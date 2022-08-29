Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
Suspect arrested in Calloway County bank robbery
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The suspect in a recent Calloway County bank robbery has been arrested by Illinois State Police (ISP). According to a release, Robert Riley, 56, of Water Valley, Ky., was located in Carbondale, Ill. and arrested by ISP. Riley is being held in Illinois, pending extradition...
wpsdlocal6.com
Hazel, Kentucky, bank robbery suspect arrested in Carbondale, Illinois
HAZEL, KY — State police have identified the suspect accused of robbing a bank in Hazel, Kentucky, on Thursday as 56-year-old Robert P. Riley of Water Valley, Kentucky. Troopers say the man was arrested in Carbondale. Kentucky State Police Post 1 says investigators believe Riley is the man who...
wish989.com
Woodlawn Man Free on Bond Arrested on New Charges
MT. VERNON – A 55-year-old Woodlawn man was arrested Wednesday by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on multiple drug and weapons charges. According to the sheriff’s office, David Lamar was arrested for Being an Armed Habitual Criminal, Being a Felon in Possession/Use of a Firearm while on Parole, Possession of a Meth Precursor, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Meth, and on a Parole Violation.
wpsdlocal6.com
Case to go to grand jury after Paducah man accused of motel murder waives preliminary hearing
PADUCAH — A grand jury will hear the case of a man accused of murdering a woman in a Paducah motel room and trying to hide her body under a mattress. The man, Marcos Rios, waived his preliminary hearing on Thursday. He faces charges of murder/domestic violence and abuse of a corpse after police say he strangled Tonia Cornwell to death in a room on the second floor of the Deluxe Inn on Broadway Street on Aug. 18. Police say an autopsy showed Rios also stabbed Cornwell after she died. Rios was arrested last week after a motel maintenance worker found Cornwell's body under the mattress in the hotel room.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
x95radio.com
JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – SEPTEMBER 1ST, 2022
MT. VERNON, IL — On Thursday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests;. 29-year-old Lavell Elion of Mt. Vernon was arrested Wednesday by the Mt. Vernon Police Department for Aggravated Domestic Battery. 22-year-old Benjamin Duncan of Bonnie was arrested...
wpsdlocal6.com
'Jury duty scam' circulating in southern Illinois, sheriff's office says
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — According to Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick, a new scam is going around in southern Illinois. The "jury duty scam" involves an unknown caller posing as an official from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office. The scammer tries to convince the victim that they owe a fine for not attending jury duty, and they need to pay in order to avoid getting arrested.
KFVS12
New rehabilitation center in Williamson County
The City of Cape Girardeau is figuring out how to make the downtown area safer. New CDL requirements impact Cape Girardeau City services. New CDL training requirements are impacting Cape Girardeau City services. KSP investigating Calloway Co. bank robbery. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Kentucky State Police are investigating a...
KFVS12
Police following 'strong leads' in Cape Girardeau business burglary investigations
Rte. W in Fruitland open again - Spectrum cable cleared from road. Spectrum cable line down in Fruitland - portion of Rte. W closed. Spectrum cable line down in Fruitland - portion of Rte. W closed. Heartland Heritage 8/31/22. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. We're looking at a flurry of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wsiu.org
Marion man wanted after Carbondale fight
A Marion man is wanted after an incident in Carbondale last Wednesday night. Police say 29-year old Marshaun Williams is wanted for Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Assault, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon. He already has active warrants on other charges in Jackson County.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau Police Dept. requests funding for more safety measures
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Cape Girardeau has $1.3 million left to spend from the American Rescue Plan. Cape Girardeau Police Chief Wes Blair wants to use some of that money to add to safety measures already in place downtown. In the spring, his department began using...
KFVS12
New security cameras in downtown Cape Girardeau
Michael Carneal to face Kentucky parole board next month. Drivers asked to use caution during 61-Mile Yard Sale. MoDOT is asking drivers to be careful during the 61-Mile Yard Sale over Labor Day weekend. Cape Girardeau police looking for burglary suspect. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Cape Girardeau police are...
14news.com
KSP conducting traffic checkpoints in western counties
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky State Troopers will be conducting traffic checkpoints throughout the western part of the state. Officials say they do these checkpoints to check if drivers are following the law and will be checking for drunk driving. If you are stopped at a checkpoint, troopers ask that you...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFVS12
Police in West Frankfort asks for public’s help after at least 9 businesses vandalized
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - Leaders in West Frankfort are asking for the public’s help to catch those responsible for damaging at least nine businesses in town. The damage to the Union Funeral Home can be clearly seen when driving up to the building. This is just one of several businesses dealing with this kind of vandalism.
KFVS12
Suspect wanted in connection with Cape Girardeau business burglaries
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a man in connection with two downtown business burglaries. They say two downtown businesses, Katy O’Ferrell’s restaurant and Threads & Trends clothing store, were burglarized overnight Saturday, August 27. According to Cape Girardeau police, the suspect is a white...
Heath High School Mass Shooter Eligible for Parole in November
Deceased Victims of the Heath High School Shooter(Photo: WPSD Local) Before there was Columbine, there was Heath High School in West Paducah, Kentucky. On December 1, 1997, fourteen-year-old Michael Adam Carneal brought a Ruger MK II .22 caliber pistol to school and fired at schoolmates, killing three and injuring five more.
westkentuckystar.com
Kentucky State Police to conduct checkpoints for holiday weekend
Kentucky State Police will perform traffic checkpoints across the area over the Labor Day holiday weekend. Drivers that encounter a traffic safety checkpoint are asked to have their driver's license, vehicle registration receipt, and proof of insurance readily accessible. Drivers with this information in hand, with no violation of law,...
wrul.com
White County Sheriff’s Department Picks Up Six On White County Warrants
On August 26th, Deputy Nick Capeheart went to 600 Eighth Street in Carmi to serve an arrest warrant on 53 year old, Beverly J Newman. Capeheart arrived at the residence and informed Newman that there was a warrant for her arrest for Criminal Damage to Property. Newman was taken into custody and booked in the White County Jail where bond was set at $250. Following a court appearance Monday morning, Newman paid bond and was released. A court date for Newman has been set for October 11th.
KFVS12
Police investigating after windows in several West Frankfort businesses broken with ball bearings
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after windows in several businesses were broken with ball bearings. West Frankfort police say in the late evening hours of Thursday, August 25 unknown individuals shot ball bearings from a moving vehicle using a slingshot or some other spring-loaded or pneumatic device.
Michigan man wanted for murder arrested in Illinois
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (CBS DETROIT) -- A Michigan man wanted for murder is behind bars in Illinois after he was arrested on Monday.Thaddeus Cortez Wilson, 39, is wanted for the murder of Joseph Roberts in Holland, Michigan on June 19. Wilson was on the run for over two months before being apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Service and Williamson County Sheriff's Office. He was arrested after police received a tip.Wilson is currently lodged in the Williamson County Jail. He's facing an extradition hearing in Illinois.Once Wilson returns to Michigan, he'll face charges of Homicide - Open Murder, Felony Firearm, Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.Stay with CBS Detroit for updates.
wjpf.com
Cairo man dies in shooting
A Cairo man died in a shooting Friday night in Cape Girardeau. According to a release from police, 18-year-old Jaquavion Mackins died as a result of his wounds from the shooting. Officers found Mackins in a vehicle in the 2800 block of Whitener Street while responding to a report of...
Comments / 0