Louisville, KY

JCPS fighting to avoid learning loss due to delayed bus routes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several Jefferson County Public Schools families have felt the pains of dealing with delayed school buses, impacting students who are missing out on assignments and instruction time. In response to the ongoing problem, some schools are considering new ways to address the issue. Karen Black is...
$40 million pharmacy center coming to La Grange

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new $40 million pharmacy center is coming to La Grange. Baptist Health announced the new facility Thursday, which will be located behind the hospital on Moody Lane. The center will serve patients across Baptist Health’s nine hospitals in Kentucky and southern Indiana. Baptist expects...
JCPS announces several last-minute bus delays early Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than a dozen bus routes were delayed unexpectedly Thursday morning as Jefferson County Public Schools continues to deal with a shortage of drivers. Thursday's delays were in addition to the expected delays posted on the recently launched JCPS bus delay dashboard. A total of 16...
Bullitt County leader implores lawmakers to keep bourbon barrel tax

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The top official in one of the state's biggest bourbon-producing counties told lawmakers that eliminating Kentucky's tax on aging bourbon barrels — a major goal of the distilling industry — would have a devastating effect on local governments like his. "I firmly believe this...
17 cases of monkeypox confirmed in Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At least 17 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in Jefferson County. Officials said the virus spreads mainly through skin-on-skin contact, but they warn it might also transmit in other ways, including through touching linens used by someone with monkeypox. Out of the 17 current cases...
Oldham County Courthouse project facing delays and rising costs

LA GRANGE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plans are moving ahead to expand the Oldham County Courthouse, months after it landed at its final resting place. However, those plans will take longer to execute than originally expected. Despite the original $29 million price tag and expected completion date of the end of...
WorldFest brings Louisville's different cultures together Labor Day Weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) —WorldFest celebrates our cultural differences in a 4 day event. WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a taste of the world without leaving Louisville. The 20th WorldFest cultural celebration happens September 2nd through the 5th. It's one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture...
Vision for new Iroquois housing development leaves community gardens looking for new space

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some community organizations are looking for new greenspace to grow produce after learning their farms and gardens would need to move. Vegetables like peppers, corn, and okra fill the property that was once known as Iroquois Homes off Bicknell Avenue. After the buildings were demolished years ago, nonprofits put their roots in the soil, leasing the land from the Louisville Metro Housing Authority (LMHA) for an urban farm and garden space.
Him & Her Boutique opens new east Louisville location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local business opened up a new storefront Thursday in east Louisville. Him & Her Boutique cut the ribbon on its new location in The Paddock Shops. The shop is a go-to fashion destination that focuses on enhancing confidence in style. This is the second Him...
Indiana State Police trooper helps deliver a baby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana State Police Trooper helped deliver a baby. "It is a little nerve-racking at first but kind of have to calm yourself and you know, we're actually doing this," ISP Trooper Mackenzi Alexander said. "It's two lives that are in your hands at this point, so you really have to zone in and focus on what matters."
Be Our Guest at Noodles and Company

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Noodles and Company. The restaurant offers international and American noodle dishes at three Louisville locations. Noodles and Company offers customizable options with fresh and healthy ingredients. Don't want a typical noodle? Try the "zoodles" which are noodles made out of zucchini. It also offers options that have extra protein and less carbohydrates.
'Louisville deserves better' | Courier Journal newsroom to unionize

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fed up with staff cuts, resignations and low pay, about 35 newsroom employees at the Pulitzer Prize-winning Courier Journal announced Tuesday that they are unionizing. "Gannett, the company that owns The Courier Journal, must be held accountable for the staff bleed during the pandemic and chronically...
Customers line up for final day of business at New Albany craft store

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of customers lined up outside a southern Indiana craft store closing its doors after more than 30 years. More than 500 people were waiting in line at Ben Franklin Crafts and Framing in New Albany when the doors opened at 9 A.M. Wednesday to take advantage of some good deals. The final liquidation included everything in the store as well as shelves and fixtures. Everything is 20% - 70% off.
