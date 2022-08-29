Read full article on original website
JCPS fighting to avoid learning loss due to delayed bus routes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several Jefferson County Public Schools families have felt the pains of dealing with delayed school buses, impacting students who are missing out on assignments and instruction time. In response to the ongoing problem, some schools are considering new ways to address the issue. Karen Black is...
New company moves into PNC Tower in downtown Louisville with hopes of hiring 200 local employees
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A technology firm moved into a new office in downtown Louisville. Inxeption's headquarters is now on the 29th floor of the PNC Tower at 5th and Main streets. The 1,800-square-foot space will allow for planned growth to 200 local employees over the next five years. "Congratulations...
$40 million pharmacy center coming to La Grange
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new $40 million pharmacy center is coming to La Grange. Baptist Health announced the new facility Thursday, which will be located behind the hospital on Moody Lane. The center will serve patients across Baptist Health’s nine hospitals in Kentucky and southern Indiana. Baptist expects...
JCPS announces several last-minute bus delays early Thursday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than a dozen bus routes were delayed unexpectedly Thursday morning as Jefferson County Public Schools continues to deal with a shortage of drivers. Thursday's delays were in addition to the expected delays posted on the recently launched JCPS bus delay dashboard. A total of 16...
September to be difficult month for Louisville-area residents with ragweed allergies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Allergy season is upon us, and for those suffering from ragweed allergies, the next month will be especially rough. Local allergists said ragweed is especially high at the moment. It is expected to peak in the next few weeks and can keep causing issues through October.
Bullitt County leader implores lawmakers to keep bourbon barrel tax
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The top official in one of the state's biggest bourbon-producing counties told lawmakers that eliminating Kentucky's tax on aging bourbon barrels — a major goal of the distilling industry — would have a devastating effect on local governments like his. "I firmly believe this...
17 cases of monkeypox confirmed in Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At least 17 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in Jefferson County. Officials said the virus spreads mainly through skin-on-skin contact, but they warn it might also transmit in other ways, including through touching linens used by someone with monkeypox. Out of the 17 current cases...
Oldham County Courthouse project facing delays and rising costs
LA GRANGE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plans are moving ahead to expand the Oldham County Courthouse, months after it landed at its final resting place. However, those plans will take longer to execute than originally expected. Despite the original $29 million price tag and expected completion date of the end of...
WorldFest brings Louisville's different cultures together Labor Day Weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) —WorldFest celebrates our cultural differences in a 4 day event. WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a taste of the world without leaving Louisville. The 20th WorldFest cultural celebration happens September 2nd through the 5th. It's one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture...
Vision for new Iroquois housing development leaves community gardens looking for new space
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some community organizations are looking for new greenspace to grow produce after learning their farms and gardens would need to move. Vegetables like peppers, corn, and okra fill the property that was once known as Iroquois Homes off Bicknell Avenue. After the buildings were demolished years ago, nonprofits put their roots in the soil, leasing the land from the Louisville Metro Housing Authority (LMHA) for an urban farm and garden space.
Him & Her Boutique opens new east Louisville location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local business opened up a new storefront Thursday in east Louisville. Him & Her Boutique cut the ribbon on its new location in The Paddock Shops. The shop is a go-to fashion destination that focuses on enhancing confidence in style. This is the second Him...
Crews break ground on 40-unit affordable housing neighborhood in southwest Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews broke ground Tuesday morning on a massive affordable housing neighborhood in Louisville. A plot just off Greenbelt Highway is the site of Habitat for Humanity's new project to provide affordable homes for families in need. It will soon become Santa Fe Crossing. "It's crucial that...
Indiana State Police trooper helps deliver a baby
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana State Police Trooper helped deliver a baby. "It is a little nerve-racking at first but kind of have to calm yourself and you know, we're actually doing this," ISP Trooper Mackenzi Alexander said. "It's two lives that are in your hands at this point, so you really have to zone in and focus on what matters."
Kayaker with terminal cancer preps for 66-mile journey down Indiana river to help others
SEYMOUR, Ind. (WDRB) -- The open water. The chorus of insects. The serenity at Lake Stanfield has always helped Toby Stigdon find his peace. "I love the outdoors," he said. That's been more important in the past year than ever before. "I woke up one morning, and I couldn't turn...
Be Our Guest at Noodles and Company
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Noodles and Company. The restaurant offers international and American noodle dishes at three Louisville locations. Noodles and Company offers customizable options with fresh and healthy ingredients. Don't want a typical noodle? Try the "zoodles" which are noodles made out of zucchini. It also offers options that have extra protein and less carbohydrates.
'Louisville deserves better' | Courier Journal newsroom to unionize
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fed up with staff cuts, resignations and low pay, about 35 newsroom employees at the Pulitzer Prize-winning Courier Journal announced Tuesday that they are unionizing. "Gannett, the company that owns The Courier Journal, must be held accountable for the staff bleed during the pandemic and chronically...
Madison school resource officer resigns amid investigation into reported misconduct
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A school resource officer at Madison Consolidated Schools in southern Indiana has resigned. Tim Armstrong is a deputy with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department in Indiana. The district said he resigned on Tuesday from the SRO job and as the varsity baseball head coach. The district...
Shelbyville's Gallrein Farms hosting Sunflower & Corn Festival this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The arrival of September signals the return of fall festivals, and a Kentucky farm is kicking off the festivities this weekend. Gallrein Farms in Shelbyville is hosting its Sunflower & Corn Festival this Labor Day weekend and next weekend. From Sept. 3-5 and Sept. 10-11, guests...
Customers line up for final day of business at New Albany craft store
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of customers lined up outside a southern Indiana craft store closing its doors after more than 30 years. More than 500 people were waiting in line at Ben Franklin Crafts and Framing in New Albany when the doors opened at 9 A.M. Wednesday to take advantage of some good deals. The final liquidation included everything in the store as well as shelves and fixtures. Everything is 20% - 70% off.
Father in disturbing video on JCPS school bus apologizes, regrets actions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A father's anger and rage spilled out onboard a Jefferson County Public School bus on Friday. The disturbing video recorded of Delvantae King onboard a JCPS bus on Friday has been making the rounds on social media. King, the father of a student at Carter Traditional...
