GDOT: Lane closures on SR 5/Highway 140 bridge over Etowah River this week

A map from the Georgia Department of Education shows the State Route 5 Business bridge at Highway 140, where lanes will be closed as crews work to repair the bridge. Georgia Department of Transportation

State Route 5 Business at the Etowah River in Canton (Highway 140) will have lanes closed periodically this week for bridge repair, the Georgia Department of Transportation announced.

The work began Saturday and is scheduled to continue through Thursday.

Monday through Thursday, work is scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.

Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones. To get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions, call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app.