Meghan Markle compares building a community in Montecito with Harry to being salt and pepper shakers: 'We always move together'

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the sitting volleyball event during the Invictus Games at Zuiderpark on April 17, 2022 in The Hague, Netherlands. Karwai Tang/WireImage/

Meghan Markle said living in Montecito with Prince Harry is like being salt and pepper shakers.

"We always move together," she said, referring to the polite way to move slat and pepper shakers as a pair.

Markle and Prince Harry officially left the royal family for Southern California in January 2020.

Meghan Markle said she and Prince Harry are navigating their new life in Montecito, California, together "like salt and pepper."

In teaching their 3-year-old son Archie manners, Markle revealed to the toddler that you should always pass the salt and pepper shakers together, the Duchess of Sussex told The Cut. She then realized that's how she and her husband, Prince Harry, are currently moving through their new life in Montecito, she told The Cut.

"'You never move one without the other,'" she told The Cut. "That's me and Harry. We're like salt and pepper. We always move together."

The pair moved to Southern California in 2020 after breaking away from official duties with the Royal Family.

They have since made a home in Montecito, launching Archewell, a nonprofit organization to handle all of their post-royal duties.

