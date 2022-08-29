A boy was seriously burned when a bottle of sunscreen thrown into a campfire exploded Monday afternoon. Barnstead Fire Chief Al Poulin told Seacoast Current that the 12-year-old boy was with another boy in the woods of his house around 2:45 p.m. on Monday afternoon, and threw a 12 ounce can of sunscreen into the flames that blew up. The boy, whose identity was not disclosed, was burned on his face, hands, and the back of his leg, according to Poulin, and his hair was also singed.

BARNSTEAD, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO