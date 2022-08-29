ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Now That Tesla Split Its Stock, Are You Buying It? Almost 60% Say...

Benzinga regularly conducts surveys to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to Benzinga readers: Will you be buying Tesla Inc TSLA shares in 2022 following the split?
STOCKS
Benzinga

Marijuana Stock Movers For August 30, 2022

IAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 8.91% at $0.06. Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 10.38% at $0.57. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 6.17% at $1.52. Cronos Group CRON shares closed down 6.01% at $2.97. OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed down 5.41% at $1.05. SNDL SNDL shares...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Bitcoin Falls More Than 3% In 24 hours

Bitcoin's BTC/USD price has decreased 3.2% over the past 24 hours to $19,632.66, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -9.0%, moving from $21,489.04 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Bitcoin over the past 24 hours (left) to its price...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Shipping#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Tmi#Pixabay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Dividend Cuts Could Be Right Around The Corner For These 3 REITs

Orchid Island Capital Corp. ORC is a finance company that acquires, invests in and offers financing from U.S. residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The Florida mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) initiated an IPO in March 2013 at a price of $14.50. Its monthly dividend of $0.135 returned an approximate annual yield of 11%.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 122 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Sony Group SONY was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Reshape Lifesciences RSLS. PolyPid PYPD was the biggest loser, trading down 77.01% to...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What's Going On With ChargePoint Holdings Stock?

ChargePoint Holdings Inc CHPT shares are trading lower by 2.73% to $14.63 Tuesday afternoon amid overall market weakness. Also, traders and investors are watching for the company's second-quarter earnings report, confirmed for Tuesday's after-hours session. According to analyst consensus estimates, ChargePoint Holdings is expected to report revenue of $103.97 million....
STOCKS
Benzinga

Nasdaq Jumps Over 100 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply

U.S. stocks extended gains midway through trading on Friday, following the release of jobs report for August. The Dow traded up 0.85% to 31,924.14 while the NASDAQ rose 0.97% to 11,899.68. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.97% to 4,005.14. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped by 2.5% on...
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Utilities Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Venus Concept VERO stock increased by 31.7% to $0.46 during Friday's regular session. Venus Concept's stock is trading at a volume of 12.0 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 6955.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $30.1 million.
STOCKS
Benzinga

1,785 ETH Worth $2M Was Just Burned

What happened: On Thursday a total of 1,785.81 Ether ETH/USD worth $2,882,815, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,614.29), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Benzinga

Peering Into Unity Software's Recent Short Interest

Unity Software's (NYSE:U) short percent of float has fallen 18.4% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 33.54 million shares sold short, which is 15.97% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Okta Whale Trades For September 02

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Okta OKTA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
PETS
Benzinga

Ebix Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Ebix. Looking at options history for Ebix EBIX we detected 14 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 71% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 28% with bearish.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
76K+
Followers
163K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy