional extremity. Reforms that shore up what we now can see as critical weaknesses deserve high priority; reforms irrelevant to these dangers might well go to the back burner, if not be set aside for now; and proposals that would actually create new risks of constitutional crisis are unlikely to be right for the moment.
Not Everything Bad is "Anti-Democratic" - and that which is Democratic isn't Always Good
In a recent Bloomberg column, my George Mason University colleague Tyler Cowen - a prominent economist - warns against the growing tendency to conflate "democracy" with good and just policy, and describe anything we oppose as "anti-democratic":. One of the most disturbing trends in current discourse is the misuse of...
Kellyanne Conway to Republicans who want to dump Trump: ‘You first’
Ex-White House counselor said on Fox News that Republicans should stick with her former boss as Democrats gain ground
Fox News Host Calls Out Trump's 'Outrageous' Cry To Be Reinstated As President
Fox News anchor Shannon Bream dismissed Donald Trump’s demand to be reinstalled as president during an awkward panel analysis of the former president’s rant on Tuesday. (Watch the video below.) “Declare the rightful winner or — and this would be the minimal solution —declare the 2020 Election irreparably...
Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers
An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift
A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
The White House pushes back on Ted Cruz's 'galling' comments that Biden canceled student debt for the 'slacker barista' who studied 'completely useless things' in college
Following Sen. Cruz's criticism of student-loan forgiveness, economist Bharat Ramamurti emphasized how the relief will benefit low-income families.
Steve Bannon leans into Trump's call for a new election, floating the idea of reinstating Trump through a 'contingent election'
Trump ally Steve Bannon floated a bizarre plan to try to reinstate the former president. Bannon said he was "never giving up," suggesting the idea of a "contingent election." Trump this week demanded to be reinstated, or for a new election to be called "immediately." Steve Bannon, who served as...
Don Jr. and Ivanka are 'absolutely obsessed' with the power and influence associated with being in the White House, Trump documentary filmmaker says
Trump's eldest children only care about preserving their brand, UK filmmaker Alex Holder said. Ensuring that Trump "is not associated with defeat" is their top priority. "They can't accept anything else," Holder said of the family-wide fixation. Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump aren't ready to give up the prestige...
Twitter Users Have Questions About Trump's Jan. 6 Pardon Plan: 'Isn’t That Sedition?'
Crisis hotline founder Paul Niland suggested Trump was basically endorsing political violence.
Opinion: Christian conservatives are pushing young people away from faith.
Religious Icon(Stock-free.org) Millennials and Gen-Z are rejecting the faiths of their parents in record numbers. Reports from all over the western world show a marked increase in the rate of Atheism all across America and Europe. The new generations just don't hold the same relationships with religion that their parents and grandparents did.
John Fetterman effectively admits he isn't fit for the Senate
The questions about John Fetterman’s health have swirled since he suffered a stroke in May. Now, Fetterman is effectively admitting that he is not fit to be a senator. Fetterman has ducked out on a debate with Republican opponent Mehmet Oz for the first week of September, accusing Oz of being too mean to him. Fetterman claims he needs to focus more on recovering from his stroke.
'We're trying to educate, not indoctrinate': Fear looms over CRT as 60 high schools across the US will offer the first AP African American Studies this fall to study black pride, black power and black feminism
About 60 high schools across the nation will offer a new Advance Placement African American studies course this fall that includes lessons on black pride, black power and black feminism. Although the College Board, which approved the pilot program, declined to release a syllabus or name the schools that will...
GOP defenses of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago scandal take a pitiful turn
The Associated Press noted in a new report that as details emerge about Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago scandal, “Republicans have grown notably silent.” There’s certainly some truth to that: Three weeks ago, after learning of the FBI executing a court-approved search warrant, GOP officials tripped over themselves to condemn federal law enforcement and defend the former president.
Democrat Fetterman blasted for 'hypocrisy' for opposing school choice while sending kids to private schools
The co-founder of a Philadelphia charter school called out the hypocrisy from Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman, who publicly opposed school choice in Pennsylvania while sending his own children to expensive private schools. David P. Hardy, who helped start the Boys’ Latin of Philadelphia charter school, pointed out Wednesday that...
'Threats against our democracy': White House names five MAGA Republicans
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre criticized five Republicans by name as representatives of the "extreme wing" of the party who are attacking democracy.
'Pro-Life' Republican Warns GOP That Abortion is 'Political Minefield'
South Carolina Republicans have begun to waver on their support for a proposed ban on abortions with no exceptions for rape or incest.
Biden's Law-and-Order Speech in Pennsylvania Was Deeply Dishonest | Opinion
Biden has himself made the job of police more difficult.
