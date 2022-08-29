ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, IL

Comments / 0

Related
KFVS12

Suspect arrested in Calloway County bank robbery

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The suspect in a recent Calloway County bank robbery has been arrested by Illinois State Police (ISP). According to a release, Robert Riley, 56, of Water Valley, Ky., was located in Carbondale, Ill. and arrested by ISP. Riley is being held in Illinois, pending extradition...
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Hazel, Kentucky, bank robbery suspect arrested in Carbondale, Illinois

HAZEL, KY — State police have identified the suspect accused of robbing a bank in Hazel, Kentucky, on Thursday as 56-year-old Robert P. Riley of Water Valley, Kentucky. Troopers say the man was arrested in Carbondale. Kentucky State Police Post 1 says investigators believe Riley is the man who...
HAZEL, KY
wish989.com

Woodlawn Man Free on Bond Arrested on New Charges

MT. VERNON – A 55-year-old Woodlawn man was arrested Wednesday by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on multiple drug and weapons charges. According to the sheriff’s office, David Lamar was arrested for Being an Armed Habitual Criminal, Being a Felon in Possession/Use of a Firearm while on Parole, Possession of a Meth Precursor, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Meth, and on a Parole Violation.
WOODLAWN, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Case to go to grand jury after Paducah man accused of motel murder waives preliminary hearing

PADUCAH — A grand jury will hear the case of a man accused of murdering a woman in a Paducah motel room and trying to hide her body under a mattress. The man, Marcos Rios, waived his preliminary hearing on Thursday. He faces charges of murder/domestic violence and abuse of a corpse after police say he strangled Tonia Cornwell to death in a room on the second floor of the Deluxe Inn on Broadway Street on Aug. 18. Police say an autopsy showed Rios also stabbed Cornwell after she died. Rios was arrested last week after a motel maintenance worker found Cornwell's body under the mattress in the hotel room.
PADUCAH, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carbondale, IL
Marion, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Marion, IL
Carbondale, IL
Crime & Safety
x95radio.com

JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – SEPTEMBER 1ST, 2022

MT. VERNON, IL — On Thursday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests;. 29-year-old Lavell Elion of Mt. Vernon was arrested Wednesday by the Mt. Vernon Police Department for Aggravated Domestic Battery. 22-year-old Benjamin Duncan of Bonnie was arrested...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

'Jury duty scam' circulating in southern Illinois, sheriff's office says

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — According to Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick, a new scam is going around in southern Illinois. The "jury duty scam" involves an unknown caller posing as an official from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office. The scammer tries to convince the victim that they owe a fine for not attending jury duty, and they need to pay in order to avoid getting arrested.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

New rehabilitation center in Williamson County

The City of Cape Girardeau is figuring out how to make the downtown area safer. New CDL requirements impact Cape Girardeau City services. New CDL training requirements are impacting Cape Girardeau City services. KSP investigating Calloway Co. bank robbery. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Kentucky State Police are investigating a...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession
wsiu.org

Marion man wanted after Carbondale fight

A Marion man is wanted after an incident in Carbondale last Wednesday night. Police say 29-year old Marshaun Williams is wanted for Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Assault, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon. He already has active warrants on other charges in Jackson County.
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

New security cameras in downtown Cape Girardeau

Michael Carneal to face Kentucky parole board next month. Drivers asked to use caution during 61-Mile Yard Sale. MoDOT is asking drivers to be careful during the 61-Mile Yard Sale over Labor Day weekend. Cape Girardeau police looking for burglary suspect. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Cape Girardeau police are...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
14news.com

KSP conducting traffic checkpoints in western counties

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky State Troopers will be conducting traffic checkpoints throughout the western part of the state. Officials say they do these checkpoints to check if drivers are following the law and will be checking for drunk driving. If you are stopped at a checkpoint, troopers ask that you...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFVS12

Suspect wanted in connection with Cape Girardeau business burglaries

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a man in connection with two downtown business burglaries. They say two downtown businesses, Katy O’Ferrell’s restaurant and Threads & Trends clothing store, were burglarized overnight Saturday, August 27. According to Cape Girardeau police, the suspect is a white...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Kentucky State Police to conduct checkpoints for holiday weekend

Kentucky State Police will perform traffic checkpoints across the area over the Labor Day holiday weekend. Drivers that encounter a traffic safety checkpoint are asked to have their driver's license, vehicle registration receipt, and proof of insurance readily accessible. Drivers with this information in hand, with no violation of law,...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wrul.com

White County Sheriff’s Department Picks Up Six On White County Warrants

On August 26th, Deputy Nick Capeheart went to 600 Eighth Street in Carmi to serve an arrest warrant on 53 year old, Beverly J Newman. Capeheart arrived at the residence and informed Newman that there was a warrant for her arrest for Criminal Damage to Property. Newman was taken into custody and booked in the White County Jail where bond was set at $250. Following a court appearance Monday morning, Newman paid bond and was released. A court date for Newman has been set for October 11th.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
CBS Detroit

Michigan man wanted for murder arrested in Illinois

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (CBS DETROIT) -- A Michigan man wanted for murder is behind bars in Illinois after he was arrested on Monday.Thaddeus Cortez Wilson, 39, is wanted for the murder of Joseph Roberts in Holland, Michigan on June 19. Wilson was on the run for over two months before being apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Service and Williamson County Sheriff's Office. He was arrested after police received a tip.Wilson is currently lodged in the Williamson County Jail. He's facing an extradition hearing in Illinois.Once Wilson returns to Michigan, he'll face charges of Homicide - Open Murder, Felony Firearm, Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.Stay with CBS Detroit for updates.
wjpf.com

Cairo man dies in shooting

A Cairo man died in a shooting Friday night in Cape Girardeau. According to a release from police, 18-year-old Jaquavion Mackins died as a result of his wounds from the shooting. Officers found Mackins in a vehicle in the 2800 block of Whitener Street while responding to a report of...
CAIRO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy