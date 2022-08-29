Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WMUR.com
Woman killed, 3 injured in crash on Route 101 in Peterborough
PETERBOROUGH, N.H. — One woman was killed in a crash in Peterborough on Route 101 Thursday evening, police said. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Route 101 and Union Street. The Peterborough police chief said three other people were rushed to the hospital, two of...
wgan.com
Part of Maine Turnpike closes due to ‘police incident’
Traffic was being diverted on the Maine Turnpike in Gray where there was a police presence late Thursday morning. Maine State Police said they were dealing with an “uncooperative man” who was pulled over at Exit 63. Police said they pulled over the white van which a crew...
Dog Goes Missing Along I-95 in Seabrook, NH, After Crash
Seabrook firefighters and police are looking for a dog that ran off from a crash on Interstate 95 Wednesday night. Firefighter are looking for the 1-year-old fawn colored (blonde) pug near the Route 84 overpass north of Exit 1 for Route 107, according to the Seabrook Fire Department. The pug named Nova took off from the crash scene in the southbound lanes.
WMTW
Maine Turnpike reopens after police incident in Gray
GRAY, Maine — The northbound side of the Maine Turnpike was briefly closed in Gray Thursday morning due to a police incident. State Police say the incident started at about 9:48 a.m. when a Turnpike Authority maintenance crew reported seeing a white minivan driving erratically near mile 55 headed north. That crew says there appeared to be a man and woman inside fighting.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wabi.tv
Massachusetts woman found dead inside Maine home, death ruled a homicide
LOVELL, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police say they continue to investigate the death of a Massachusetts woman who was found dead inside a home in Oxford County back in February. After recently receiving toxicology results, Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Liam Funte ruled her death a homicide. Authorities were called...
Investigators announce cause of massive explosion that destroyed bus yard in New Hampshire
BRADFORD, N.H. — Investigators on Wednesday announced the cause of a massive explosion that destroyed a bus yard in New Hampshire earlier this year. Propane vapors released from a school bus that was being worked on at Student Transportation of America in Bradford back in March were ignited by an undetermined ignition source, which caused the explosion and fire, New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey, Bradford Fire Chief Bryan Nowell, and Bradford Police Chief Edward Shaughnessy said in a joint news release.
WMTW
Maine man killed in Saco crash
SACO, Maine — A Saco man died in a head-on crash in Saco Tuesday afternoon. Police said the crash happened on New County Road just after 4:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they said a Ford F-250 pickup truck was on the lawn of a home and a Toyota Camry was partially blocking the road.
wgan.com
Head-on crash claims life of Saco man
Police say a man was killed in a head-on crash on New County Road in Saco Tuesday afternoon. Investigators say a pick-up truck was headed eastbound when a car traveling in the opposite direction crossed the centerline. The driver of the car was identified as Brandon Sheehan, 33, of Saco.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCAX
New Hampshire woman killed in crash
DORCHESTER, N.H. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire woman was killed in a crash in the town of Dorchester early Wednesday morning. Police were called to the single-vehicle crash on Route 118 at about 4:30 a.m. Investigators say Alexandra Vanzandt, 26, of Canaan, New Hampshire, was headed south when her SUV...
ABC6.com
Massachusetts woman’s death while vacationing in Maine ruled a homicide
LOVELL, Maine (WLNE) — The death of a Dighton, Massachusetts, woman at a Maine vacation home in February has been ruled a homicide, officials said Thursday. Jennifer Lingard, 41, was vacationing at her family’s home in Lovell with her two young kids, who were unharmed. Maine State Police...
wgan.com
Waterford man life-flighted to hospital after motorcycle crash
A Waterford man was taken to the hospital following a serious motorcycle crash on Sunday. Police say it happened when the 31-year-old man who was operating the motorcycle missed a corner on Maple Ridge Road in Harrison. He was thrown from the bike and found in the road by someone...
WMUR.com
Two vehicles involved in crash that shut down highway in Belmont
BELMONT, N.H. — Police are investigating a crash that shut down Route 106 Monday afternoon. Two vehicles were involved. Viewer photos from the scene show one was a Postal Service vehicle and the other was a car with flames that had flipped. Firefighters said two people were taken to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boston Globe
N.H. man suffers life-threatening injuries in fiery crash on Everett Turnpike
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to email Trooper Jonathan Janosz at [email protected] or call 603-227-0039. A Nashua, N.H., man suffered life-threatening injuries Saturday night in a single-vehicle crash that left a sports car in flames on the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Merrimack, N.H., New Hampshire State Police said.
Barnstead, NH, Boy Badly Burned After Sunscreen Can Burns in Fire
A boy was seriously burned when a bottle of sunscreen thrown into a campfire exploded Monday afternoon. Barnstead Fire Chief Al Poulin told Seacoast Current that the 12-year-old boy was with another boy in the woods of his house around 2:45 p.m. on Monday afternoon, and threw a 12 ounce can of sunscreen into the flames that blew up. The boy, whose identity was not disclosed, was burned on his face, hands, and the back of his leg, according to Poulin, and his hair was also singed.
wabi.tv
Officials release the names of two drivers in fatal Turner crash
TURNER, Maine (WMTW) - According to an update from the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department, the drivers in a crash that took place around 11:30 a.m. in Turner have been identified as Joshua Doughty, 38 of Poland and Holly Woods, 59 of Peru, Maine. According to the release, Doughty said...
WPFO
Man found unconscious after assault and robbery in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Police say a man was assaulted and robbed in Portland on Tuesday. Officers responded to Cumberland Avenue near Cedar Street just after 11:30 p.m. for a report of an unconscious man on a sidewalk. Police say the 27-year-old Portland man, who is experiencing homelessness, was the victim...
WMUR.com
Driver suffers life-threatening injuries after Londonderry crash
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — A woman has life-threatening injuries after a car crash Saturday afternoon in Londonderry. Authorities said she crashed her car into a guardrail on West Road and was the only person involved in the accident. Officials said the woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital. Londonderry Fire...
WMTW
Body found off Freeport believed to be that of a missing New Gloucester man
FREEPORT, Maine — Police say a body has been recovered that they believe is that of a missing man from New Gloucester. Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce tells WMTW that the body, believed to be that of Seth Vosmus, 34, was recovered around noon on Wednesday near Little Mosher Island off the coast of Freeport. His death was not considered suspicious in any way. The medical examiner's office still needs to confirm the identity of the body.
WMUR.com
Car catches on fire after crash on Everett Turnpike
MERRIMACK, N.H. — The southbound right lane of the Everett Turnpike is closed Saturday night due to an accident, according to the New Hampshire State Police. State police said there was a car crash that resulted in a fire. The lane is closed at mile 14 in Merrimack. Police...
wgan.com
Authorities recover body of New Gloucester man who went missing while kayaking
Police say the body of a kayaker who went missing over the weekend has been found. Seth Vosmus, 34, went kayaking in Freeport on Saturday. His truck was found in Freeport, but officers could not locate Vosmus or his kayak. On Wednesday afternoon, police said his body had been found.
Comments / 0