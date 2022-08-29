PADUCAH — A grand jury will hear the case of a man accused of murdering a woman in a Paducah motel room and trying to hide her body under a mattress. The man, Marcos Rios, waived his preliminary hearing on Thursday. He faces charges of murder/domestic violence and abuse of a corpse after police say he strangled Tonia Cornwell to death in a room on the second floor of the Deluxe Inn on Broadway Street on Aug. 18. Police say an autopsy showed Rios also stabbed Cornwell after she died. Rios was arrested last week after a motel maintenance worker found Cornwell's body under the mattress in the hotel room.

PADUCAH, KY ・ 16 HOURS AGO