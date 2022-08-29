Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Five more of the best places to go camping in Wisconsin this yearJoe MertensWisconsin State
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Related
Neenah standout Klesmit staying home, commits to UWGB
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Recruiting players to the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay has been challenging for head coach Will Ryan. Especially with the team’s recent performance, ending 2022 with just five wins and a 1-13 record on the road. However, Ryan was able to add some much-needed guard talent in the form of Cal […]
seehafernews.com
Associated Bank Announces Numerous Branch Closures, Including One in Manitowoc
Associated Bank has announced the upcoming closure of seven of its Wisconsin branches, including one in Manitowoc. The branch in the Manitowoc Festival Food store will be closing up, along with locations in Eau Claire, Madison, Marshfield, Schofield, Suamico, and Neenah. This will all go into effect on November 18th,...
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry Celebrates Retirees and Announces Major Expansion Project
The final large patch of grass in the 1600 block of Franklin Street will soon be no more as Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry has announced plans to expand. During their annual retiree breakfast yesterday morning (September 1st), roughly 50 former workers and members of the Schwartz family, who founded WAF in 1909, watched on as CEO Sachin Shivaram and Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickels broke ground on the $20 million, 55,000 square foot expansion.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
A traditional western clothing store is open on Green Bay’s east side
GREEN BAY – Cowboys and gals rejoice, traditional and authentic western apparel is now available on Green Bay’s east side. Kaylee Sanchez and her husband, Gerardo, opened Generations Vaquero Shop at 1930 E. Mason St. next to Papa John’s Pizza in March and have since seen shoppers from northeastern Wisconsin travel to look at their products.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
viatravelers.com
13 Fun & Best Things to Do in Green Bay, Wisconsin
If you’ve never had the experience of visiting the Green Bay area, you may assume that you have to be a cheese-eating, beer-drinking Green Bay Packers fan to enjoy it. While that description may fit more than a few Green Bay residents, there’s plenty to do in town whether you love football or not.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay elementary school closes, several classrooms flooded
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One elementary school in the Green Bay Area Public School District is closed on Friday following a water pipe break that left the school with flooded classrooms and no running water. The Martin Elementary School posted on its Facebook page that the school is...
WNCY
Associated Bank To Close Remote Branches
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Associated Bank is planning to consolidate seven branches in Wisconsin, including several in Northeast Wisconsin. Beginning Nov. 18, the branches inside the Manitowoc, Suamico and Neenah Festival Foods will all be closed. Associated says the consolidations align with an industry-wide trend, as more people...
cw14online.com
FOX 11 Top 11: Neenah moves into top five after big win
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Two weeks into the regular season and one thing seems sure. I f you didn't look at Neenah as a contender in the Fox Valley Association, you likely do now. After pummeling De Pere 46-7 in Week 1, Neenah welcomed Menasha to Rocket Stadium and cruised to a 35-13 win in a battle of Top 11 teams.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wearegreenbay.com
‘We simply ask that you take your trash home with you’: Local golf course closes beach area
(WFRV) – One Manitowoc establishment says it has closed its tiki and beach area following multiple occurrences ranging from adult diapers to a car destroying a sign. Seven Lakes Golf and Dining posted on its Facebook page that the tiki bar and beach area are closed until 2023. Based on the post, the business dealt with incidents that involved diapers and a car destroying a rope sign.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Port Washington Lake Michigan search, report of 'child on log'
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. - A report of a child on a log in Lake Michigan in Port Washington Tuesday, Aug. 30 sent first responders to South Beach Park. As of 8 p.m., the search was called off after no child was located and there were no reports of a child missing in the area.
wearegreenbay.com
Fireworks show rescheduled for Ashwaubenon, pairs with Oktoberfest food truck rally and concert
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Village of Ashwaubenon has rescheduled its fireworks display that was originally supposed to take place on August 13. The 25-minute Village of Ashwaubenon Sesquicentennial fireworks celebration will take place at Ashwaubomay Park, and the display will be set up on the northern tip of the park.
seehafernews.com
The U.S. Army Field Band is Coming to Sheboygan
The U.S. Army Field Band has announced a stop in Sheboygan. They will be performing at the Stefanie H. Weill Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, November 13th. As the premier touring musical representative for the United States Army, this internationally acclaimed organization travels thousands of miles each year presenting a variety of music to enthusiastic audiences throughout the nation and abroad.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh police talk man off of bridge
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police responded to a report of a male on the Wisconsin Street Bridge Wednesday night. Police were called to check on the person’s welfare at about 7 o’clock. Traffic was restricted for an hour-and-a-half while police talked with him. Eventually, he agreed to...
seehafernews.com
Third Suspect in Green Bay Homicide Finally Arrested
Four months after the killing of Randall Denny in Green Bay, all three people believed to have been involved are in police custody. Jacob Ventura was arrested shortly after the shooting at the corner of Western and Perkins Avenues, and Gustavo Cantu was arrested two weeks ago in Texas, and now, police have detained his brother, Alejandro Cantu.
seehafernews.com
Utility Work Means Lane Closure on Section of Sheboygan’s South Business Drive
A lane closure has been announced for a section of South Business Drive in Sheboygan. The Sheboygan Water Utility is doing some work underneath the section of the major roadway in the area just south of Oakland Avenue, specifically on the righthand lane of the northbound side. Traffic will have...
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin Shipwreck Coast National Marine Sanctuary Seeks Applicants for First-Ever Advisory Council
NOAA’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries is seeking members of the public to serve on the first-ever advisory council for Wisconsin Shipwreck Coast National Marine Sanctuary. Late last year, Governor Tony Evers, Senator Tammy Baldwin, and other state and local dignitaries gathered on top of the Wisconsin Maritime Museum...
wearegreenbay.com
License plate readers helped catch suspect: Green Bay Police
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police say Alejandro Cantu was caught thanks to the help of license plate readers across the city of Green Bay, Wisconsin. You might remember, Green Bay police started using the readers for a trial period that began this summer. And, it turns out, those cameras are helping solve all sorts of crimes.
wearegreenbay.com
Bacon sold in Shawano County recalled, no illnesses reported
BONDUEL, Wis. (WFRV) – Cedar Wedge Farm in Bonduel is issuing a voluntary recall of bacon produced for individuals and sold from its retail store. The product that is being recalled is smoked bacon, vacuum sealed in a one-pound package. The product is marked with a packaging date between August 5 and August 29, 2022. The package also includes a mark of inspection with plant No. 593.
visitoshkosh.com
Labor Day Weekend in Oshkosh
Honor the contribution of the American Laborers during the Labor Movement by soaking up a long 3-day weekend in Oshkosh. Take time off from your heavy work load and enjoy your days with local events. Events. Fahrenheit 451 at the Time Community Theater — FREE — Sept 3rd.
WBAY Green Bay
Door County mourns death of longtime teacher in hit-and-run crash
SEVASTOPOL, Wis. (WBAY) - The Door County community is mourning the death of a longtime Gibraltar teacher, Marily Van Den Bogart. The 71-year-old was killed in the hit-and-run crash Saturday night in the town of Sevastopol. This would have been Van Den Bogart’s 50th year teaching at Gibraltar Elementary School....
Comments / 0