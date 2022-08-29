Read full article on original website
waupacanow.com
Wolves notch another home win
Facing a much larger school was not a problem for the Manawa football team. The Wolves improved to 2-0 Aug. 26 with a 56-0 win over Green Bay West. Thomas Bartelt was the first to find the end zone for Manawa with a 2-yard pass reception from Tanner Nienhaus. Nienhaus...
cw14online.com
FOX 11 Top 11: Neenah moves into top five after big win
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Two weeks into the regular season and one thing seems sure. I f you didn't look at Neenah as a contender in the Fox Valley Association, you likely do now. After pummeling De Pere 46-7 in Week 1, Neenah welcomed Menasha to Rocket Stadium and cruised to a 35-13 win in a battle of Top 11 teams.
Door County Pulse
Wild Things: Salmon Schooling for Spawning Run
It’s hard to believe we’re only a month away from the annual salmon-egg harvest at Strawberry Creek. Four weeks is a long time, but death-run Chinooks are already beginning to stage out in Lake Michigan. A few early runners might even check out the Sturgeon Bay canal and harbors at Algoma and Kewaunee. And, although the peak of the run into the Ahnapee and Kewaunee rivers and Strawberry Creek is still weeks away, early to mid-September is prime time to cast spoons, spawn and stickbaits off the piers for a shot at the freshest fish with the highest-quality flesh.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay elementary school closes, several classrooms flooded
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One elementary school in the Green Bay Area Public School District is closed on Friday following a water pipe break that left the school with flooded classrooms and no running water. The Martin Elementary School posted on its Facebook page that the school is...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay native fulfilling lifelong dream of opening a bakery
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – McKayla Marie Sweets is preparing to open its doors for business. The owner of the shop says opening a bakery has been a dream of hers since elementary school. “It’s literally a dream come true. I remember sitting in school when I was little like,...
wearegreenbay.com
Fireworks show rescheduled for Ashwaubenon, pairs with Oktoberfest food truck rally and concert
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Village of Ashwaubenon has rescheduled its fireworks display that was originally supposed to take place on August 13. The 25-minute Village of Ashwaubenon Sesquicentennial fireworks celebration will take place at Ashwaubomay Park, and the display will be set up on the northern tip of the park.
WBAY Green Bay
Where are the mosquitoes?
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a question we’ve heard repeated over and over this summer: where are all the mosquitoes?. Not than anyone is complaining about a lack of buzzing around their ears. They are often one of the few downsides to our Wisconsin summers, and yet...
visitoshkosh.com
Labor Day Weekend in Oshkosh
Honor the contribution of the American Laborers during the Labor Movement by soaking up a long 3-day weekend in Oshkosh. Take time off from your heavy work load and enjoy your days with local events. Events. Fahrenheit 451 at the Time Community Theater — FREE — Sept 3rd.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay woman charged with fourth OWI, possession of THC
OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 51-year-old female from the City of Green Bay was arrested on Wednesday by the Wisconsin State Patrol Fond du Lac Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, her fourth offense. On Wednesday morning, a trooper with the Wisconsin State Patrol observed...
First day of school: Oconto Falls Public Schools still faces school bus shortage
Oconto Falls Public Schools is continuing to be faced with a school bus driver shortage that is now directly affecting how some students will get to class.
NBC26
New one-of-a-kind craft distillery coming to Oshkosh
OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A UW-Oshkosh professor is taking his passion and turning it into a special business that connects history with unique drinks. Sturgeon Spirits will be the one and only craft distillery in Oshkosh. It's a project that's been years in the making and is almost ready to come to fruition.
wearegreenbay.com
Bay Beach Amusement Park closes several rides, here’s why:
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A well-known amusement and theme park in Green Bay, Wisconsin, has announced a few ride closures during the summer season. According to officials with the Bay Beach Amusement Park, the following rides will be closed for the day of August 29:. Granny Bugs. Jeeps.
waupacanow.com
Romberg, Mary Ann
Mary Ann Romberg, 74, of New London, Wisconsin, passed away on August 30, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer. Mary Ann was born July 27, 1948 to Joseph J. and Dorothy R. (Nelson) Lesinski of St. Louis, MO. She was baptized and confirmed at Our Lady of the Pillar Catholic Church in St. Louis. She graduated from St. Joseph’s Academy, Frontenac, Mo in 1966. She attended classes at University of Missouri St. Louis.
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh police talk man off of bridge
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police responded to a report of a male on the Wisconsin Street Bridge Wednesday night. Police were called to check on the person’s welfare at about 7 o’clock. Traffic was restricted for an hour-and-a-half while police talked with him. Eventually, he agreed to...
cw14online.com
Over-the-air antenna viewers, rescan on Wednesday to keep watching FOX 11, CW 14
We have an update for all viewers who receive WLUK and WCWF-TV signals over the air using an antenna. FOX 11 and CW 14 will be converting from their current VHF frequency to a UHF frequency this Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 11 a.m. If you are receiving WLUK through an antenna or know someone who is using an antenna, a rescan of your television set or converter box (instructions here) will be required.
waupacanow.com
Potato Day at Waupaca Depot
Historical society, library event slated for Sept. 10. It’s nearly time for the potato harvest, and the Waupaca Historical Society and Waupaca Area Public Library are marking the time with a Potato Day program at the Depot. Potato Day will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday,...
wearegreenbay.com
Man steals construction tools in Wrightstown, wearing Hi-Vis vest, hard hat and sandals
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – On August 27, a man broke into several enclosed construction trailers and stole a variety of tools. According to the Wrightstown Police Department, the man entered Bay Area Granite and Materials around 7 p.m., wearing a Hi-Vis safety vest, a hard hat, and sandals. Officers...
wearegreenbay.com
License plate readers helped catch suspect: Green Bay Police
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police say Alejandro Cantu was caught thanks to the help of license plate readers across the city of Green Bay, Wisconsin. You might remember, Green Bay police started using the readers for a trial period that began this summer. And, it turns out, those cameras are helping solve all sorts of crimes.
16-year-old De Pere girl dies following crash in Calumet County
The driver of the vehicle was a 16-year-old girl from De Pere, authorities said. The passenger of the vehicle was a 17-year-old boy from Green Bay.
WBAY Green Bay
Wrightstown police looking for tool thief
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - Wrightstown police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspected thief. At 7 o’clock last Saturday night, August 27, a man stole a variety of cordless tools from construction trailers at Bay Area Granite and Materials, 145 Golf Course Dr. They included DeWalt, Makita and Milwaukee brand tools.
